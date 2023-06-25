Eagles News: Philadelphia losing both coordinators is “overblown”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Five NFL offseason storylines that are overblown; three that deserve more attention - NFL.com

OVERBLOWN: 3) Eagles losing both coordinators. Super Bowl losers tend to draw suspicious eyes annually, with talk of curses haunting teams that fail to win the previous season’s big game. That was a real trend for many years, after all. But there are more recent counterexamples of Super Bowl losers performing well the year following, which is why this shouldn’t be a question we reflexively default to every offseason. Take this year’s Eagles. On paper, they could be even better than a year ago, keeping the bulk of the roster intact, adding four quality draft picks in the top 66 overall and having most of their stars in their primes. Losing both coordinators, Shane Steichen (Colts) and Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals), can’t go overlooked. But it can be overblown, and I think that’s what’s happening here. Steichen helped Jalen Hurts develop, but QB coach-turned-coordinator Brian Johnson should step into that role seamlessly and could himself be a head-coaching candidate one day. Plus, let’s not forget head coach Nick Sirianni is a pretty gifted offensive mind, too, and this offense is still his baby. Also, I won’t be shocked at all if the defense doesn’t miss a beat following Gannon’s departure. The group could be as good, or maybe even better, under new coordinator Sean Desai, especially with first-round picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith joining the lineup. If losing both coordinators is the Eagles’ biggest worry now, these should be considered first-world problems for an NFL team to have.

Quarterback vs. quarterback look at the Eagles’ 2023 schedule - BGN

Of the Eagles’ 14 opponents the Eagles faced last season, 10 had a better quarterback rating than Hurts. This year, that’s a flipped script, with Hurts holding a better QB rating than 11 of the 14, on a list that includes Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Seattle’s Geno Smith, the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Stafford and Dallas’ Dak Prescott. It is a tougher schedule. Hurts should be a year better—if possible. Here’s a look at who the Eagles will face in 2023 and a brief summary as to who the better quarterback will be.

Where are they now? QB Johnnie Walton - PE.com

A four-year starter at Elizabeth City (NC) State University, former Eagles quarterback Johnnie Walton was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame on June 10 along with seven others, including former Eagles assistant coach Leslie Frazier. “Well, that’s the top of the line to me. I wasn’t expecting it, for one thing. But then it happened. And the way it was done, it was well presented. A drumroll and all,” Walton laughed. “And the people there, the crowd, was nice. We had 400 to 500 at the banquet. “I was amongst some guys that had similar roads to success. It was talking about the college days, and to me, if I hadn’t gone to college, I probably wouldn’t have been as successful as I am.” Walton’s gridiron road began in college, where as a senior in 1968, he passed for 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns. Named to the All-Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association team, he led the school to an 8-1 record. Walton joins seven others who played for the Eagles – Harold Carmichael, Richard Dent, Hugh Douglas, Jimmie Giles, Claude Humphrey, Harold Jackson, and Roynell Young – as well as Philadelphia’s former Director of Personnel Jackie Graves, former Defensive Coordinator Emmitt Thomas, and Frazier in the BCFHOF.

Devon Allen runs 4th-fastest hurdles time in the world this year - NBCSP

“It’s going well. Balancing both is difficult, but I’m having a lot of fun, as long as I can stay healthy,” Allen said after the race on the NBC broadcast. “Get to compete against these guys in high-quality competition. 13.01 and 13.04 is nothing to scoff at.” The race was run with a legal 1.6 meters-per-second tailwind. The 28-year-old Allen spent last year on the Eagles’ practice squad and remains on the 90-man roster with training camp about five weeks away. He hadn’t played organized football since the 2016 season at Oregon.

Dallas Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence: ‘I don’t feel like it’s a huge gap at all’ when discussing Eagles - Blogging The Boys

The Eagles clearly have talent and a QB they rewarded with a massive contract, so they should certainly be respected. However, there is something to be said about a Super Bowl hangover that plagues teams the following year in addition to the loss of some key contributors in free agency like safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, DT Javon Hargraves, and two LB’s in TJ Edwards and Kyzir White. Only time will tell if what DeMarcus Lawrence said is true, but as we sit here in June, the statement isn’t far-fetched as it may be perceived by the other fanbase involved.

How many franchise quarterbacks are there in the NFL? - Big Blue View

One thing to note about all these metrics is that Jalen Hurts ranks in the top 10 in every one of them. Whatever questions may exist about how he would do on a less talented team, Hurts’ production in 2022 was outstanding by any measure ... including the fact that he might have had a ring if his defense had made a stop in the final two minutes. And he has improved in almost every meaningful category over his three years in the NFL. The same is true for Tua Tagovailoa.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Washington’s two NFL championships that nobody talks about - Hogs Haven

Two years later, in 1942, Washington had a chance for revenge, as the Bears once again traveled to Griffith Stadium, but this time, the home team prevailed, winning their second championship in 6 years by beating Chicago 14-6.

