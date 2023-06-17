Eagles News: Jordan Davis places high in interior defender rankings

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

PFF Interior Defender Rankings: Top 32 ahead of the 2023 NFL season - PFF

19. Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles. There’s some projection here with Davis, who played just 270 snaps in the regular season and playoffs last year, but he should pair with fellow former Georgia Bulldog Jalen Carter to spearhead the Eagles’ defensive interior by the end of the 2023 season. Davis registered 10 tackles resulting in a defensive stop from 142 snaps against the run and flashed as a pass rusher, including four pressures on 14 pass-rushing snaps against the Commanders in Week 3.

Eagles’ Jordan Davis ready to reach lofty expectations in Year 2 - Inquirer

The Eagles re-signed Cox to a one-year deal, but Hargrave, Joseph, and Suh are all gone, paving the way for Davis to take on a larger role in Year 2. “I definitely know what’s expected of me,” Davis said Thursday. “And I’m ready to meet those expectations. “I understand that you’re asking a lot more of me and that’s OK, that’s what I’m here for. I’m lucky that I had that experience behind those guys to see what it took. But just try to take those lessons that they gave me and not let it go to waste. I watched the film, watch film on myself, and I just realized a lot of my technique was raw so I wanted to come in and I wanted to come in hot. I wanted to come in sharp and especially since the guys here, new rooks, I want to make sure I set a great example for them. ... I don’t wanna be the guy that falls behind or the guy that the coach has to correct my technique every time.”

How exciting it is to be boring - BGN

We have reached the most off-season part of the off-season, and there’s not a whole lot going on for the Eagles. That’s not the case for every team this time of year, however. From whatever is going on with Stefon Diggs and the Bills — let’s call it a miscommunication — to the Bears reportedly unhappy with Chase Claypool, plus the guys throughout the league holding out for better deals — like Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley —, there’s always going to be some kind of drama between teams and players. But, not for the Eagles. I’d argue the biggest turmoil was when Darius Slay was on the way out, before deciding to stay, and the subtweeting by C.J. Gardner-Johnson before he ultimately signed with the Lions. Other than that, the Eagles have been just like their quarterback, cool, calm, and steady, as they head into summer vacation.

Mike McCarthy makes PFF’s top 5 ‘hot seat’ list for NFL head coaches - Blogging The Boys

It had been 15 years since the Dallas Cowboys had two seasons of double-digit wins in a row. That was until these past two seasons when they accumulated two 12-win seasons and an overall record of 24-10 to end that drought. The Cowboys have been able to win football games as of late, however, none of it matters if they do not take it to the next level this year. The expectations are high this season, and if the Cowboys do not find a way to get over the hump in 2023, many believe it could mean the end of Mike McCarthy as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. One of those people is Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus who has McCarthy squarely in his “Top Five coaches on the hot seat” list heading into the year.

Giants fans think Saquon Barkley, team will reach long-term deal ... and I agree - Big Blue View

Schoen also knows that if Barkley holds out into training camp or beyond, plays unhappily on the tag, or ends up somehow forcing his way to another team that he risks both hurting the product on the field and alienating players in a locker room that loves and respects Barkley. “I can’t visualize him in another jersey,” Sterling Shepard said during mandatory minicamp. “That’s my best friend. Obviously, I want him here.” There are a lot of players who feel the same way. Schoen knows that alienating — or at worst, losing — Barkley is not going to play well in the locker room. All of this against a backdrop where Schoen is still trying to clean up the salary cap mess he was handed when he took the job. He can’t recklessly overspend on Barkley, throwing the team’s salary cap out of whack and hamstringing the Giants with a deal that is too long and too expensive in the event Barkley suffers more injuries or begins to decline. So, it isn’t an easy deal to get done. Still, it would be better for both sides if it did.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Playing “what if” with the Kirk Cousins contract - Hogs Haven

I want to keep this question fairly simple, without regard to ripples in the timeline of the NFL story since 2017, so here’s my basic question. If Washington had made the identical contract offers to Kirk Cousins that the Vikings made, and if Washington had gotten identical results with respect to regular season records (46-35-1) and playoff results (1-2), would you — in the alternate 2023 offseason universe — feel happy with the outcome of having paid and kept Kirk Cousins, or would you be looking back to the past and wishing the front office had done something different?

‘He’s started to step up and be the man’: How Sam Howell is preparing for life as QB1 - ESPN

Earlier this month, Sam Howell’s offseason quarterback coach offered a prediction. Anthony Boone, who has worked with the Washington Commanders quarterback since Howell’s freshman year of high school, tutored him again this offseason. Boone knows him well. “He’ll make a lot of people happy in that building,” Boone said, referring, of course, to the Commanders’ facility. That, the coaches would tell you, is the goal. The happier he makes them, the better off the Commanders will be this season. But Howell pleased them enough already for coach Ron Rivera to say he will enter training camp as the starter. Howell still must earn the position for the season but took the necessary steps this spring — after the work he put in over the winter. “He’s much shown us what we want to see,” Rivera said. With one start to his resume, and playing for a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, Howell will undergo a natural transition this season. But the Commanders remain optimistic that he’s done the requisite work.

NFL will hold supplemental draft for first time since 2019 - NFL.com

The NFL has informed clubs that the supplemental draft will return and take place on July 11, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. This will be the first year a supplemental draft has taken place since 2019. One prospect, Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright, has been confirmed to teams as eligible as of now.

