 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles to host Colts for a joint training camp practice

Eagles former OC Shane Steichen will return to Philly in the days leading up to the final game of the preseason.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Eagles announced they will host another joint practice during the 2023 preseason, on August 22nd, with the Colts coming to Philly ahead of the final preseason game.

This is great news for head coach Nick Sirianni who has talked about how much he values the joint practices leading up to preseason games. It gives him a chance to see things he needs to, and for the starters to get in their competitive work, without also having to risk any sort of in-game issue — injury or strategic advantage — ahead of the season.

It’ll also be a great reunion for Sirianni and former Eagles OC Shane Steichen, now the Colts head coach. Throughout the months since Steichen was hired by Indy, both coaches have talked about how much they respect each other and enjoyed working together. There was no bad blood when Steichen moved on, and that relationship with the Eagles organization is still in tact.

Having to face Steichen on the practice field will be a good challenge for Jalen Hurts and the offense, with the former OC knowing many of their weaknesses. It will be good for the Eagles to work out any last minute issues before Week 1.

The Eagles will also host the Browns for joint practice ahead of their Week 2 preseason game, welcoming former DC Jim Schwartz back to Philly.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation