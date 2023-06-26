BGN open thread: What did you do this weekend?

Slow news day?

More like slow news month as we wait for Philadelphia Eagles training camp to begin. Players will be reporting to the NovaCare Complex one month from yesterday. Their first full practice is a month from today.

That’s basically all there is to say about the Birds right now.

So, let’s shift our focus to some off-topic discussion: what did you get up to this weekend?

I’ll start us off: I had a great time hanging out with some friends in Fishtown. Bunch of good bars there if you’ve never been, worth a trip if you happen to be in town. And I’m definitely not still upset about losing a really close and competitive game of cornhole.

I’m trying to make the most of this summer break by catching up with people I haven’t seen in some time before the news cycle gets super busy soon enough.

How did you spend your weekend as you pass the time in the dead zone?

Let us know in the comments!