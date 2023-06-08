Eagles practice updates: Last day of OTAs

One week after holding their first media-attended OTA practice, the Philadelphia Eagles are already hosting their second and final session on Thursday afternoon. It’s the last time we’ll get to see the Birds in action until training camp begins in late July.

As previously noted, the Eagles will be practicing indoors due to poor air quality. Practice action will be even more limited than usual since the team’s bubble facility is not nearly as big as their outdoor field space. We still might see some 7-on-7, though.

We’ll hear from Nick Sirianni prior to practice around 12:00 PM and then Jalen Hurts in his post-practice press conference.

Following today's OTA session, we'll be writing up practice notes and an accompanying BGN Radio podcast.

