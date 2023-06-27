Eagles News: Patrick Queen among remaining potential roster additions

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles summer shopping guide: Free agents and trade targets to plug roster holes - The Athletic

Possible trade target: Patrick Queen is the popular solution here after the Baltimore Ravens signed Roquan Smith to a long-term extension and used a third-round pick on Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. Queen is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Ravens declined his fifth-year option this offseason. He has been somewhat underwhelming relative to his draft pedigree (No. 28 overall in 2020) through three seasons, but he has never missed a game and turns 24 in August.

Top 5 Ravens players heading into contract seasons - Baltimore Beatdown

2. Patrick Queen. The Ravens have found themselves in quite an interesting predicament at the inside linebacker position. After a bumpy start to the former first-rounder’s career, Queen’s game soared to new heights during the 2022 season. Despite this, the organization declined to pick up Queen’s fifth-year option this offseason, meaning 2024 will be the final season of his rookie contract. One major issue stands in the way of Queen receiving a long-term extension to remain in Baltimore if he has another standout season. That is the fact that the Ravens traded for and signed inside linebacker Roquan Smith to the highest contract in NFL history at the position. It is truly unfortunate timing for Queen. However, given he follows up last season’s breakout performance with an equal or even better one in 2023, he will be a very rich man next offseason whether in Baltimore or elsewhere.

BGN open thread: What did you do this weekend? - BGN

Slow news day? More like slow news month as we wait for Philadelphia Eagles training camp to begin. Players will be reporting to the NovaCare Complex one month from yesterday. Their first full practice is a month from today. That’s basically all there is to say about the Birds right now. So, let’s shift our focus to some off-topic discussion: what did you get up to this weekend?

10 reasons the Giants will be a dumpster fire this season - PhillyVoice

According to the NFL’s NextGen stats, Jones was the most conservative quarterback in the NFL in “intended average air yards,” at 6.3 yards through the air per throw, and “air yards to the sticks.” On average his passes landed 2.8 yards short of the first down marker. The Giants’ offense didn’t hit big plays in the passing game in 2022. They had 28 pass plays of 20+ yards, fewest in the NFL. The league average was 49. Certainly the Giants’ lack of quality receivers played a part in their ultra-conservative passing game, but there’s little question that Jones’ ball security improvements weren’t as impressive as the numbers suggest, since, you know, he rarely tried to push the ball down the field. Anyway, good luck with all that, Giants fans.

The Rise of Hurts - Iggles Blitz

The passing part was complicated. Hurts posted good numbers at OU, but was playing in the Air Raid. That offense can have easier reads. At Bama, Hurts played in more of a pro system, but was an inconsistent passer. That’s why he lost the QB job to Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts did improve as a passer at OU, scheme aside. He put great touch on intermediate and downfield throws. He showed solid arm strength. As simple as this sounds, I thought he looked more confident and comfortable. Lincoln Riley is a great offensive coach and he brought out the best in Hurts. The Eagles saw enough to think Hurts was worth taking a chance on.

Surprise offseason standouts for 32 NFL teams: Players to watch - ESPN

LB Christian Elliss. The third-year player out of Idaho made several highlight plays this spring, including intercepting Jalen Hurts and returning it for a touchdown during 7-on-7 drills on the final day of OTAs. Having lost both starting linebackers in free agency this offseason, it would be a welcome development for the Eagles if Elliss can contribute along with current projected starters Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow.

Projecting the 2023 NFL Defensive/Special Teams All-Rookie Team: 14 instant-impact newcomers - NFL.com

JALEN CARTER. Drafted: Round 1, No. 9 overall. My guess is that memories of Carter being drafted outside of the top five will begin to fade as the Georgia product makes an instant impact between the lines in Year 1. Depending on the call, he can rotate with veteran Fletcher Cox and 2022 first-round selection Jordan Davis, getting upfield in a hurry to wreak havoc.

Evan Silva’s Top 150 (2023) - Establish The Run

11. A.J. Brown (WR7) — Career-best 88/1,496/11 receiving line in his first season as an Eagle.

Spadaro: How the Eagles revamped the DT position - PE.com

Build from the lines out. It is the way the Philadelphia Eagles do business and as the team played late into the 2022 season and it became apparent that the year could end in Super Bowl LVII, leaving little time to prepare for 2023, forward thinking went into high gear: How would the defensive tackle position look if, as expected, Javon Hargrave became one of the most highly sought-after players in the free agency market that was set to open in mid-March? The Eagles have long invested in their defensive line, of course, and 2022 was no exception. The personnel department, headed by Howie Roseman, looks at the roster in a years-long window and, with that in mind, directed some valuable resources into the defensive tackle position last season. The Eagles used their first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Georgia’s Jordan Davis, re-signed standout veteran Fletcher Cox, and midway through the season added veterans Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the mix. Defensive tackle, once again, was a position of strength.

Assigning blame to every one of Dak Prescott’s interceptions from the 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

But it’s also worth noting that Dak himself did struggle at times down the stretch. Four of his final six picks of the regular season squarely fell on his shoulders. Does this mean he’s mistake prone? Absolutely not, but it does mean that he’s not completely exonerated from the giveaway mess the Cowboys got themselves into last year.

Better or worse? Giants’ cornerbacks - Big Blue View

The Giants are not worse at cornerback than they were last season. Last year at this time, the Giants put heavy stock into Aaron Robinson’s success. Now, if the Giants get anything positive from Robinson, it’s a cherry on top of a delicious sundae. Final thoughts: The Giants improved their cornerback room from last season, and there’s little - if any - debate. There could be a debate if this cornerback room - in this system - is better than the 4-13 2021 Giants with Jackson, Bradberry, Jarren Williams, and Holmes. If it were me, I’d be signing up for the youth movement and upside of Deonte Banks and Company.

Report: The New York Jets are bracing to be on Hard Knocks; Washington could be in-season option - Hogs Haven

Aaron Rodgers in New York looks like a safe bet. but Florio added a few options for Washington to appear on the show. NFL owners will be meeting on July 20th to vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders. The transfer of power from Dan Snyder to Josh Harris will be starting when training camp opens the following week. Florio adds that the NFL would prefer to have Washington be the in-season option.

DeAndre Hopkins’ free agency has 1 front-runner, and 2 sleeper teams as NFL training camp nears - SB Nation

The most obvious landing spot right now is Cleveland. I absolutely understand the mutual interest in coaching found in New England, but this has been the one team that’s made the most sense the entire time. They have the money to pay Hopkins decently in year one, and the team that can go the deepest in the playoffs. None of these three teams can really be ruled out, but there’s a very good chance that all this flutter of D-Hop to New England is a chess move designed to pressure the Browns to get off their butts and make a deal.

Outsports Power 100 honors the most powerful and influential LGBTQ people in sports - Outsports

When we started to compile a list of the most powerful and influential out LGBTQ people in sports, we figured we’d be lucky to get a top 40. As we researched, the goal then became a top 50. Then, just as quickly as we hit 50 we were faced with a dilemma: We were going to have to stop at 100 people and leave some deserving names off the list. In the end, we came up with about 250 out LGBTQ people with power and influence in all level of sports in the United States — athletes, coaches, administrators, journalists, referees, executives and even team owners — for a list we winnowed down to 100. We present the Outsports Power 100.

