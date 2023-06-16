How exciting it is to be boring

We have reached the most off-season part of the off-season, and there’s not a whole lot going on for the Eagles. That’s not the case for every team this time of year, however.

From whatever is going on with Stefon Diggs and the Bills — let’s call it a miscommunication — to the Bears reportedly unhappy with Chase Claypool, plus the guys throughout the league holding out for better deals — like Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley —, there’s always going to be some kind of drama between teams and players. But, not for the Eagles.

I’d argue the biggest turmoil was when Darius Slay was on the way out, before deciding to stay, and the subtweeting by C.J. Gardner-Johnson before he ultimately signed with the Lions. Other than that, the Eagles have been just like their quarterback, cool, calm, and steady, as they head into summer vacation.

Nick Sirianni and co. have even navigated what could have been messy situations pretty well. The head coach announced that the team was bringing in Matt Patricia, Slay’s former coach in Detroit, as a defensive consultant which was a risk given their rough history. Still, Sirianni said that he spoke with Slay before bringing Patricia aboard and that they would have a fine working relationship.

Slay was asked about that situation at a golf tournament recently, and it was all business according to Jenna Malinowski of the Detroit Free Press.

“It’s another day at the office,” Slay said. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.”

One of the Eagles’ core values is connecting, which seems to be helping keep away some of that internal drama. In addition, Sirianni said that his message to the team before they adjourned for the next several weeks, was to come back in great shape and stay out of the news, which should help stave off other kinds of drama, as well.

For a team that is so exciting to watch on the field, it sure is nice that they’re so boring off of it.