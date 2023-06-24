Eagles News: Carson Wentz is drawing criticism once again

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Carson Wentz bear hunt triggers the reaction he should have expected - PFT

It’s no surprise that Carson Wentz experienced an online backlash when posting on social media the aftermath of a successful (not for the bear) Alaskan bear hunt. The real question is whether Wentz realized that would happen. He should have. If he didn’t, he’s got even less self-awareness than Michael Scott. Hunting is a controversial subject, regardless of whether it’s done legally, properly, and as humanely as possible. Wentz knew or should have known that posting photos with a large, dead bear would spark sharp criticism from many.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Reed Blankenship can build on an impressive rookie season - BGN

Reed Blankenship is unlikely to be an elite safety and he fell in the draft because of concerns over his speed and tackling. But he showed a really strong understanding of the defense last year and Jonathan Gannon asks a lot out of his safeties. That defense is not easy to play and for a rookie, Blankenship was really impressive. He is obviously smart, and instinctive and it’s pretty incredible how well he played for a UDFA. Safety is arguably the one position (outside of quarterback) where athleticism is slightly overrated and Blakenship showed really good instincts and route recognition. I wouldn’t be surprised if his career arc follows someone like Marcus Epps who was also a late-round pick that I really liked. The Eagles added a lot of safeties this offseason, and it is easy to predict Blankenship as the odd one out when you look at the profiles of the players they added but, I’m predicting a good season for Blankenship.

Some Of My Picks For BGN’s Over Unders - PHL Sports Nation

On BGN Radio #326, Brandon and Jimmy made some of their predictions for some Eagles over/unders for this upcoming season. Shout out to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, and Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice for allowing me to join in and make some picks. Here are three of my picks for some of the over/unders they came up with.

Eagles player review: TE Grant Calcaterra edition - PhillyVoice

Calcaterra is the No. 3 tight end, and he’ll have to fend off guys like Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, Dalton Keene, and UDFA Brady Russell for a roster spot, though he is well-positioned to do so. It should be noted that Calcaterra would often line up in the slot or even out wide on occasion. Beyond the No. 3 TE job, there is perhaps some opportunity for Calcaterra to siphon off some of the snaps that went to Zach Pascal, who was essentially playing a dirty work blocking role while lining up at wide receiver last season.

Eagles and More - Iggles Blitz

It is hard to get a handle on Dallas because of McCarthy. They went 12-5 last year. Two of the losses came in OT and one came with the backup QB playing against the Eagles. When things click, Dallas looks good. Then we have the end of the loss to SF in the 2021 playoffs. That was bizarre, if we’re putting a positive spin on it. Last year Dallas lost to SF in the postseason again. They were beaten by a rookie QB and only put up 12 points in the game. You just can’t trust Dallas. But they are talented.

Philly sports teams donate to fund for 7-year-old daughter of truck driver killed in I-95 collapse - Inquirer

The Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, and Union are donating $50,000 for a trust to benefit the 7-year-old daughter of Nathan Moody, the truck driver who died in the Interstate 95 collapse on June 11, Gov Josh Shapiro announced Friday. “We are all honored to be a part of this donation. No gesture will bring Nathan back, but we hope this brings a small bit of solace for the family during this incredibly difficult time,” the teams said in a joint statement Friday.

Eagles’ Brandon Graham addresses ‘slippery’ Super Bowl story and the 49ers - PSN

Then, Brandon Graham poked a little fun at the Chiefs’ offensive line who allowed zero sacks on the night to a defense that set a franchise record with 78 of them. They even wore t-shirts bragging about it at their Super Bowl parade. Maybe they just got lucky due to a slippery field. “I’m telling you, that O-line, boy, they got blessed. I’ll say that,” Brandon Graham said. “When we looked at the film, there was a couple of times where if Sweaty don’t slip boy, strip-sack. Oh my God, especially that first drive, that first drive where he threw it across the middle to [Travis] Kelce. He [Sweat] was right there, man, he slipped. We could not believe it. “When we looked at the film, when I finally looked at it like, man, oh man. We gonna get that on the get-back. It’s coming back. That’s coming back but, like I said, credit to Kansas City — it’s all love. Them boys, they played, too.”

Top 5 things the Dallas Cowboys need to figure out in training camp - Blogging The Boys

#1 - OL configuration and backup plan. From left to right, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, and Terence Steele will be the starting offensive line for the entirety of the 2023 season. However, with Steele still working his way back from last year’s season-ending injury, and Smith’s inability to remain healthy for an entire year, they need a Plan B in place for if/when the OL needs to be reshuffled. With that in mind, Dallas needs to figure out how to best utilize Tyler Smith if injury occurs to other players. That also means players like Matt Waletzko, Matt Farniok, Chumba Edoga, and possibly rookie free agent T.J. Bass, need to prove themselves capable of stepping in as potential starters in training camp. Otherwise, a veteran addition may need to be added to provide stability

Big Blue View mailbag: Kadarius Toney vs. Darren Waller, more questions - Big Blue View

As for Daniel Jones, if you watched him play last season and still believe that he is just a good backup quarterback I don’t know that you understand how well he actually played. He is more than that. Can Jones continue to ascend to become a quarterback most people would rank in the top third of starters in the league, or even a bit higher than that? That is what the Giants gave him a four-year, $160 million contract to find out. That contract is actually a two-year deal with no fully guaranteed money after the second year. That, coincidentally, agrees with your ‘need a franchise quarterback timeline — although I think you meant start in 2023 and 2024 and need a quarterback by 2025. I do believe there is a two-year window here. If the Giants see regression, or not enough ascension to make them believe they can win big with Jones, I think they look to move on after 2024. As a post-June 1 cut after the 2024 season, the Giants could save $30.5 million on their 2025 salary cap with only a $9 million dead money hit. Where the Giants will be as a team at that point is anybody’s guess. Maybe Jos is the guy. Maybe they are at a championship level. Maybe they are at a point where they think the best path is a full restart, not just a change at quarterback. We will know when we get there.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Who is the “face of the franchise” for the Washington Commanders in 2023? - Hogs Haven

Tress Way has been with the team since 2014, which makes him the longest-tenured player on the roster. Way has been to a Pro-Bowl in both a Redskins helmet and a Commanders helmet, and he is often referred to by Washington fans as the “MVP”. Way is outgoing, funny and charismatic, and he is one of the better and most consistent players at his position in the NFL. While Tress Way has a special place in the hearts of many Washington fans for his rock solid consistency during the oh-so-difficult decade that we have suffered through since the acrimonious departure of the family Shanahan, he probably doesn’t get the respect he deserves beyond the borders of Redskins-WFT-Commanders nation. However Tress Way is seen by NFL fans in general, I suspect he will be long-remembered by Washington fans as a true bright spot in a very dark time in franchise history. Still, if the Commanders end up on Hard Knocks, it seems almost inevitable that the cameras will gravitate towards the talkative special teamer with a big smile and lots of time on his hands.

Source: NFL sets July 20 meeting for vote on Commanders sale - ESPN

The NFL has scheduled a meeting next month where the owners are expected to vote on the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday. The NFL sent a memo to the owners that a meeting would take place July 20 to discuss the sale of the Commanders from Dan and Tanya Snyder to the Harris group for a record $6.05 billion. It’s likely that a vote would take place, based on anticipated unanimous approval by the finance committee, according to The Washington Post, which first reported the meeting. The vote could take place in Minneapolis, where the owners met in late May.

