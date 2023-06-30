Eagles News: ESPN ranks Philadelphia’s roster second-best in the NFL

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking NFL rosters for the 2023 season: Strengths, weaknesses - ESPN+

2. Philadelphia Eagles. Strongest unit: Offensive line. Four starters return, with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson forming an elite duo at tackle, Jason Kelce back for one more season at the pivot, and Landon Dickerson locked in at left guard. Isaac Seumalo was the only offseason departure, but GM Howie Roseman was ready, having selected Cam Jurgens (Kelce’s eventual replacement) in the second round of the 2022 draft. Weakest unit: Off-ball linebacker and safety (tie). At linebacker, T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White are out and will be replaced by Nicholas Morrow, Nakobe Dean and Davion Taylor. At safety, Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship are competing to replace Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Morrow and Edmunds are solid players who combined to play 1,892 snaps last season, and Dean has upside as a 2022 Day 2 draft pick, but it’s a bit of a concern when your conference champion-winning defense loses five of its top nine snap-getters. X factor for 2023: CBs Darius Slay and James Bradberry. They were elite a season ago, but corners are awfully finicky from year to year, and even stars can’t always be relied upon. If they maintain their current level of play, the Eagles’ defense will be mighty again, but it’s no guarantee. Nonstarter to know: S Sydney Brown. Brown — a rookie third-round pick — allowed a 27 QBR when targeted last season at Illinois. No matter what, the Eagles will have turnover at safety after losing Gardner-Johnson and Epps this offseason.

Jason Kelce raises over $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation in annual Ocean Drive fundraiser - BGN

Eagles legend Jason Kelce hosted the annual Team 62 fundraiser at the Ocean Drive on Wednesday, with proceeds from the event going to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kelce’s guest bartender role expanded this year to a full day’s slate of events, all resulting in over $100,000 being raised.

Eagles Mailbag: Potential signings, 2022 vs. 2023 draft class, and more - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski answer the Eagles (and non-Eagles) questions you sent in to them on Twitter. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

Javon Hargrave was a star in 2022, racking up 60 tackles and 11 sacks. When you watch those 11 sacks, you’ll see that there are no cheapies, as in, like, the quarterback had the pocket collapsing around him and he just kinda walked into the defensive tackle or something. Hargrave wrecked opposing linemen with speed and power, and got to the quarterback quickly. I don’t think it’s been appreciated by Philadelphians how good that guy was last season, and he’s going to be missed. The Eagles still have young, talented interior defensive linemen, but the production they got from Hargrave’s snaps last season likely won’t be equally replaced by whatever combination of players (like Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, etc.) fill in.

2023 NFL All-Under-25 Team: Sauce Gardner, Justin Jefferson among top young stars - NFL.com

JORDAN DAVIS: He didn’t register a sack as a rookie, so you might not agree with this pick. That’s fine; I believe it will end up proving prescient. Davis was playing an important but understated role for the Eagles last season, occupying blockers and stuffing run lanes. Look no further than Philadelphia’s decision to hit the free-agent wire and sign not one but two veteran defensive tackles to fill the void when the rookie missed time with an ankle injury in the middle of last season. Davis will soon be a household name; I’ll take the hat tips then.

3 Cowboys’ bets worth taking a flyer on for the 2023 season - Blogging The Boys

3) Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East (+190). Getting the Cowboys at this high of a number to win the NFC East is a pretty solid bet. While the Eagles are still the favorite, and probably should be after how they performed last year, you definitely can’t count the Cowboys out. The Eagles have a stretch on their schedule from Week 11 to Week 16 where they have to play the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Giants. That is a brutal late-season stretch and they could easily go 3-3 or worse during that slate of games. If that is the case, the Cowboys could make up some ground after a tough start to the season schedule-wise and make the race for the division title a close one. There has not been a repeat division champion in the NFC East since 2001-2002, so at +190 it’s worth taking a stab at Dallas to take home the division crown.

Giants’ DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches can help upgrade run defense - Big Blue View

Even though Nuñez-Roches has experience as an edge defender, he’s not known for his pass-rushing prowess. His two sacks and three quarterback hits last year were both career highs, and he has just 3.5 sacks in his career. His main contribution will likely come against the run, where the Giants ranked 28th last year in yards allowed. Nuñez-Roches has shown the ability to penetrate the offensive line and is good in pursuit against quicker running backs. In some ways, Nuñez-Roches is a poor man’s Dexter Lawrence. He can play at nose tackle or elsewhere on the interior. He has impressive quickness and burst off the line of scrimmage for a player of his size. And he’s rarely missed games due to injury during his eight-year career.

The Offseason Skeptic Examines Tight Ends - Hogs Haven

If he can stay healthy through camp and preseason, Turner has a great opportunity to show that his rookie season was a fluke. If he does manage to breakout in 2023 as some are suggesting, Commanders fans should appreciate what a remarkable feat he has accomplished. Because few tight ends in the last decade have gone on to have successful NFL careers after such a disappointing rookie season.

NFL gambling suspensions include Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Isaiah Rodgers, and Rashod Berry - SB Nation

On Thursday Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere released a statement indicating that he would be suspended for six games during the 2023 NFL season for a violation of the league’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere indicated in the statement that he did not bet on NFL games, but was being suspended because he placed bets while at the Titans’ facility. He also noted that the wagers he placed were legal under state law.

