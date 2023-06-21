9 Eagles land in Top 100 NFL players of 2023

The Eagles have one of the most talented and complete rosters in the NFL, and nine of those players landed on the Top 100 NFL players of 2023 list put out by Pete Prisco of CBS. Nine percent of the league’s top talent being in Philly is both no surprise and incredibly exciting. While there was quite a bit of roster turnover during free agency, many of the key players on both offense and defense will return for the Eagles in 2023.

Here’s where the Eagles landed on the list:

No. 18: Lane Johnson

For years, Johnson was underappreciated, but that’s not the case anymore. The offensive tackle is the highest ranked Eagles player on this list, and the second highest ranked offensive lineman — behind only Trent Williams.

After the last few seasons there is little question that Johnson is the best right tackle in the league, and is such a critical piece of the Eagles’ dominant offensive line. He played through a torn adductor during the team’s Super Bowl run, but the OT had surgery right after the season and was cleared to return in mid-May.

No. 31: Jalen Hurts

“He has quickly developed into a top-level quarterback, taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. He is a threat as both a runner and thrower, which is why the Eagles signed him to a long-term extension this year.” — Pete Prisco

The Eagles put all their trust (deservedly) in the hands of Jalen Hurts when they signed him to a league-high, $255 million deal ahead of OTAs. Getting the deal done was a priority throughout the organization, with CEO Jeffrey Lurie, GM Howie Roseman, and head coach Nick Sirianni all talking about it at some point after the 2022 season.

Still, Hurts was the fourth quarterback on Prisco’s Top 100 list, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow going No. 1, 2 and 3. If Hurts is able to replicate and build on the offense he helped develop last season — with all indications that this will be the case —, and stay healthy, the QB should be included in that group of elite quarterbacks.

No. 42: Jason Kelce

Every year that Jason Kelce is on the Eagles’ roster, is a good year. The fact that he’s coming back for another season was a huge deal — Jalen Hurts pointed to his return as one of the roster moves that stood out to him. He chose to come back for numerous reasons, including having confidence in still being able to play effectively at a high level. Kelce mentioned this offseason that as he’s gotten older, he’s had to play more technically sound, and his attention to those little details is evident on game day.

No. 47: A.J. Brown

“In his first season with the Eagles, he had a career-high 88 catches and averaged 17 yards per catch. He also tied for second in the league with six catches of 40 yards or more.” — Pete Prisco

Brown is such a huge part of the Eagles offense, and will continue to make big plays downfield and in coverage. His friendship with Hurts before they were teammates helped him set records in 2022, and with that many more reps under their belts, 2023 has the potential to be special.

No. 60: Jordan Mailata

“This former Australian rugby player has turned himself into a top left tackle. He is a massive man who can overpower in the run game, but has really made strides in pass protection.” — Pete Prisco

Mailata went from good story to good player in a matter of just a few seasons, and coach Jeff Stoutland deserves a lot of credit, along with the offensive line group. Mailata spoke to reporters during minicamp and talked about the culture of the OL room when he was drafted, and how guys like Kelce and Johnson have set a standard that they try to meet.

For someone who had never played football before, Mailata has been surrounded by plenty of people to help develop him, but to land on Top 100 lists and be named a Pro Bowl alternate means the LT is putting in the work everyday.

No. 64: Haason Reddick

“He tied with Myles Garrett for second in the league in sacks with 16. In his first season with the Eagles after signing as a free agent, he showed he can be a major problem as a disrupter off the edge.” — Pete Prisco

Easily one of the best offseason additions heading into the 2022 NFL season, Reddick was a huge reason the defense set several franchise records last year. He’ll have to adjust with a new defensive coordinator heading into this season, but Reddick is so versatile, he’ll be a big contributor no matter how he’s used under DC Sean Desai.

No. 69: DeVonta Smith

“He is coming off a 95-catch season, the best catch number for any Eagles receiver in team history. He also had seven touchdown catches.” — Pete Prisco

Smith is the perfect compliment to A.J. Brown, and the pair were both able to thrive in the Eagles’ 2022 offense. There was no lack of targets to either receiver, and they both were able to draw coverage to help leave the other open. Brown said that he and Smith now have a year together, and are closer friends on and off the field this offseason, which will translate to another big season for both.

No. 77: Landon Dickerson

“He became a Pro Bowl guard last season in large part because he is good in pass protection. With more experience, he will be higher on this list.” — Pete Prisco

The Eagles got such a steal when they drafted Dickerson, and after having to wait for him to get fully back after injury, and get some experience, his rookie season, he thrived in Year 2. He and Mailata are best friends, which certainly helps both of them on the left side, but Dickerson has filled some pretty big shoes by some Philly alumni.

No. 96: Darius Slay

“He continues to be a playmaker on the Eagles defense. He isn’t great in the run game, but he is an important part of their coverage teams.” — Pete Prisco

Slay is still considered a Top 100 player, and having a second season with James Bradberry, the secondary as a whole should play at a high level. There wasn’t a whole lot of drama for the Eagles this offseason, but Slay planning to leave the team before ultimately deciding to stay was certainly a little blip that drew him and his play under the microscope. Still, the Eagles defense is better with the veteran on the field.