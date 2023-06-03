Eagles News: Philadelphia unintentionally dodged the Russell Wilson trade

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles had serious interest in a Russell Wilson trade... but Wilson nixed it - TouchdownWire

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is among the best in the business right now, given the deals he’s made and the players he’s selected in the draft to build one of the NFL’s most stacked rosters. That roster made it to Super Bowl LVII and nearly beat the Chiefs. However, as is the case in all areas of life, there are those times when the things you want, and don’t get, work out the best for you. Per Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, appearing on Seattle’s ESPN radio affiliate, the Eagles had serious interest in a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson that Wilson nixed before the deal that eventually sent Wilson to the Denver Broncos for players and a flurry of draft picks. [BLG Note: How do we talk about Howie Roseman and the Eagles in the world where they get Russell Wilson and Allen Robinson (who both turned down going to Philly) instead of keeping Jalen Hurts and acquiring A.J. Brown? ]

Nicholas Morrow talks Nakobe Dean, defending Jalen Hurts, and more - BGN

Eagles OTAs are underway and one of the team’s newest linebackers, Nicholas Morrow, spoke to reporters on Thursday about how much they’ve already done this offseason, and how much they’ve focused on situational football — something head coach Nick Sirianni often talks about. It’s still early, but Morrow said that at this point of the offseason, you can see how the team looks by the work the guys are putting in everyday. He highlighted how much situational football he’s learned in the 5-6 weeks he’s been in Philly.

Eagles OTA Practice Takeaways: Day 1 - BGN Radio

We got our first look at the 2023 Eagles on Thursday with the team holding their first media-attended OTA practice. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski were there to watch the action! The guys run through their main takeaways, including notes on Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jalen Hurts, and many others. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com.

Jalen Hurts is locked in and impressing his newest Eagles teammates - ESPN

Hurts took a major leap as a passer in 2022, climbing from 19th (54.6) to fourth (66.4) in QBR and 26th (61.3%) to 11th (66.5%) in completion percentage. He dropped his average time before throw from 3.12 seconds (31st) to 2.76 seconds (16th) on average. The Eagles believe there’s further room for growth, as evidenced by the five-year, $255 million contract extension they signed him to in April. His fourth year as a pro, and third in coach Nick Sirianni’s offense, is off to an encouraging start. Two items to note: it looks like he added some muscle mass and definition in his arms/upper body this offseason, and the ball appears to be jumping out of his hand more noticeably than in years past.

Report: Colts To Have Joint Practices With Philadelphia Eagles Prior to Third Preseason Game - Stampede Blue

The Eagles are considered by many to be the NFL’s top team in the NFC, so the joint practices and preseason game will provide fans with a closer look into how different the team could look with a young rookie signal caller in Anthony Richardson potentially facing off against one of the league’s best defenses, even if it is only for a drive or two. With that said, some teams around the league opt to give their starters more playing time in the final preseason game because of the gap that follows prior to the regular season kicking off, so there’s a chance the new-look Indy offense could see more of Philly’s starters for a longer period of time.

State of the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts and Co. appear poised to avoid Super Bowl hangover - NFL.com

Quarterback: Jalen Hurts. You don’t have to pretend that you’ve been on the Jalen Hype Train since Day 1, like I have. But I understand the impulse, the way Hurts put his doubters in their place. (They’ve all moved on to questioning Justin Fields.) He just inked a massive extension. Nobody questions Jalen anymore, save for a few haters. And kickers for the 49ers. Interestingly, there’s still room for the 24-year-old fourth-year pro to grow into his role as a quarterback. He’s not a finished product. And he’s coming off a season in which he won Offensive Player of the Year! Oh, damn, that was actually Justin Jefferson. Come on, people. (Seriously, if Hurts hadn’t missed a few games toward the end of the regular season, I feel like he would have been a lock for OPOY. I really do.) Projected 2023 MVP: Hurts. When the Eagles traded for Gardner Minshew in August of 2021, it was possible to view Minshew as an insurance policy in case Hurts didn’t make the leap. Spoiler alert: He made the leap. Now, Minshew is gone, replaced by Marcus Mariota, who knows exactly where he stands on the depth chart. This team will go as far as Hurts can take it.

Jason and Travis Kelce are hosting a $50,000 ‘Beer Bowl’ in Sea Isle — and you can compete - Inquirer

Jason Kelce and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, are bringing their popular “New Heights Show” podcast to a Shore town near you — specifically Sea Isle City, N.J., where the Eagles center has made annual appearances as a guest bartender for charity. Kelce will be back down the Shore later this month. And this week, the Kelce Brothers upped the ante for 2023 by putting the call out to all fun-loving, beer-drinking, flip-cup-playing listeners to compete in the first-ever “Beer Bowl.” The Bowl will be a “Beerfest”-style competition which will coincide with Kelce’s annual charity event at The Ocean Drive on June 28. “We’re doing our first-ever fan competition. It’s going to be the first of many. It’s going to be ‘The 2023 New Heights Beer Bowl’ at our charity event at The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, for the Eagles Autism Foundation,” Jason said on his podcast.

‘A different type of love:’ How Jordan Davis is taking care of the Georgia guys - NBCSP

“Just knowing those guys, they came from not one but two national championships, which is the longest season in college football,” Davis said. “Luckily, I’m not too far removed (from it) and I understand what it takes. It’s going to be hard for them and that’s what we’re here for. You know, they’re in a hotel, that takes a toll on your body. That’s like being trapped and seeing the same four walls. So anytime I can go over there and get those boys out, get Kelee out, get all those guys out, just to show them around the city I’ve been in the past year and going out to explore more places, it means a lot and it builds that bond again.

Why there is hope on this National Gun Violence Awareness Day - PE.com

Friday marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the start of Wear Orange Weekend, created to honor the victims of gun violence. Awareness? What about action?!? That response would be understandable considering the following statistics: According to Everytown for Gun Safety, the organization behind the Wear Orange movement, 120 Americans are killed with guns every day. Guns are the leading cause of injury-related deaths for children under the age of 18, according to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine. There have been another 14,807 injuries this year in the United States due to gun violence as of May 31, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In Philadelphia alone, there have been 149 lives lost this year due to gun violence as of May 31. This is coming off a year in which Philadelphia experienced 514 homicides, setting a record for the second year in a row.

3 free agents who’d make sense for the Dallas Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

LB Deion Jones. The Cowboys have already proven they have a thing for Dan Quinn’s former Falcons players (e.g. Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Takk McKinley). Why not Jones, who not only helps at a position of need but is still just 28 years old. Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2017 under Quinn as an off-ball linebacker. While the Cowboys do have Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, and rookie DeMarvion Overshown to fill most of the LB depth chart, there is a woeful lack of experience there outside of Vander Esch. On the small side at just 6’1” and 222 lbs, Jones plays linebacker similarly to how the Cowboys deploys safety Jayron Kearse at times. He has the athleticism and ball skills to make plays in space. Jones would also help replace the veteran presence lost with Anthony Barr’s departure. Even if Dallas is content to make Clark a starting LB this year, Cox is still wildly unproven and Overshown may not be ready for much right away. Jones would not only shore these concerns but could even challenge Clark and Vander Esch for playing time if his reunion with Dan Quinn brings back his previous form.

Big Blue View mailbag: Brian Daboll, Kayvon Thibodeaux, wide receiver, more - Big Blue View

Now, to really answer your question. This is a topic I have broached previously. There is a massive difference between Brian Daboll and both Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge. Daboll builds relationships with everyone — players, coaches, groundskeepers, secretaries, media members. Ben McAdoo didn’t know how to do that, and when things went south in his second year he had no allies. Judge could have done that, but he was too wrapped up in doing things his way — the New England way — and with surrounding himself with buddies on his coaching staff who would agree with him rather than challenge him and open him to new ideas. With both McAdoo and Judge, the other reality is they were not hired on the same cycle as the general managers they worked with. Ownership hired those men with entrenched GMs, and specifically in the case of Judge and Dave Gettleman we are finding out as time goes by that the relationship between the two wasn’t good. Daboll has surrounded himself with great people, and he listens. Plus, he and GM Joe Schoen were hired together. The coach and GM on the same page, the same cycle, functioning as a team is important. They will succeed and fail together, and will have a better chance of working their way through the down times because of their trust in each other.

Colts sign Genard Avery, waive Darius Hagans - PFT

Avery was a fifth-round pick by the Browns in 2018. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a rookie but fell out of favor under Cleveland’s next coaching staff and was traded to the Eagles midway through the 2019 season. He played with Philadelphia through 2021, recording 3.0 sacks in 35 games with the Eagles. While he signed with the Steelers as a free agent in March 2022, he was released in August.

ChiefsAholic’s bank robbing story keeps getting wilder with Most Wanted list - SB Nation

Officials in Oklahoma have added him to their “Most Wanted Fugitives” list. According to the posting, he is wanted in Tulsa for “Failure to Appear” in connection with the bank robbery. In this story from FOX 4, it is noted that there is an active arrest warrant out for Babudar, and if found he will be held on a $1 million bond. “There is an active arrest warrant for Babudar. If found, he will be arrested and held on a $1 million bond. “There is also a reward offered for information leading to Babudar’s arrest. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.” Internet sleuths, do what you do.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message