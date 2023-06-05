Eagles News: Nakobe Dean is featured on the All-Breakout Team

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 NFL All-Breakout Team, Defense: Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown poised to make noise in Carolina - NFL.com

LB Nakobe Dean. The Eagles’ new green-dot defender could make his mark immediately as a first-time starter. The second-year pro was regarded as a high-IQ defender with excellent communication and playmaking skills at Georgia, but the league did not get a real chance to see him in action last season, as he served an apprenticeship behind veteran LBs Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards. After the free-agent departures of White and Edwards, Dean has assumed signal-calling duties. The undersized linebacker will get a chance to show out as a tackling machine playing behind a monstrous group of defensive tackles (including fellow Georgia products Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter) that will allow him to flow freely to the ball.

Hopefully the Eagles’ collective self-confidence will rub off on Jalen Carter - BGN

The Eagles feel that they now carry the kind of collective confidence to fix players like Carter; that the risk they are taking will be worth the reward. We’ll see. Roseman told ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio recently, “I think you’re left your own devices in those situations, and you’re putting yourself out there when, I mean there are situations where you’re trading for nothing, right? I’m not saying it was in this situation necessarily, but you’re doing it and you have to be comfortable with the outcome either way, and so, you have to be comfortable with the outcome of, ‘Hey, I traded a fourth-round pick’ and understanding that could be a good player for your team a year from now, but at the same situation being OK with not getting the player and who is next. And so, you know, that’s not to say we wouldn’t have been ok staying at 10 and taking another player, we just felt for us and our team and where we were that Jalen Carter was the right selection for us.”

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OL Tyler Steen - PhillyVoice

While the Eagles listed Steen at guard, they think that he has guard/tackle versatility, which makes sense. The player he reminds me of is the Dolphins’ Robert Hunt, who started games at Louisiana-Lafayette at LG, LT, and RT, but has found a home along Miami’s offensive line as the starting RG. He is probably best known for the greatest moment in Thursday Night Football history.

Why Kelce apologized to Jurgens after decision to return - NBCSP

“Yeah, I’m sorry I’m coming back for another year,” Kelce said. Had Kelce retired, Jurgens would have slid into the center role for 2023 and probably beyond. After all, the Eagles drafted Jurgens in the second round out of Nebraska last year to be Kelce’s eventual replacement. But with the news that Kelce was returning for his 13th season, that plan has been put on hold. And Jurgens is totally fine with that. “I’m like, ‘Dude, you owe me nothing,’” Jurgens said. “He’s done so much for me already. I’m pumped he’s back. You can’t have a better locker room guy, a team leader than that.”

4 unexpected predictions for the Cowboys’ 2023 season - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys will not lose in December. At first glance, the schedule looks like a challenging slate of games. First, at home versus Philadelphia, on the road against Miami and Buffalo, before coming home to face the Lions. The one thing the Cowboys have in their favor is their defense. After drafting Mazi Smith, their defense has improved along the interior and will be better at stopping the inside run. They are adept at rushing the passer and can line up Micah Parsons wherever they choose to get to the quarterback. The passing defense should be better after adding Stephon Gilmore, and the Cowboys have several good options who can play the slot, with DaRon Bland recording five interceptions as a rookie.

Graham Gano looks to build on Giants legacy in 2023 - Big Blue View

Gano is one of the most reliable players on the Giants roster, and there’s no reason to expect anything besides excellence in 2023. He made of eight of nine field goals from beyond 50 yards last year, proving that age hasn’t slowed down his leg. Gano will be a 37-year-old free agent after this year, and the Giants will presumably want to bring him back. He hasn’t given any indication that he’s nearing retirement, and there are five other kickers in the league older than him. It’s possible his Giants career is just beginning.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Seven Washington Commanders players who are “on the bubble” - Hogs Haven

Jonathan Williams was selected by the Bills in the 4th round of the 2017 draft. He bounced around several teams, and is currently on his 2nd stint with Washington, but he is probably a better running back than you would think, based on that brief summary.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message