Do you think you could get an XFL Combine invite?

The XFL is hosting showcases to bring in players, but did mention anybody interested should come out.

By Alexis Chassen
Vegas Vipers v DC Defenders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The XFL put out a video over the weekend saying they need players and encouraged anyone who thinks they can play, to come out to one of the league’s showcases. Doug Whaley, SVP Player Personnel, mentioned six guys from Saturday’s showcase earned invites to the XFL Combine, which is happening later in July.

Participants will spend the day doing the following tests and drills:

  • Height, Weight, Arm, Hand
  • 40yd Dash
  • 3 Cone
  • Triple Broad Jump
  • QB Pocket Movement
  • Position Drills

There are several points of eligibility and is clearly something targeting former college players and guys who have been out of the NFL for a year or two. Still, Whaley did say “anybody interested,” which begs the question: Do you think YOU could get an XFL Combine invite if you participated in a showcase?

On a recent episode of the New Heights Show podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce debated whether an average person would be able to stop Derrick Henry in an Oklahoma drill five out of 100 times. While they surmised someone might be able to get lucky once if they went low enough, there was not a lot of confidence in the likelihood.

Tackling Henry might be a pipe-dream, but nailing one individual workout for an invite seems a little more doable. This feels very Vince Papale, except at a lower, perhaps more attainable, level.

Sound off in the comments!

Do you think you could get an XFL Combine invite if you participated in a showcase? Do you think any non-football player could make it to the next step?

