NFL continues crack-down on gambling, more season-long suspensions expected

The NFL is making sure there is no question that they are taking the gambling policy seriously, and despite claims that they have communicated this emphasis to players, there still seems to be more than a bit of confusion and misinformation floating around.

Calvin Ridley missing the entire 2022 NFL season should have been a wake up call, but the league suspended several more players back in April for violating the policy — most of which were placing bets on NON-football events but from the team facility. There have been reports and rumors swirling around since those April suspensions that even more would be handed out, and now we know that those should be announced this week. (A convenient league news-dump on the Friday before July 4th weekend, perhaps?)

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

There’s no indication that these suspensions will affect the Eagles, although it seems a little premature to be confident in that. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters during OTAs and discussed how they addressed the situation. He explained that just like anything else affecting players, they have a meeting and make sure that everyone is very clear on the rules and expectations. This concern, specifically, isn’t something they want to ignore, and want players to have access to all the resources and information they need.

We’ll have to wait a day or two to learn who all is in this next round of suspensions, but knowing ahead of time they are likely to be season-long, let’s just hope we don’t see any Eagles on the list.