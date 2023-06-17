Setting 28 Eagles over/unders for the 2023 season

As we not so patiently wait until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2023 season with our annual game of setting over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.
If you’re curious about the results from last year, they look like this:
BLG: 22-6 (78.6%)
Community: 18-10 (64.3%)
Jimmy: 14-14 (50%)
Tough outing for Jimmy, who previously won the 2021 version of this game. I’m now a two-time champion while the BGN community remains winless. We’re adding a new competitor this year in the form of the PhillyVoice voters.
Will anybody step up and prevent me from repeating as both the O/U winner AND the NFL picks winner? Or will my reign of dominance continue?
Give us your best shot by voting in the polls below. (Note: Polls may not show up in Google AMP view so try switching that off for this article.)
Also check out the podcast for more context and explanations for the selected over/unders:
POLLS
Let’s do this.
1 - JALEN HURTS PASSER RATING: 94.6
This was the 11th best passer rating last year. Hurts was at 101.5 in 2022 and 87.2 in 2021.
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Jalen Hurts passer rating: 94.6
-
91%
Over
-
8%
Under
2 - MORE RUSHING YARDS: RASHAAD PENNY OR D’ANDRE SWIFT?
BLG: Penny, Jimmy: Swift
Poll
More rushing yards: Rashaad Penny or D’Andre Swift?
-
40%
Rashaad Penny
-
59%
D’Andre Swift
3 - MARCUS MARIOTA STARTS: 1.5 GAMES
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Marcus Mariota starts: 1.5 games
-
37%
Over
-
62%
Under
4 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?
BLG: A.J. Brown, Jimmy: A.J. Brown
Poll
More receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith?
-
75%
A.J. Brown
-
24%
DeVonta Smith
5 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: QUEZ WATKINS OR OLAMIDE ZACCHEAUS?
BLG: OZ, Jimmy: OZ
Poll
More receiving yards: Quez Watkins or Olamide Zaccheaus?
-
57%
Quez Watkins
-
42%
Olamide Zaccheaus
6 - CAM JURGENS WEEK 1 STARTING RIGHT GUARD: TRUE OR FALSE?
BLG: True, Jimmy: False
Poll
Cam Jurgens Week 1 starting right guard: true or false?
-
60%
True
-
39%
False
7 - MORE SNAPS PLAYED AT RIGHT GUARD: CAM JURGENS OR THE FIELD?
BLG: Field, Jimmy: Field
Poll
More snaps played at right guard: Cam Jurgens or the field?
-
49%
Cam Jurgens
-
50%
Field
8 - DALLAS GOEDERT: 830.5 YARDS
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Dallas Goedert: 830.5 yards
-
57%
Over
-
42%
Under
9 - MORE DEFENSIVE SNAPS PLAYED: CHRISTIAN ELLISS OR NICHOLAS MORROW?
BLG: Elliss, Jimmy: Elliss
Poll
More defensive snaps played: Christian Elliss or Nicholas Morrow?
-
59%
Christian Elliss
-
40%
Nicholas Morrow
10 - JALEN CARTER: 4.2 SACKS
If it wasn’t already clear, the .2 is included to prevent a push happening at 4.5 sacks.
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Jalen Carter: 4.2 sacks
-
64%
Over
-
35%
Under
11 - JORDAN DAVIS: 2.2 SACKS
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Jordan Davis: 2.2 sacks
-
75%
Over
-
24%
Under
12 - JORDAN DAVIS: 399.5 SNAPS
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Jordan Davis: 399.5 snaps
-
53%
Over
-
46%
Under
13 - NOLAN SMITH: 2.2 SACKS
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Nolan Smith sacks: 2.2
-
94%
Over
-
5%
Under
14 - NAKOBE DEAN: 129.5 TACKLES
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Nakobe Dean: 129.5 tackles
-
44%
Over
-
55%
Under
15 - HAASON REDDICK SACKS: 13.2
13.2 is Reddick’s average sack count over the past three seasons.
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Haason Reddick sacks: 13.2
-
54%
Over
-
45%
Under
16 - LINVAL JOSEPH OR NDAMUKONG SUH ON THE EAGLES’ ROSTER THIS SEASON: YES OR NO?
Has to be the 53-man roster; practice squad doesn’t count.
BLG: No, Jimmy: No
Poll
Linval Joseph OR Ndamukong Suh on the Eagles’ roster this season: Yes or no?
-
31%
Yes
-
68%
No
17 - MORE INTERCEPTIONS: JAMES BRADBERRY OR DARIUS SLAY?
BLG: Bradberry, Jimmy: Slay
Poll
More interceptions: James Bradberry or Darius Slay?
-
55%
James Bradberry
-
44%
Darius Slay
18 - EAGLES PRO BOWLERS: 7.5
The Eagles had eight Pro Bowlers last year.
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Eagles Pro Bowlers: 7.5
-
44%
Over
-
55%
Under
19 - MORE DEFENSIVE SNAPS PLAYED: REED BLANKENSHIP OR SYDNEY BROWN?
BLG: Blankenship, Jimmy: Blankenship
Poll
More defensive snaps played: Reed Blankenship or Sydney Brown?
-
76%
Reed Blankenship
-
23%
Sydney Brown
20 - WINS OVER THE COWBOYS: 1.5
Including playoffs.
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Wins over the Cowboys: 1.5
-
54%
Over
-
45%
Under
21 - TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY GEORGIA PLAYERS: 9.5
Any Georgia players on the roster, currently including D’Andre Swift, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo. Passing touchdowns included.
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Touchdowns scored by Georgia players: 9.5
-
19%
Over
-
80%
Under
22 - TRUE OR FALSE: ARRYN SIPOSS IS THE WEEK 1 PUNTER?
BLG: True, Jimmy: True
Poll
True or false: Arryn Siposs is the Week 1 punter?
-
66%
True
-
33%
False
23 - EAGLES WINS WITH KELLY GREEN JERSEYS WORN: 1.5
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Eagles wins with Kelly Green jerseys worn: 1.5
-
83%
Over
-
16%
Under
24 - SECOND-ROUND PICK SAINTS OWE TO THE EAGLES: 50.5
Over defined as 33-50 and under defined as 51-64.
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under
Poll
Second-round pick Saints owe to the Eagles: 50.5
-
44%
Over
-
55%
Under
25 - EAGLES WIN TOTAL: 11.5 GAMES
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Eagles win total: 11.5 games
-
82%
Over
-
17%
Under
26 - EAGLES 2023 NFC EAST CROWNS: 0.5
BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Eagles 2023 NFC East crowns: 0.5
-
92%
Over
-
7%
Under
27 - EAGLES ASSISTANTS LOST TO HEAD COACH JOBS IN 2024 HIRING CYCLE: 0.5
BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over
Poll
Eagles assistants lost to head coach jobs in 2024 hiring cycle: 0.5
-
56%
Over
-
43%
Under
28 - DEREK BARNETT ON THE WEEK 1 53-MAN ROSTER: YES OR NO?
BLG: Yes, Jimmy: No
Poll
Derek Barnett on the Week 1 53-man roster: Yes or no?
-
72%
Yes
-
27%
No
