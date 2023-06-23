Eagles News: Jalen Hurts “has a runway to be the highest-scoring player in fantasy”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers, 2023 - Sharp Football Analysis

Hurts was eighth in the NFL in first-half pass attempts, 24th in second-half passes, and 32nd in fourth-quarter pass attempts. Hurts threw just 60 passes in the fourth quarter all last season. For context, that was the same total as Cooper Rush. The Eagles outscored their opponents by a league-high 121 points in the first half of games in 2022. As a byproduct, Philadelphia ran just 106 plays all season trailing in the second half of games, the fewest in the NFL. Just 60 of those came in games in which Hurts played because the Eagles trailed in the second half of just two games with Hurts active. When you look at last season, Gardner Minshew threw more passes (31) trailing in the second half than Hurts (22). 54 NFL quarterbacks threw more passes than Hurts trailing in the second half last season. While there will be some regression in the first-half performance for Hurts and this offense, we are going to get more 60-minute games as well. Pair that with how aggressive the Eagles told us they want to be as an offense, and Hurts has a runway to be the highest-scoring player in fantasy this season.

The long process that made Eagles believers in Jalen Hurts: ‘He’s a flat-out winner’ - The Athletic

Despite the communication, Wentz did not handle the addition of Hurts well, which led to his flameout in Philadelphia. Wentz should not have been surprised by the pick, but almost everyone else was — including Hurts. On the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, Hurts said he never thought the Eagles would select him — suspecting he would be taken by the Steelers, Vikings or Raiders instead. “I had had no idea I would come here,” he said. It was the Eagles who had the idea. And they owned it, then and ever since.“We were thrilled to take him when we did,” Pederson says. “And you can see that he’s playing exactly the way we thought he could.” “I think you saw (last season) the things I saw in him back then,” Roseman says. “He was in the second year in the system and doing everything they asked him to do. He understands it, and this kid is a winner — he’s a flat-out winner. That’s what I saw.”

Eagles Reacts Survey: Which NFC East team will be the biggest challenge? - BGN

The point is, the NFC East is up for grabs this season, and there will be some decent competition trying to keep the Eagles from pulling off back-to-back division championships.

Ex-Eagle Jordan Matthews details what it was like to see his old team win the Super Bowl after being traded - NJ.com

“It wasn’t just that I had to watch my former team go and win, I was in a straight-leg knee brace and a walking boot with both legs up, two or three days out of surgery, sitting there watching my former team win the Super Bowl,” Matthews said. “If I ever see DeMar DeRozan, I know him because I knew what he went through. That was probably harder than anything and any rehab.”

Training Camp Position Preview: Quarterback - PE.com

The Eagles have an enviable situation at the game’s most important position, led by fourth-year starter Jalen Hurts. He is coming off a great 2022 campaign during which he accumulated 35 total touchdowns (22 passing, 13 on the ground), a franchise-record 4,461 total yards, and a 14-1 record as a starter in the regular season (2-1 in the postseason). He was a second-team Associated Press All-Pro, a Pro Bowl starter, and was named runner-up in the Most Valuable Player voting.

Taylor Swift cuts casual figure in Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt and tiny black shorts as she arrives at NYC music studio - Daily Mail

Taylor Swift opted for casual comfort as she stopped by Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Thursday during a short break amid her sold-out Eras Tour. The Blank Space hitmaker, 33, who recently announced new international dates in countries such as the U.K. and Australia, sported a long-sleeved, gray Philadelphia Eagles sweatshirt, referencing to her performances in Pennsylvania last week.

Bill Romanowski and his wife allegedly owe $15.3 million in taxes - PFT

Basically, the argument is that the Romanowski used N53 to allegedly shield their assets and income from the collection of the $15.33 million in tax assessments. Romanowski, 57, played 16 seasons in the NFL, with the 49ers, Eagles, Broncos, and Raiders.

How the Cowboys can remedy the ‘Parsons Plateau’ and keep him fresher down the stretch - Blogging The Boys

As great as Parsons has been, there is a worry that how he has been used has caused him to wear down as the season progresses. From the moments we saw him gassed out and walking to the sideline to the numerous instances he showed up on the injury report (nursing an ailing knee or playing with a club on his injured hand) it was evident he was getting beat up. And if you didn’t see it with your own eyes, you could see it on the stat sheet as his numbers started to decline in several areas.

Can veteran safety Bobby McCain replace Julian Love for Giants? - Big Blue View

McCain’s possibilities on the roster range from being a starter to a possible under-the-radar cut candidate. During the spring, McCain split first-team reps with Nick McCloud. Safeties Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock, also potential parts of a rotation, did not participate in team drills, as they are rehabbing injuries.

