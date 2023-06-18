Eagles News: Britain Covey “probably doesn’t get proper recognition” for his rookie season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Eagles player review: WR/PR Britain Covey edition - PhillyVoice

To put Covey’s 13.3 yards per return over the last 10 games in context, the NFL’s leading punt returner (minimum 20 punt returns) was New England’s Marcus Jones, who averaged 12.5 yards per return. Covey was quietly effective and probably doesn’t get proper recognition for his 2022 season because it started so poorly. If he can keep up the level of play that he showed during the back end of the 2022 season, Covey could be one of the top punt returners in the NFL in 2023, at least in terms of average yards per return, though he never really came all that close to taking one to the house as a rookie.

Setting 28 Eagles over/unders for the 2023 season - BGN

As we not so patiently wait until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2023 season with our annual game of setting over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

Eye on the Enemy #142: Ed Valentine assesses the NY Giants’ offseason - BGN Radio

John Stolnis checks in with Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine about the New York Giants. Thoughts on the Daniel Jones deal. Where does Daniel Jones rank among other NFC QBs? What grade should the Giants receive for their offseason so far?

Eagles mourn the passing of Pro Football Hall of Fame tackle Bob Brown - PE.com

Everything looked so easy for Bob Brown when he was on the football field. An Eagles’ first-round draft pick in 1964, Brown made the transition from guard at the University of Nebraska to tackle in the NFL and never skipped a beat. If anything, the move just highlighted how dominating a player Brown was at the game’s highest level. In his 10 NFL seasons, Brown was named an All-NFL player in seven of those years. He played with the Eagles from 1964-69 and then finished his career with the Los Angeles Rams (1969-70) and the Oakland Raiders (1971-73). A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2004), Brown – a three-time Pro Bowl player in Philadelphia – was inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame in 2004. Brown passed away on Friday night in Oakland, California at the age of 81, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Saturday. Brown died at a rehabilitation center surrounded by family and friends after suffering a stroke in April. “He was a dominating player,” Hall of Fame writer Ray Didinger said of Brown. “There was nothing he couldn’t do with his combination of size, strength, and superior ability. He had the mentality that he wanted to take everything away from a defensive player and that’s exactly what he did.”

Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards sees ‘similarities’ between his former QB Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields - NFL.com

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has experienced a change of scenery this offseason, going from the NFC-champion Philadelphia Eagles to the three-win Chicago Bears, but he’s found some familiarity in the teams’ quarterback position. “One thing with Jalen (Hurts) was he was always just kind of calm and collected,” Edwards said on SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this week. “That’s why we looked to him so much, just because he was always that calming factor. You do see similarities with (Justin) Fields. He doesn’t seem to get rattled out there in terms of when we’re mixing up looks on him and stuff like that.”

It is very rare for a Dallas Cowboys head coach to reach a fifth year in the Jerry Jones era - Blogging The Boys

Many believed in a conspiracy theory sort of way that this was because the Cowboys ultimately wanted to usher in the Garrett era. History felt like it was on the verge of repeating itself there recently with Kellen Moore serving in the place of a modern day Garrett, but with him now in Los Angeles the poetry will not be fully realized. There is no real precedent for this situation, especially given the benchmarks that McCarthy has cleared as of late, as low as they might be for this specific franchise. So what does this all really mean? Nothing. Or everything. Or something in between. History tells us that if you are a Dallas Cowboys head coach with Jerry Jones running the team that you are really unlikely to see a fifth year with the club. But history has not really mattered all too much to Mike McCarthy during his time here. Hopefully it doesn’t in this particular way either.

Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, coordinator development, more - Big Blue View

Bruce Ripepi asks: Have you heard anything from Wink or others how the Giants are planning to defend the Eagles rugby scrum QB Sneak formation? The Eagles seemed to have success against everyone in short yardage using this formation. I also wonder if you think other teams will use a similar tactic. Ed says: Bruce, that has not been a topic on conversation during the brief time we have had access to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. If and when it gets asked I’m reasonably sure the Giants will give us precisely zero details. I’m honestly not sure there is anything specific that a defense can do. As for whether other teams will do it, of course they will. It’s a copycat league and everybody borrows/steals/copies things other teams do that work. You didn’t ask, but I want the play outlawed. It’s not football. In fact, I want all the ‘pushing the ballcarrier’ outlawed. I think it’s silly and dangerous, and it’s not going to get outlawed until some hapless defensive back gets his leg snapped in half when a 330-pound offensive line running at full speed blasts into a ballcarrier’s back, hurtles him forward and buries the defensive back in the ground.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: We love being underdogs - PFT

The Eagles remain the favorites, with the Cowboys ranked as the top contender in the division. The Giants, though, believe in themselves and love being “underdogs,” edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux said Friday. “I mean, it’s been good for me. I like to lay low,” Thibodeaux told NFL Network. “I’m happy that people are counting us out, cause that gives us more time to just work. We don’t have to answer those questions. We don’t have to worry about everybody looking at us. We can just keep our head down and grind. And I think you know, we love being the underdogs, cause that always gives us that story, that momentum to really work and really go after what we want.”

The 5 O’Clock Club: The ‘emergency’ quarterback - who gets cut from the 53 to keep Jake Fromm on the roster? - Hogs Haven

It seems reasonable to wonder if the Commanders might not be equally well-served by having a limited package of plays for Logan Thomas to run if a 3rd quarterback were needed in an emergency in order to allow the team to carry just two quarterbacks on the regular roster. Thomas, after all, is a fairly competent passer and he knows the offense. But, if we assume that the coaches decide to take advantage of the new emergency quarterback rule by carrying Fromm on the active roster, which position group would you look to for cutting the 54th player from the roster?

