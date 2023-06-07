Eagles News: A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts might be able to help the Phillies

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown take batting practice with the Phillies - Inquirer

A.J. Brown isn’t about to quit his day job, but the Eagles star wide receiver flashed his power in a guest batting practice session. Brown and Jalen Hurts dropped by Citizens Bank Park to take a few hacks, drawing an audience of Phillies players, including Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. The righty-swinging Brown, drafted out of high school by the Padres in 2016, took coach Bobby Dickerson deep to left field. Even Schwarber, reigning NL home-run king, was impressed. “He’s a strong guy,” Schwarber said upon walking back into the clubhouse. Said Thomson: “He’d be my four-hole hitter. Jalen would lead off.”

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown took some cuts at Phillies BP. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gVJNZJb8qa — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 6, 2023

Eagles All-22 Film Review: What to make of Jordan Davis - BGN

I think that to be completely honest, Jordan Davis underachieved based on those expectations. I think we saw that he was a very good run defender on early downs, but he never jumped to the level of an elite run defender last year. Maybe I expected too much, as I did point out that he wasn’t the finished product, because I think he was a good starting nose tackle but didn’t perform to the heights I expected. I projected that he could one day play on 3rd down, but he certainly isn’t at that level yet. However, I did not expect this to be in year one so I am not worrying about that aspect yet.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.115: The Bearish Episode - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discussed reasons to be negative when looking at every team in the division going into the 2023 NFL season.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: CB Kelee Ringo - PhillyVoice

We’ll see in time if Ringo’s ambiguous “makeup questions” ever amount to anything, but as a player the tools are certainly there, and the Eagles will have plenty of time to groom him for an eventual starting role behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry. The player Ringo reminds me of is the Buccaneers’ Jamel Dean, who like Ringo was a height/weight speed freak who played in the SEC at Auburn.

Hurts Talk - Iggles Blitz

I think Hurts will improve. QB is one of the positions where experience is absolutely crucial. Playing well is as much mental as physical. Hurts will have another year in the offensive system and that will help him to understand it even better. He can study game tape from last year and see how defenses tried to stop the Eagles passing game. The 2021 passing game wasn’t that good so the tape wasn’t as useful. The game slows down for veteran QBs. They see things quicker and are able to process information quicker. That helps them to make good decisions and get the ball out faster. Hurts has 34 starts and 4 playoff starts under his belt. That experience should help him to take the next step and play even better. He also will have another year of experience with DeVonta Smith, AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert. They should have improved chemistry, which will make them even more effective. I don’t think Hurts will make a dramatic jump this season. He played at a high level last year so that would make it hard to make a big leap.

DeVonta Smith is quite simply ‘one of the best in the game’ - PE.com

It is all very much a sense of purpose for DeVonta Smith and what he has mapped out for his third Eagles season: There is always room for improvement. He has a vision for greatness and he plans to reach those lofty heights. “Better routes, catch every pass thrown my way,” Smith said. “That’s what I’m looking to do. I can always get better and that’s what I’m working toward.” He’s still the same Smitty – mature beyond his years, laser-focused on the task at hand, and popular with his teammates for a sense of humor and mirth that he doesn’t show to the media. Smith has been on the path he planned – the exception the loss in Super Bowl LVII – and there is more growth ahead. After establishing a franchise record for receiving yards as a rookie (916 yards), Smith went to a new level in 2022, teaming with A.J. Brown to form a devastating pass-catching duo at wide receiver. Smith set an Eagles record for wide receivers with 95 receptions and his 1,196 yards, along with Brown’s 1,496, gave the Eagles their first wide receiver pair to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He is an elite receiver and that’s just a fact.

Johnson feeling good as he enters late career push - NBCSP

Lane Johnson this offseason got a nice little pay bump in the form of an extension that will keep him under contract with the Eagles through the 2026 season. He’ll be nearly 37 years old by then. So it seems very possible, likely even, that this will be Johnson’s final contract in the NFL. “Yeah, hopefully,” Johnson said with a smile on Tuesday. “Thirty-seven, that would be pretty old. Then again, [Jason Peters] is 41, so always chasing (him). I’m super fortunate to be where I’m at.” For now, Johnson is 33 and entering his 11th season in the NFL. The No. 4 overall pick from the 2013 draft has had a long and successful NFL career in Philadelphia and he’s somehow still getting better. In 2022, Johnson played as well as he ever has. He made his second All-Pro team and was a brick wall for the Eagles during their playoff run despite a torn adductor that needed surgery. He again didn’t allow a sack all season; he hasn’t given one up since 2020, according to ProFootballFocus.

The Cowboys should sign these free agents after their Monday tryout - Blogging The Boys

This isn’t the first time advocating for the Cowboys to add N’Keal Harry to the team. Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, and came nowhere close to meeting expectations with the team. But Harry missed the first half of his rookie year with an injury, which meant his first full season in the NFL came in the first year without Tom Brady in Foxborough. That didn’t even go well for Bill Belichick, so it’s no surprise it didn’t go well for Harry. Last year, Harry was with the Bears but once again missed the start of the season with an injury. By the time he made his season debut, Chicago was operating such a run-heavy offense that there were hardly any opportunities for Harry to show what he could do. Harry was a stud in college, though, which is why he went in the first round. He was a contested catch king with shades of Dez Bryant to his game. He’s also been one of the best run-blocking receivers in the NFL over his brief career thus far, a role that just so happens to have been vacated in Dallas by Noah Brown. Harry comes cheap right now, but he has talent waiting to be tapped. At the worst, he’s just a camp body; but Harry could turn into a valuable move piece as the fourth receiver in Dallas if he can build a rapport with Dak Prescott.

Mark Glowinski is the veteran on Giants’ young offensive line - Big Blue View

At this point, Glowinski is what he is. He’ll probably never make a Pro Bowl, but he’s a decent guard that can play at a league-average level on his best days. Probably the best thing he can do in 2023 is be unnoticeable; more eyes will be on how Evan Neal fares next to him at right tackle. The question is whether Glowinski’s level of play is enough for the Giants to justify keeping him beyond this year. His contract keeps him in New York through 2024, but the guaranteed money runs out this year. The team would save $7.2 million against the cap by cutting Glowinski following this season. That decision will probably depend less on Glowinski and more on how the Giants’ other linemen develop. If a younger player like Joshua Ezeudu or Marcus McKethan can turn into a starting guard while still on their rookie contract, Glowinski’s services will suddenly seem much less necessary.

What a successful season could look like for Eric Bieniemy - Hogs Haven

“Eric Bieniemy is leaving the shadow of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t get a head coaching job after interviewing for countless jobs; only one team in the league was willing to give him a job as offensive coordinator, and it was Washington. So, to me, this is the year of Eric Bieniemy in terms of the coaches. He’s got to do one of two things. He’s got to develop Sam Howell to the point where, even if they go 7-10 or 6-11 at the end of the year, we saw this progress with Sam Howell where it’s like, “Wow, Eric Bieniemy did an incredible job with a first-year starting quarterback, and this guy looks like a starting quarterback in the future.” Or, he realizes it’s not going to be Sam Howell, and with Jacoby Brissett and a bunch of really good playmakers and hopefully an improved offensive line, better scheme, and fit, the offense takes a big jump and is a contributor to a winning season.”

The Jaguars new stadium looks like the USS Enterprise and a sex toy had a baby - SB Nation

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to boldly go where no team has gone before with renderings of their proposed new stadium.

