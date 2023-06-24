Quarterback vs. quarterback look at the Eagles’ 2023 schedule

This was an interesting challenge last year, and an interesting endeavor that went terribly wrong, because Jalen Hurts became exponentially better than he was projected to be. Hurts was listed only four times as the better quarterback entering the 2022 season in the quarterback challenge, though by the end of 2022, there was probably only one quarterback in the league better—NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Eagles are expected to repeat as NFC East champions. They are expected to repeat as NFC champions. They are expected—by many—to be Super Bowl champions.

Leading the way will be Hurts, who is expected to have another great season, after leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, registering 374 total yards (304 passing, 70 rushing), and scoring three rushing touchdowns, the most by a quarterback and tied for most by any player in Super Bowl history.

Under the direction of Hurts, the Eagles scored a franchise record 477 points in 2022, including team records for total touchdowns (59), scrimmage TDs (57) and rushing TDs (32). Hurts also guided the Eagles to franchise records in third-down conversions 45.9%, previously 45.7 in 2021) and red-zone TD efficiency (67.8%, previously 66.7% in 2019).

During the regular season, Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, and 16-2 overall counting the postseason, completing 306 of 460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns against six interceptions in addition to 760 yards rushing and 13 scores on the ground in leading the Eagles to their fourth NFC championship.

Hurts shares the Eagles’ single-season record with 35 total touchdowns with Randall Cunningham (1990), which ranks No. 4 in the NFL behind Mahomes (45), Josh Allen (42) and Joe Burrow (40). He also led the NFL in 20-plus yard touchdowns (15) and his 13 rushing TDs are the second most by a quarterback in NFL history trailing Cam Newton in 2011 (14).

Among quarterbacks with at least 500 pass attempts, Hurts finished second in passer rating (101.5), yards per pass attempt (8.1), and TD/INT ratio (3.7). Hurts also averaged the third-most yards per game (297.4), trailing only Mahomes (329.9) and Allen (315.3).

Of the Eagles’ 14 opponents the Eagles faced last season, 10 had a better quarterback rating than Hurts. This year, that’s a flipped script, with Hurts holding a better QB rating than 11 of the 14, on a list that includes Mahomes, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Seattle’s Geno Smith, the New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matt Stafford and Dallas’ Dak Prescott.

It is a tougher schedule.

Hurts should be a year better—if possible.

Here’s a look at who the Eagles will face in 2023 and a brief summary as to who the better quarterback will be.

2023

Week 1 - at New England Patriots (Sept. 10, 4:25 PM, CBS)

Mac Jones

GS: 14

Rec: 6-8

TDs/INTs: 14/11

Pass completions: 288/442 (65.2%)

Yds: 2,997

QB Rating: 84.8

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: We’ll refer to Bill Parcell’s famous “You are what your record says you are.” Well, Mac Jones is 16-16 in 32 career starts over two seasons. He’s a middling quarterback, with a middling arm, and middling escape ability. This is his third year as a pro and the Patriots will have a big decision to make if Jones does not make a Hurts-type jump this season. Don’t expect it. In the context of this game, the Patriots will be honoring the looming shadow of all-time great Tom Brady and Hurts and the Eagles will take great joy in ruining it. It’s a given Patriots fans will be calling for Brady to get this old bones out there in a Pats’ uniform again when Jones logs yet another middling effort.

Winner: Hurts

Week 2 – Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 14, 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime) Thursday Night Football

Kirk Cousins

GS: 17

Rec: 13-4

TDs/INTs: 29/14

Pass completions: 424/643 (65.9%)

Yds: 4,547

QB Rating: 92.5

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Kirk Cousins is ancient, but he keeps rocking. He’s still capable of beating many teams, but in this duel, in this setting of the Eagles’ season opener on national TV, expect Hurts to shine. In evaluating this matchup last year, the decision went to Cousins. What a difference a year makes. It’s not to say Cousins and the Vikings can’t pull off the upset, but the poise and confidence in which Hurts is playing with right now, expect the Eagles to win late—led by a game-winning drive by Hurts.

Winner: Hurts

Week 3 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sept. 25, 7:15, ABC) Monday Night Football

Baker Mayfield

GS: 10

Rec: 2-8

TDs/INTs: 10/8

Pass completions: 201/335 (60.0%)

Yds: 2,163

QB Rating: 79.0

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: The Bucs are Mayfield’s fourth team in three seasons (Browns, Panthers and Rams). The only thing Captain Commercial has on Hurts is his commercials. Mayfield finds himself as a journeyman. He’s Kyler Murray East. He takes chances, runs and makes plays, and what has left him in this situation is his poor decision making. When he was cut last year, no one initially wanted him before he signed with the Rams. Mayfield remains a name and little else. Hurts blows his doors off.

Winner: Hurts

Week 4 - Washington Commanders (Oct. 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 8 – at Washington Commanders (Oct. 29, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Sam Howell

GS: 1

Rec: 1-0

TDs/INTs: 1/1

Pass completions: 11/19 (57.9%)

Yds: 169

QB Rating: 83.0

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: He enters 2023 with one NFL start. Really?

Winner: Hurts

Week 5 – at Los Angeles Rams (Oct. 8, 4:05 PM, FOX)

Matthew Stafford

GS: 9

Rec: 3-6

TDs/INTs: 10/8

Pass completions: 206/303 (87.4%)

Yds: 2,087

QB Rating: 87.4

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: In his last three years as a starter, Stafford is 20-22. Granted, one of those years was with Detroit, when the Lions didn’t have a direction and were awful. Stafford cashed in two years ago when the Rams went all-in towards winning the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl was certainly worth it. Stafford, on the other hand, has become a brittle shell of what it seems he once was. Hurts here easily, even if Stafford is still standing by early October.

Winner: Hurts

Week 6 – at New York Jets (Oct 15, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Aaron Rodgers

GS: 17

Rec: 8-9

TDs/INTs: 26/12

Pass completions: 350/542 (64.6%)

Yds: 3,695

QB Rating: 91.1

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Rodgers is a relic. He’s in the twilight of his career, and the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback certainly has it career-wise over Hurts. Though at this stage of his career, he doesn’t. The Jets have never beaten the Eagles in franchise history. It’s a trend that should continue in what promises to be a competitive game.

Winner: Hurts

Week 7 – Miami Dolphins (Oct. 22, 8:20 PM, NBC)

Tua Tagovailoa

GS: 13

Rec: 8-5

TDs/INTs: 25/8

Pass completions: 259/400 (64.8%)

Yds: 3,548

QB Rating: 105.5

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: If he can stay healthy, watch out. Tagovailoa is as good as Hurts. The problem has been he’s played in 13 games the last two seasons. In 2022, he made huge leaps. His 105.5 topped the NFL in passer rating and he threw for a career-high 3,548 yards. The Dolphins have a talented offense, and if Tagovailoa holds up, Buffalo better watch itself in the AFC East. This is a razor-edge choice, going to Hurts based on his ability to stay on the field. This should be a huge game for both teams in October.

Winner: Hurts

Week 9 - Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 5, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Week 14 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 10, 8:20 PM, NBC) Saturday

Dak Prescott

GS: 12

Rec: 8-4

TDs/INTs: 23/10

Pass completions: 261/394 (66.2%)

Yds: 2,860

QB Rating: 91.1

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: What a difference a year makes. This time last year, this place was filled with Prescott platitudes. What we will maintain, despite what Eagles’ fans may want to think and believe, Prescott remains one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s just not better than Hurts anymore. Prescott’s escape ability has diminished, as has his durability. He’s become injury prone. He’s also 8-3 lifetime against the Eagles, completing 241/357 for 2,757 and touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Winner: Hurts

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 20, 8:15 PM, ABC) Monday Night Football

Patrick Mahomes

GS: 17

Rec: 14-3

TDs/INTs: 41/12

Pass completions: 435/648 (67.1%)

Yds: 5,250

QB Rating: 105.2

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Mahomes may be the only one better than Hurts on this list. He’s the best quarterback in football, though for the first two quarters of the Super Bowl, Hurts held that distinction. Mahomes is 2-0 lifetime against the Eagles, including the Super Bowl, and with this Super Bowl rematch being on national TV, at home, Mahomes should excel again. This promises to be an exciting game, between two quarterbacks that will be playing as much against each other as they will the opposing defense. Of this grouping, Mahomes is one of only two fulltime starters (the other is Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa) with a better quarterback rating than Hurts. Perhaps the only difference between Mahomes and Hurts is experience.

Winner: Mahomes

Week 12 – Buffalo Bills (Nov. 26, 4:25 PM, CBS)

Josh Allen

GS: 16

Rec: 13-3

TDs/INTs: 35/14

Pass completions: 359/567 (63.3%)

Yds: 4,283

QB Rating: 96.6

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Allen still seems to lack that closer mentality. He’s been on the precipice of superstardom for the last few years but failed to close in big moments. He has a habit of playing too much hero ball, which gets him in trouble. He also makes some dubious decisions in crucial moments. The Bills have been ousted in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs the last two years. The window for a Buffalo Super Bowl is closing fast. Part of that could be on Allen shoving the windowsill down. He’s able to get the ball out quick, though takes chances when he runs.

Winner: Hurts

Week 13 – San Francisco 49ers (Dec. 3, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Brock Purdy

GS: 5

Rec: 5-0

TDs/INTs: 13/4

Pass completions: 114/170 (67.1%)

Yds: 1,374

QB Rating: 107.3

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Purdy may have been 5-0 as a starter last season and won some big games in the crunch time of the season. He still has a lot to prove and remains quite a distance behind the far more established Hurts.

Winner: Hurts

Week 15 - at Seattle Seahawks (Dec. 17, 4:25 PM, FOX)

Geno Smith

GS: 17

Rec: 9-8

TDs/INTs: 30/11

Pass completions: 399/572 (69.8%)

Yds: 4,282

QB Rating: 100.9

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Geno Smith finds himself in a position like former Eagles’ quarterback Randall Cunningham. Cunningham’s later incarnation with the Minnesota Vikings proved he could be a valuable asset in the NFL with maturity. At 32, what everyone expected of Smith, a 2013 second-round pick, emerged with the Seahawks, throwing for career-bests in completions (399), yards (4,282) and touchdowns (30). He’s formidable, although not dangerous enough to outduel Hurts.

Winner: Hurts

Week 16 - New York Giants (Dec. 25, 4:30 PM, FOX)

Week 18 – at New York Giants (Jan. 7, TBD)

Daniel Jones

GS: 16

Rec: 9-6-1

TDs/INTs: 15/5

Pass completions: 317/472 (67.2%)

Yds: 3.205

QB Rating: 92.5

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Jones may be getting star money but he’s not a star. He’s heavily reliant on what’s around him. Whereas Hurts can create on his own, Jones needs Saquon Barkley and he’s received additional help in newly acquired tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas. Jones did make marked improvement in his first year under Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in 2022. He achieved career-best numbers in completing 317 passes, for 3,205 yards and a career-low five interceptions. Jones led the Giants to the playoffs last season, but everyone saw where he belongs in the Eagles’ 38-7 slaughter of New York in the divisional round.

Winner: Hurts

Week 17 - Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 31, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Kyler Murray

GS: 11

Rec: 3-8

TDs/INTs: 14/7

Pass completions: 259/390 (66.4%)

Yds: 2,368

QB Rating: 87.2

Jalen Hurts

GS: 15

Rec: 14-1

TDs/INTs: 22/6

Pass completions: 306/460 (65.5%)

Yds: 3,701

QB Rating: 101.5

Summary: Murray remains fun to watch, though if you’re a Cardinals’ fan or coach, he’s a nightmare. He still doesn’t seem to know what he is doing, preferring to improvise like a kid playing a backyard pick-up game. Hurts had that tendency, too, not long ago and changed once he grasped the offense and, more importantly, improving and believed in his skills and his teammates. Hurts can still improvise, though only when he must. Otherwise, we see what Murray could be when disciplined and versed in the offense, and it will be there right before him on New Year’s Eve in Jalen Hurts.

Winner: Hurts

FINAL TALLY

Hurts is the better QB in 16 of the Eagles’ 17 games in 2023.

