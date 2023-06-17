Setting 28 Eagles over/unders for the 2023 season

As we not so patiently wait until Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins in late July, Jimmy Kempski and I thought it would be fun to preview the 2023 season with our annual game of setting over/unders. And so that’s exactly what we did for the latest BGN Radio podcast episode.

If you’re curious about the results from last year, they look like this:

BLG: 22-6 (78.6%)

Community: 18-10 (64.3%)

Jimmy: 14-14 (50%)

Tough outing for Jimmy, who previously won the 2021 version of this game. I’m now a two-time champion while the BGN community remains winless. We’re adding a new competitor this year in the form of the PhillyVoice voters.

Will anybody step up and prevent me from repeating as both the O/U winner AND the NFL picks winner? Or will my reign of dominance continue?

Give us your best shot by voting in the polls below.

Also check out the podcast for more context and explanations for the selected over/unders:

POLLS

Let’s do this.

1 - JALEN HURTS PASSER RATING: 94.6

This was the 11th best passer rating last year. Hurts was at 101.5 in 2022 and 87.2 in 2021.

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over

Poll Jalen Hurts passer rating: 94.6 Over

Under vote view results 91% Over (1061 votes)

8% Under (98 votes) 1159 votes total Vote Now

2 - MORE RUSHING YARDS: RASHAAD PENNY OR D’ANDRE SWIFT?

BLG: Penny, Jimmy: Swift

Poll More rushing yards: Rashaad Penny or D’Andre Swift? Rashaad Penny

D’Andre Swift vote view results 40% Rashaad Penny (501 votes)

59% D’Andre Swift (729 votes) 1230 votes total Vote Now

3 - MARCUS MARIOTA STARTS: 1.5 GAMES

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over

Poll Marcus Mariota starts: 1.5 games Over

Under vote view results 37% Over (449 votes)

62% Under (748 votes) 1197 votes total Vote Now

4 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: A.J. BROWN OR DEVONTA SMITH?

BLG: A.J. Brown, Jimmy: A.J. Brown

Poll More receiving yards: A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith? A.J. Brown

DeVonta Smith vote view results 75% A.J. Brown (915 votes)

24% DeVonta Smith (301 votes) 1216 votes total Vote Now

5 - MORE RECEIVING YARDS: QUEZ WATKINS OR OLAMIDE ZACCHEAUS?

BLG: OZ, Jimmy: OZ

Poll More receiving yards: Quez Watkins or Olamide Zaccheaus? Quez Watkins

Olamide Zaccheaus vote view results 57% Quez Watkins (692 votes)

42% Olamide Zaccheaus (505 votes) 1197 votes total Vote Now

6 - CAM JURGENS WEEK 1 STARTING RIGHT GUARD: TRUE OR FALSE?

BLG: True, Jimmy: False

Poll Cam Jurgens Week 1 starting right guard: true or false? True

False vote view results 60% True (726 votes)

39% False (466 votes) 1192 votes total Vote Now

7 - MORE SNAPS PLAYED AT RIGHT GUARD: CAM JURGENS OR THE FIELD?

BLG: Field, Jimmy: Field

Poll More snaps played at right guard: Cam Jurgens or the field? Cam Jurgens

Field vote view results 49% Cam Jurgens (556 votes)

50% Field (577 votes) 1133 votes total Vote Now

8 - DALLAS GOEDERT: 830.5 YARDS

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under

Poll Dallas Goedert: 830.5 yards Over

Under vote view results 57% Over (668 votes)

42% Under (485 votes) 1153 votes total Vote Now

9 - MORE DEFENSIVE SNAPS PLAYED: CHRISTIAN ELLISS OR NICHOLAS MORROW?

BLG: Elliss, Jimmy: Elliss

Poll More defensive snaps played: Christian Elliss or Nicholas Morrow? Christian Elliss

Nicholas Morrow vote view results 59% Christian Elliss (644 votes)

40% Nicholas Morrow (443 votes) 1087 votes total Vote Now

10 - JALEN CARTER: 4.2 SACKS

If it wasn’t already clear, the .2 is included to prevent a push happening at 4.5 sacks.

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under

Poll Jalen Carter: 4.2 sacks Over

Under vote view results 64% Over (709 votes)

35% Under (398 votes) 1107 votes total Vote Now

11 - JORDAN DAVIS: 2.2 SACKS

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under

Poll Jordan Davis: 2.2 sacks Over

Under vote view results 75% Over (834 votes)

24% Under (268 votes) 1102 votes total Vote Now

12 - JORDAN DAVIS: 399.5 SNAPS

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under

Poll Jordan Davis: 399.5 snaps Over

Under vote view results 53% Over (554 votes)

46% Under (485 votes) 1039 votes total Vote Now

13 - NOLAN SMITH: 2.2 SACKS

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over

Poll Nolan Smith sacks: 2.2 Over

Under vote view results 94% Over (1010 votes)

5% Under (61 votes) 1071 votes total Vote Now

14 - NAKOBE DEAN: 129.5 TACKLES

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over

Poll Nakobe Dean: 129.5 tackles Over

Under vote view results 44% Over (456 votes)

55% Under (574 votes) 1030 votes total Vote Now

15 - HAASON REDDICK SACKS: 13.2

13.2 is Reddick’s average sack count over the past three seasons.

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over

Poll Haason Reddick sacks: 13.2 Over

Under vote view results 54% Over (562 votes)

45% Under (466 votes) 1028 votes total Vote Now

16 - LINVAL JOSEPH OR NDAMUKONG SUH ON THE EAGLES’ ROSTER THIS SEASON: YES OR NO?

Has to be the 53-man roster; practice squad doesn’t count.

BLG: No, Jimmy: No

Poll Linval Joseph OR Ndamukong Suh on the Eagles’ roster this season: Yes or no? Yes

No vote view results 31% Yes (318 votes)

68% No (703 votes) 1021 votes total Vote Now

17 - MORE INTERCEPTIONS: JAMES BRADBERRY OR DARIUS SLAY?

BLG: Bradberry, Jimmy: Slay

Poll More interceptions: James Bradberry or Darius Slay? James Bradberry

Darius Slay vote view results 55% James Bradberry (565 votes)

44% Darius Slay (460 votes) 1025 votes total Vote Now

18 - EAGLES PRO BOWLERS: 7.5

The Eagles had eight Pro Bowlers last year.

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over

Poll Eagles Pro Bowlers: 7.5 Over

Under vote view results 44% Over (433 votes)

55% Under (548 votes) 981 votes total Vote Now

19 - MORE DEFENSIVE SNAPS PLAYED: REED BLANKENSHIP OR SYDNEY BROWN?

BLG: Blankenship, Jimmy: Blankenship

Poll More defensive snaps played: Reed Blankenship or Sydney Brown? Reed Blankenship

Sydney Brown vote view results 76% Reed Blankenship (770 votes)

23% Sydney Brown (231 votes) 1001 votes total Vote Now

20 - WINS OVER THE COWBOYS: 1.5

Including playoffs.

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under

Poll Wins over the Cowboys: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 54% Over (530 votes)

45% Under (440 votes) 970 votes total Vote Now

21 - TOUCHDOWNS SCORED BY GEORGIA PLAYERS: 9.5

Any Georgia players on the roster, currently including D’Andre Swift, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo. Passing touchdowns included.

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Under

Poll Touchdowns scored by Georgia players: 9.5 Over

Under vote view results 19% Over (187 votes)

80% Under (754 votes) 941 votes total Vote Now

22 - TRUE OR FALSE: ARRYN SIPOSS IS THE WEEK 1 PUNTER?

BLG: True, Jimmy: True

Poll True or false: Arryn Siposs is the Week 1 punter? True

False vote view results 66% True (624 votes)

33% False (317 votes) 941 votes total Vote Now

23 - EAGLES WINS WITH KELLY GREEN JERSEYS WORN: 1.5

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over

Poll Eagles wins with Kelly Green jerseys worn: 1.5 Over

Under vote view results 83% Over (753 votes)

16% Under (145 votes) 898 votes total Vote Now

24 - SECOND-ROUND PICK SAINTS OWE TO THE EAGLES: 50.5

Over defined as 33-50 and under defined as 51-64.

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Under

Poll Second-round pick Saints owe to the Eagles: 50.5 Over

Under vote view results 44% Over (383 votes)

55% Under (484 votes) 867 votes total Vote Now

25 - EAGLES WIN TOTAL: 11.5 GAMES

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over

Poll Eagles win total: 11.5 games Over

Under vote view results 82% Over (758 votes)

17% Under (164 votes) 922 votes total Vote Now

26 - EAGLES 2023 NFC EAST CROWNS: 0.5

BLG: Under, Jimmy: Over

Poll Eagles 2023 NFC East crowns: 0.5 Over

Under vote view results 92% Over (822 votes)

7% Under (62 votes) 884 votes total Vote Now

27 - EAGLES ASSISTANTS LOST TO HEAD COACH JOBS IN 2024 HIRING CYCLE: 0.5

BLG: Over, Jimmy: Over

Poll Eagles assistants lost to head coach jobs in 2024 hiring cycle: 0.5 Over

Under vote view results 56% Over (488 votes)

43% Under (375 votes) 863 votes total Vote Now

28 - DEREK BARNETT ON THE WEEK 1 53-MAN ROSTER: YES OR NO?

BLG: Yes, Jimmy: No

Poll Derek Barnett on the Week 1 53-man roster: Yes or no? Yes

No vote view results 72% Yes (648 votes)

27% No (248 votes) 896 votes total Vote Now

