Eagles News: Philadelphia got two of the 18 biggest draft steals in the past decade

Ranking the 50 biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade - ESPN+

10. Jalen Hurts, QB. Despite success at both Alabama and Oklahoma, Hurts’ pro outlook was questioned in 2020 — specifically his ball location and ability to take the next step as a passer. He was originally drafted to back up Carson Wentz — who had signed lucrative four-year extension only a year earlier — but quickly became the QB of the future for the Eagles. Hurts’ development reached unforeseen levels in Philly, and he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in a breakout third season. [...] 18. Jordan Mailata, OT. One of the most unique developmental stories in NFL history, Mailata was strictly a rugby player before the Eagles took him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Many wondered how he would adjust to playing football, and many teams had him graded as a priority free agent. Mailata then dealt with major injuries during his first two seasons, and it wasn’t until the 2020 season that he began to show that he could potentially be Philly’s left tackle of the future. The franchise signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension, and the 6-foot-8, 365-pound player has proven to be worth every penny. [BLG Note: A.J. Brown, Darius Slay, and Javon Hargrave also notably made this list.]

Where will Eagles fans put their green loyalty in 2023? - BGN

“When betting futures in the sports’ betting market, it’s all about the price and about the teams you feel can go deep into the playoffs,” Maltepes said. “That can give you an opportunity to hedge your money and get some free money if the ball bounces your way. With the Cowboys being 16-to-1, you’re risking $100 dollars to win $1,600, so it’s a great price. This is the reason why: No team in the NFC East has repeated since the Eagles did in 2004. Over the last 10 years, between the Eagles and Cowboys, they won the division four times each and eight times total. As we all know in the NFL, injuries play a major role. The Eagles were the third-healthiest team in the NFL, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the least injured team, and they didn’t even make the playoffs.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.117: Most overrated players in the division - BGN Radio

Last week the guys focused on underrated players but this week Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa are back to discuss the most overrated offensive and defensive players from each team in the division.

Eagles WR Devon Allen is still insanely fast - SB Nation

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen might have a difficult decision to make this August. The Eagles are set to open training camp on July 25th, and Allen is hoping to stick on the roster this year after spending the 2023 season on the practice squad. However, Allen might be in Budapest this August. For the 2023 World Championships in track and field. Allen is an elite-level hurdler, and over this past weekend he competed in the USA Track and Field NYC Grand Prix. He finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.04 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the world this year. You can see that race here, with Allen in lane 5.

Which 2021 NFL Draft first rounders will have their fifth-year options picked up? - The Athletic

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (No. 10). Of the top three receivers in this class, Smith is in the least prolific passing offense. What that costs in volume, however, hasn’t affected his efficiency or explosiveness. Though he ranks outside of the top 10 in target rate, explosive gains and catches resulting in first downs or TDs, he’s in the top 10 for EPA per target — he ranks third when defenses play man. When Philadelphia needs to get him the ball, it often results in good offense. The questions about Smith’s size were unfounded, as he’s been impossible to press or bully in tight coverage. Smith could be this era’s Marvin Harrison. He’s well on his way to being a legitimate top option and should be receiving his fifth-year option.

One trade, free agent signing or extension for all 32 NFL teams before 2023 training camp - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: Sign S Duron Harmon. The Eagles don’t have any pressing business, whether that’s a key extension to lock in or a glaring need to address, but adding depth and experience at safety would make sense. Harmon has logged more than 1,000 snaps in three consecutive seasons and provides a reliable presence on the back end at free safety. Philadelphia’s current position group is largely made up of younger, inexperienced players. Harmon earned a 77.6 coverage grade in 2022 with multiple interceptions for the sixth year in a row to go along with a career-high 67 tackles and 11 defensive stops. After a very strong draft that also addressed positional needs, there are effectively no holes on this Eagles roster. Depth at tight end or wide receiver were areas to consider here earlier in the offseason, but Philadelphia went ahead and added free agents Olamide Zaccheaus and Dan Arnold.

Roob’s Top 10: Ranking the best wide receivers in Eagles history - NBCSP

1. Mike Quick: He doesn’t have the most catches, yards or TDs in franchise history. His time as an elite receiver was relatively short. He only played 10 games five times. He only caught 44 passes after his 29th birthday. He’s not a Hall of Famer, like T.O., Pihos, McDonald and Carmichael. But from 1983 through 1987, before the brutal Veterans Stadium concrete turf shredded his knees, Quick was the best receiver in the world. During that five-year period, Quick made five straight Pro Bowls, averaged 1,087 yards and 10 ½ TDs per season, led the NFL in touchdowns and was second to James Lofton (by 11 inches per game) in yards per game. Quick combined speed, power, grace, body control and remarkable hands, and from 1983 through 1985, he averaged 68 catches, 1,236 yards and 11 TDs and made all-pro twice. He remains to this day one of only three players in history with three consecutive seasons with 60 catches, 1,000 yards, nine or more TDs and 17 yards per catch. The others are Lance Alworth and Randy Moss. The only receiver in Eagles history named 1st-team all-pro more than once. The best in Eagles history. And if he played on a grass field? He would have been among the best to ever play.

Janarius Robinson on his development entering Year 3, what he’s learned from Eagles defensive veterans - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson wakes up with “GMFB” and shares his development entering Year 3, what he’s learned from Eagles defensive veterans.

Troy Aikman points out obvious Cowboys flaw, but there is no obvious solution - Blogging The Boys

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman recently shared his thoughts on what’s been holding the team back from championship success since his era. What did Aikman attribute the failures to and what can Dallas do about it? In recent comments given to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Mac Engel, Aikman was brutally honest about his former team’s performance in big games: “The problem for them, and they don’t need me to tell them this, they just have not played their best football when the games have mattered the most.” You don’t need to be a former player or so-called expert to have reached that conclusion. Aikman’s observation is what Cowboys fans have been having nightmares about for over 20 years now.

Daniel Jones: “We can compete with anybody” - Big Blue View

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is definitely confident going into year two with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. “We’re confident, and we know we can compete with anybody,” Jones told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Of course, Jones has plenty of reasons to be confident. Brian Daboll was named the AP Coach of the Year in his very first year as a head coach (he was named Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020). Mike Kafka, meanwhile, did well enough in his first season as offensive coordinator that the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals all requested interviews with him for their vacant head coaching positions.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Commanders defensive line unit ranked 3rd in the NFL ahead of ‘23 season - Hogs Haven

As one might expect, the Eagles got a lot of love on both sides of the ball from the ranking service, but the Commanders weren’t completely ignored. In particular, PFF seems to believe in Washington’s all-first-round-picks defensive line, which is ranked third behind the Eagles and 49ers. I was initially confused by the PFF comment about Chase Young possibly not being on the roster until I realized that they were referring, not to the health of his knee, but to the constant unfounded rumors about the possibility of Young being traded.

10 reasons the Commanders will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

7) They’ll probably have two starting rookie corners. With their first two picks in the 2023 Draft, the Commanders selected cornerbacks, both of whom are expected to start. They selected Emmanuel Forbes with the 16th overall pick because of his ball hawking ability (14 INTs and six pick-sixes the last three seasons at MSU). BUT... at 6’1, 166, he is extremely skinny, so there will be concerns about his durability and physicality at the next level. It will be interesting to see how he holds up against a guy, like, oh, saaayyy, 226-pound A.J. Brown, who will outweigh Forbes literally by 60 pounds. In the second round they picked Quan Martin, a versatile defensive back who will likely spend most of his time at slot corner as a rookie. Those guys may very well pan out in time, but it is pretty reasonable to expect some pass defense growing pains if the Commanders start two rookie corners.

Miles Sanders: I know Duce Staley will get the best out of me - PFT

Sanders was back in the Philadelphia area for a football camp this week and said he has “good memories” of his time with the Eagles. Some of those memories include Staley and helped steer him toward the Panthers once he hit free agency. “He means a lot . I swear,” Sanders said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He’s probably the main reason I came back. I have that connection with him. I know how he coaches. I know that he’s going to be the best out of me. Most importantly, he knows what I’m about, and he’s the one that drafted me. We’re going to get back to what we’ve been doing.”

