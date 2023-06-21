Eagles News: ESPN suggests one last offseason roster move for Philadelphia

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

One last offseason roster move for all 32 NFL teams - ESPN+

Philadelphia Eagles. Sign defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. I know the Eagles have a premiere pass rush and used their second first-round pick on Nolan Smith to further that, but let’s get greedy as it pertains to a top Super Bowl contender. Waves of depth are essential for a pass rush in the NFL, and Ngakoue is a sack specialist who can provide Philly what it felt Robert Quinn would bring when it acquired him last offseason. Ngakoue won’t exactly come cheap, but do you think I’m worried about the Eagles finding a way to make a move work under the salary cap? He had 9.5 sacks and 29 pressures last season with the Colts.

Ruling the Trenches - Iggles Blitz

The DL is getting good coaching as well. Tracy Rocker works with the big guys and Jeremiah Washburn works with the edge rushers. Rocker has gotten good play from Cox. Javon Hargrave had a career year for him last season. Milton Williams has developed well. The big test will be to see how Davis and Carter do this year. Rocker certainly has good talent to work with. Washburn got career years from Sweat and Reddick last season. He got a career-high in sacks from BG and now gets to work with future HOF’er Nolan Smith (too soon?). I think another key to the success is being patient with players. The Eagles gave Mailata time to develop. He was drafted in 2018 and didn’t play in his first game until 2020. That’s real patience. The Eagles gave Sweat time as well. He barely played as a rookie and then became a situational rusher the next year. He started three games in 2020 before becoming a full-time starter in 2021. Think about Marlon Tuipulotu. He really struggled as a rookie in the preseason. The Eagles kept him on the roster and he became a role player last year before getting hurt. Not all coaching staffs and front offices are that patient.

State of the Dallas Cowboys: Eye on the Enemy check-in - BGN

Last year, the Eagles won the NFC East and prevented the Dallas Cowboys from doing something no team in the division has done since 2005. Repeat as division champs. Coming into the 2023 season, it is the Birds who are atop the heap, not only taking over as Alpha Dogs of the East but also advancing to the Super Bowl as conference champs, something Dallas hasn’t done since 1995. Now, it is the Cowboys who will look to return the favor.

NFL releases important dates: Here’s what they mean to the Eagles - PhillyVoice

What it means for the Eagles: An October 31 trade deadline is dumb. It’s way too early. The NFL won’t even be halfway through the regular season, and some teams will have only played seven games. There will be like 3 or 4 teams at best that think their season is over by then, and thus won’t be properly motivated to sell. The NFL should really consider pushing the trade deadline closer to Thanksgiving than to Halloween. As for how the trade deadline affects the Eagles, it sucks for them that it’s not later in the season. Howie Roseman loves to wheel and deal at the deadline, and a later date would put more teams/players in play. (He’ll still probably make a deal, as he usually does.)

Spadaro: The time is now for the Class of 2022 - PE.com

There is a reason those in the NFL stand by the idea that a player improves the most from his first season to his second. It is an axiom that is tried and true and, when you live that life, you understand it in real time. Last year at this time, linebacker Nakobe Dean was learning how to be an Eagle. Safety Reed Blankenship was trying to keep his head above water in the fast-paced world at the NovaCare Complex. Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens did everything he could to shadow All-Pro center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Jordan Davis tried everything he could to stay in the moment and take things day by day. That was 2022. Now it’s an entirely different situation for the Eagles’ 2022 Rookie Class, one that steps forward and expects to be a major factor in the team’s 2023 success. “It’s a lot different,” said Dean, who has a chance to earn a starting job in Sean Desai’s defense after playing 34 snaps in his rookie campaign. “It was all new last year, so naturally there were a lot of things to learn. We’re still learning, but we’ve gone through the daily schedule all of last season. I know that for us (fellow Georgia Bulldog Davis) we had won the National Championship Game and then went right into the (NFL) Draft preparation and then the Draft and then we’re here in Philadelphia. There wasn’t any time to stop, so you just kept pushing and pushing. “We have an offseason now and we can work on things and improve on what we did last year, so that’s a big difference.”

Josh Sills’ trial on rape and kidnapping charges delayed until July 31 - PFT

A judge in Ohio has agreed to delay the trial of Eagles offensive lineman Josh Sills on rape and kidnapping charges, Chris Franklin of nj.com reports. The trial in Guernsey County was scheduled to begin Tuesday, but prosecutors filed a motion June 7 requesting additional time. Sills’ attorney, Michael Connick, opposed the delay, stating the prosecution has had enough time to prepare.

Why Dak Prescott will eventually become the highest paid player in NFL history - Blogging The Boys

Prescott enters a season where he’ll have CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and a healthier Michael Gallup as his pass catchers. The team is also hoping that the play-calling improves and opens things up for the offense. And if Dak could return to one of his healthy seasons (didn’t miss a game his first four years) after missing time in each of the last three years, then all these factors collectively open the door for Prescott to have a big season. We’ve seen him play extremely well at times, and when he’s cooking, this offense is really hard to stop. If Prescott even flirts with any type of MVP-buzz season where he’s putting up impressive numbers, look for him to once again command a record-breaking deal next summer. If you think it’s impossible for Dak to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, just remember, it’s not. He’s already achieved that mark once before when he signed his deal back in 2021. If he puts up a strong year, there is no reason to believe it won’t happen again.

4 questions about New York Giants’ special teams entering 2023 - Big Blue View

The Giants re-signed the left-footed Gillan to a two-year, $4 million contract ($1 million guaranteed) despite ‘The Scottish Hammer’ having been inconsistent during the 2022 season, his first with the Giants. Gillan, who had 48 prior games of NFL experience over three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, averaged a career-high 46.8 yards per punt in 2022. Some of his ancillary numbers, though, were not as impressive. Among punters with at least 15 punts, Gillan was 21st of 35 qualifiers with 34.6% of his punts down inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. His touchback rate of 11.1% was 29th of 35 qualifiers, costing the Giants valuable yardage. With Gillan punting, the Giants were 24th in the league in net yards per punt at 40.4. The Giants like Gillan’s talent. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey has pointed out in the past that Jeff Feagles, one of the most consistent punters in Giants’ history, didn’t really refine his craft until well into his 22-year career. McGaughey said late last season that he thought Gillan was “trending more in the right direction as far as hang and distance.” The Giants have seen enough to believe that will continue.

2023 NFL Preview: Cardinals have had a miserable year and it’s unlikely to get better - Yahoo! Sports

Can Jonathan Gannon succeed? Gannon had a fast rise to becoming a head coach. By the end of the 2013 season he had never been more than a quality control coach or scout. Then he was an assistant defensive backs coach for four seasons before moving up to cornerbacks coach for three seasons. He got a shot to run the Eagles’ defense and two years later he landed the Cardinals’ top job. The short track record doesn’t mean the 40-year-old won’t succeed. He got rave reviews for his work with the Eagles’ defense. It’s just a fast rise considering that before the 2021 season, the highest rung on the ladder he had reached was cornerbacks coach. We don’t know too much about Gannon’s schemes — new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, who will call plays, have never been coordinators before — but the Cardinals liked his energy and vision. He might need patience this season, as well.

Lions get first win of the 2023 season with new alternate helmets - SB Nation

For the most part (/glances at Jameson Williams), things have been coming up in Detroit’s favor for this upcoming season. The Aaron Rodgers problem in the division is gone, headed to New York to play for the Jets. Oddsmakers like the Lions to win the division, spearheaded by a physical offense and a defense that improved in a lot of spots last season. With the hype around Detroit sky high, the Lions released a new alternate helmet to commemorate their 90th season in existence and whew buddy is it CLEAN.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message