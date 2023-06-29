Jason Kelce raises $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation in annual Ocean Drive fundraiser

Eagles legend Jason Kelce hosted the annual Team 62 fundraiser at the Ocean Drive on Wednesday, with proceeds from the event going to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Kelce’s guest bartender role expanded this year to a full day’s slate of events, all resulting in over $100,000 being raised.

Smile if you love your brother and raising money for the Eagles autism community pic.twitter.com/3ozfkghWdA — Eagles Autism Foundation (@eaglesautism) June 28, 2023

Organization CEO Jeffrey Lurie spoke at the annual Eagles Autism Foundation Challenge last month and named Kelce as one of their biggest fundraisers, and this gig at Sea Isle Bar is certainly part of the reason for that.

The day started off with a beer chugging contest between Jason Kelce and BGN Radio alumnus James Seltzer but it wasn’t really a contest... Kelce’s win was impressive.

Next up, was the Kelce brothers’ New Heights Beer Bowl which was absurd and perfect in exactly the ways you would imagine.

I’ll give y’all one guess at this Beer Bowl team’s theme pic.twitter.com/cGdSfNi0er — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 28, 2023

Final round coming up



50K ON THE LINE pic.twitter.com/WDal8Fxbdt — New Heights (@newheightshow) June 28, 2023

And then, the guest bartending began, with an appearance by Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, and lots and lots of Jell-O shots.