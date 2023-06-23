Eagles Reacts Survey: Which NFC East team will be the biggest challenge?

It was just a couple years ago when the NFC East was among the worst divisions in the NFL, but heading into the 2023 season, at least two, if not three, teams should be relatively dominant.

Obviously the Eagles are expected to be back atop the division, but the Cowboys have potential — although, potential only gets you so far —, and the Giants definitely have some momentum coming off a strong first season for head coach Brian Daboll. The Commanders are still the Commanders, and despite having really strong players sprinkled throughout their roster, there are more than a few question marks for the Washington team this offseason.

Still, it’s not going to be a cake walk for the Eagles, who went 4-2 against division opponents in 2022. The record doesn’t exactly tell the whole story, however, when you consider that the Eagles lost to the Cowboys without Jalen Hurts on the field, and conversely the Cowboys lost to the Eagles earlier in the season without Dak Prescott. The Eagles also beat the Giants in Week 18 with New York resting their starters, but did turn around and beat them again in the postseason with both teams at nearly full-strength.

The point is, the NFC East is up for grabs this season, and there will be some decent competition trying to keep the Eagles from pulling off back-to-back division championships.

Which NFC East team do you think will be the biggest challenge? Fill out the survey and discuss in the comments!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.