Would You Rather: Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen as your Madden 24 QB?

Look, I’ll admit this here on Al Gore’s Internet in front of God and everybody...I’ve never been the biggest Madden guy. Growing up I always preferred to play NCAA and once that game stopped being made I switched over to FIFA. However, I still dabble in Madden occasionally and there is no better time to do it then when your favorite team is stacked with talent.

Earlier this week, EA Sports released the Madden 24 cover which featured Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Now, you can argue about who would have been a better choice all you want, but Allen is their choice.

In fact, according to EA Sports, Allen was the MOST USED player in any game mode on Madden 23. More than Patrick Mahomes (which is honestly pretty shocking), more than Aaron Rodgers, and more than Jalen Hurts. While I’m sure there were pockets of the country that used their preferred signal caller more often than Allen, he is clearly very popular.

EA Sports gave Josh Allen some numbers in their cover presentation.



“I don’t get blown away too often and I don’t really soak things in too much, but that’s one of those things where I was like: That was freaking cool.”



He was the #1 used player across all Madden 23 modes. pic.twitter.com/0oaIN9DwPJ — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) June 9, 2023

Who would you prefer to play with in THIS year’s game, though? Allen will undoubtedly have great stats since he’s on the cover of the game, but Hurts was in the MVP conversation until he got banged up at the end of the year. He’s going to be pretty damn good too.

I know it’s impossible to remove bias in situations like this, but I think I’d still prefer to play with Hurts even if I weren’t an Eagles fan. His elusiveness in the running game would be really fun to play with and the Birds have so many exciting targets down the field to throw to as well.

There are a few other options to pick from in our poll, so let’s see who the BGN community would play with in the new Madden. Let us know down in the comments who you picked and why!