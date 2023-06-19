Eagles News: DeVonta Smith goes higher in 2021 NFL redraft

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2021 NFL redraft: Zach Wilson falls out of Round 1, Micah Parsons rises - The Athletic

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama. Original pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. Perhaps this winds up as a matter of preference, but I didn’t see a case for Waddle over Smith in 2021, and I don’t see one now. Smith was a steal for Philadelphia at No. 12 on draft night, and he’s already one of the most dependable three-down receivers in the NFL. [...]

Assigning blame for each of the Eagles’ sacks allowed in 2022 - PhillyVoice

Throughout the first four years of his extremely unique NFL career, Jordan Mailata made drastic improvements in every season, going from a rugby player with no American football experience whatsoever to a well above average starting NFL left tackle. However, 2022 was the first year that his growth as a player perhaps plateaued a bit. He led the team with eight sacks allowed, up from 3.5 a year ago. Mailata played through some injuries in 2022, so it will be interesting to see if he can continue to take his game to new levels in 2023.

Roob’s Observations: A critical area the Eagles have dramatically improved - NBCSP

Brett Toth is one of the more intriguing guys on the Eagles roster because of how far he’s come since the Eagles first signed him as an undrafted rookie in 2019. During Toth’s two years as a starting offensive lineman at Army, the Black Knights ran 1,609 running plays and 163 pass plays. He had so little pass blocking experience he wasn’t considered a serious NFL prospect. But the Eagles signed him and Jeff Stoutland went to work teaching him the NFL game, and now Toth is a legit candidate to make the team as a backup lineman. There’s a reason Toth is going into his fifth year with the Eagles (with a brief diversion with the Cards). He’s 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, smart, tough, physical, and Stout loves him. We talk so much about how far Jordan Mailata has come, but Toth is one heck of an achievement for Stout as well. Played in a college offense that was barely the same sport as the NFL. Army literally threw the ball 6.3 times per game in Toth’s two years (and ran 62 times per game). And now he’s in the mix for a backup o-line roster spot. Stoutland U. A unique bastion of higher learning.

2023 NFL rookie updates: Notes on 31 first-round draft picks - ESPN

9. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (via CAR through CHI). How he has fared so far: There were no overt signs during the OTA sessions open to the media that Carter, who couldn’t finish position drills at his pro day in March, was struggling with his conditioning. One of the most gifted players in the 2023 draft class, Carter has a fluidity to his motion that is rare for a defensive tackle. “I think you just see their athletic ability and the drill work,” coach Nick Sirianni said of Carter and fellow former Georgia first-round pick Nolan Smith. “You’re seeing the things that we saw, obviously, on tape of what they do well and the power, their athletic ability, their personalities.”

John Walton was the Eagles’ first Black quarterback. Even if search engines don’t see it that way. - Inquirer

Do a Google search for “Who is the Eagles’ first Black quarterback,” or “List of Eagles Black quarterbacks,” and you’ll find every name over the last 45 years besides John Walton’s. To Walton, known as “Johnnie” in most circles, that’s totally fine considering he knows his place in Eagles lore — even if Google does not. And while his story is one of scratching, clawing, and persevering in a league and an environment that at the time didn’t give much consideration to the Black quarterback, Walton readily says he’s fortunate to have been a part of a franchise that has been an NFL leader in giving Black QBs an opportunity.

Tony Pollard open to new deal with the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

A few months ago, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones had stated that re-signing franchise cornerstones CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs was “on their radar.” However, this morning it was reported that the Cowboys are interested in settling on a new contract with running back Tony Pollard. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, both sides want to agree on a new long-term deal.

What will Giants’ QB Daniel Jones do for an encore in 2023? - Big Blue View

The Giants hope new tight end Darren Waller will prove to be the best receiver Jones has played with so far. Successful seasons from second-year right tackle Evan Neal and rookie center John Michael Schmitz would also go a long way towards helping Jones take the next step. But what Jones needs to truly silence his doubters is more performances like the team’s Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings: games where the Giants win primarily because they have Jones on their team. He also must take the next step as a pure pocket passer; he’s not overly reliant on his legs, but mobility is a factor in his success. New York ranked last in the NFL last year with 28 passes of 20+ yards. That’s not enough for a franchise quarterback, and it’s not enough to keep winning close games.

