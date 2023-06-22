Jalen Hurts nominated for ESPY

It was quite a year for Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts, who after leading the team to the Super Bowl — and having an MVP-caliber performance in the big game — went on to sign the biggest contract in NFL history, graduate with his Masters Degree, and now finds himself among the four finalists for Best NFL Player at this year’s ESPYS.

The four finalists for the award are:

The quarterback is without question deserving of the award. Hurts finished the 2022 regular season going 14-1 in the 15 games he played, completed 306 passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns, along with an additional 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 165 carries. He was named to his first Pro Bowl, earned second team All Pro, and was a finalist for NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year.

While it seems like Mahomes would be the favorite for the honor, the ESPYS are a fan-voted award, so it’s still possible for Hurts to come out with the victory. Even if he doesn’t, to have a quarterback in Philly with so much elite potential, and who is so often named among the best in the league, is pretty exciting for the future of the franchise.

You can vote here for the awards until July 9 at 8 p.m. ET.