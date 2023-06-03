Eagles to host Colts for a joint training camp practice

The Eagles announced they will host another joint practice during the 2023 preseason, on August 22nd, with the Colts coming to Philly ahead of the final preseason game.

Eagles will hold a joint practice with the Colts ahead of the Week 3 preseason game.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PppNd61YAL — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 2, 2023

This is great news for head coach Nick Sirianni who has talked about how much he values the joint practices leading up to preseason games. It gives him a chance to see things he needs to, and for the starters to get in their competitive work, without also having to risk any sort of in-game issue — injury or strategic advantage — ahead of the season.

It’ll also be a great reunion for Sirianni and former Eagles OC Shane Steichen, now the Colts head coach. Throughout the months since Steichen was hired by Indy, both coaches have talked about how much they respect each other and enjoyed working together. There was no bad blood when Steichen moved on, and that relationship with the Eagles organization is still in tact.

Having to face Steichen on the practice field will be a good challenge for Jalen Hurts and the offense, with the former OC knowing many of their weaknesses. It will be good for the Eagles to work out any last minute issues before Week 1.

The Eagles will also host the Browns for joint practice ahead of their Week 2 preseason game, welcoming former DC Jim Schwartz back to Philly.