Eagles News: PFF says Philadelphia still has the NFL’s best offensive line

2023 NFL offensive line rankings: Eagles lead the way, a healthy Cowboys unit climbs into top 10 - PFF

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Final 2022 Rankings). Projected Starting Lineup: LT Jordan Mailata, LG Landon Dickerson, C Jason Kelce, RG Cam Jurgens, RT Lane Johnson. The Eagles remain the best offensive line in the game on paper. They lost a starter in the offseason, but 2022 draft pick Cam Jurgens is ready to step in to fill that void. The biggest flaw with this line in 2022 was penalties. With 44 as a unit, the Eagles were tied for the most penalized line in the NFL. Best Player: Lane Johnson. Lane Johnson is the standard by which all right tackles are measured, particularly as Tristan Wirfs is moving to the left side in Tampa Bay. The last time he allowed a sack was the 2020 season.

Spadaro: Success hasn’t changed Jordan Mailata - PE.com

Jordan Mailata is one who generally stays in the moment, but lately he’s been having some moments of reflection. His journey to the NFL is well-documented by now – the Australian rugby player who chased the dream to play American football and who has taken the necessary step-by-step approach to become one of the best left tackles in the league – and only now has Mailata really put it all together as he prepares to be married. “I’m like, ‘I’m getting married! I’m in my sixth year in the NFL!’ I’ve been thinking about everything that has happened in my life up until this moment,” he said. “It’s truly a blessing.” It’s a blessing and it’s remarkable and it’s still ascending. The story isn’t yet complete. Mailata has the one-day-at-a-time mindset down cold and he isn’t about to change. It has served him so very well from the two seasons he spent on Injured Reserve with a back injury to the 15 games and 10 starts of playing time he saw in 2020 to cementing down the starting job and starring at left tackle the last two years. Mailata is adored by fans and in public he gives it right back, perfectly playing what can be a very difficult line for many. He doesn’t lose his sense of purpose with all the love, and that is a sign of a man who is mature and someone who just understands and enjoys naturally the role with those who worship the Eagles.

Tracking former Eagles players in the NFL, XFL, USFL, CFL, and FCF - BGN

Two years ago around this time of year, the Pittsburgh Steelers employed zero former Eagles. Now they have nine! That’s no doubt related to them hiring former Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl as an assistant general manager last year.

2023 No. 2 quarterback room: Philadelphia Eagles - PFT

Remember, this isn’t a quarterback ranking. It looks at everything. Starter, backups, coaches, etc. When considering all those factors, the Eagles come in second. Jalen Hurts had a breakout season last year, only his third in the league. He has a massive contract that reflects the organization’s faith in him. Last year, the Eagles found a perfect balance of running and passing, and he excelled at both. His leadership skills already rank among the best in the league. And he’s only going to get better. The signing of Marcus Mariota will make the Eagles better, too. Mariota’s skill set better matches Hurts. If/when Mariota plays, the Eagles should be able to retain much of the playbook, making the transition easier for the rest of the offense.

Brugler: Revisiting my initial 2023 NFL Draft top 50 board from last summer - The Athletic

4. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia. Final ranking: No. 36. Where he was drafted: No. 105 (Philadelphia Eagles). Ringo wasn’t drafted anywhere near his summer ranking. As a redshirt freshman in 2021, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound cornerback led the Bulldogs in passes defended, and his late-game, 79-yard pick six put an exclamation point on Georgia’s national championship win over Alabama. Between that promising season and his elite physical traits, there’s no mystery why Ringo was so highly ranked last August. However, his development didn’t come to fruition during the 2022 season as expected, which created more concern than optimism among NFL teams. It wasn’t a surprise that Ringo fell out of the first round, although it is still a head-scratcher how a player with his talent dropped all the way to Round 4. [...] 9. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia. Final ranking: No. 11Where he was drafted: No. 30 (Philadelphia Eagles). I was definitely drinking the Kool-Aid well before Smith blazed a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine. It wasn’t like Smith, a former five-star recruit, was an unknown; he was just overshadowed because of his role and the other monsters on the Georgia defense. His lack of size led to fit concerns for several teams, which caused him to fall in the first round, but it won’t be a surprise if Smith outplays several prospects drafted in front of him.

Ex-Detroit Lion Darius Slay reuniting with Matt Patricia: ‘It’s another day at the office’ - Freep

Now that the two are once again on the same team, Slay said the reunion has been “cordial.” “It’s another day at the office,” Slay said. “We both got the same goal, just going out there to compete and win a championship, so that’s the main focus.” Although Slay’s relationship with Patricia was rocky in Detroit, it’s easy to see he formed a close bond with Johnson, which is why he made the journey back to Michigan to offer his support.

The Stephon Gilmore trade is already proving to be a smart move for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Adding Gilmore’s on-field ability is a boost in itself, but throwing in his veteran mentorship to bring out the best in a player like Diggs is just icing on the cake. This added strength on the outside should give the Cowboys one of the best cornerback tandems in the league and help this defense reach an elite level.

New York Giants minicamp: 5 storylines we will be following - Big Blue View

First-round pick Deonte Banks is on track to be the starting outside cornerback opposite Adoree’ Jackson. In the last practice I saw, Banks got picked on a little bit. In spring practices, though, that’s OK. You want lessons to be learned now, not when they actually count. We know defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is excited to have Banks, having said recently that drafting him was “like winning a scratch-off ticket.” John Michael Schmitz has been working as the first-team center, and that is unlikely to change. I already discussed Gray a bit. The rookie I am most interested in at this point is third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had this to say recently about Hyatt: “Jalin is doing a nice job. He’s right on schedule. He’s working. He’s growing. That’s one thing you’ve seen from him from the first day in rookie camp, to the next day, then you’re working through this Phase III part of it, is his growth and his familiarity and comfortability with the offense.” Still, in the two OTAs that were open to media, Hyatt saw very few balls thrown in his direction. It would be nice to see him flash some of the play-making potential the Giants drafted him for.

The Washington Commanders will have meetings and a light workout instead of a full practice tomorrow - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders had one final practice scheduled for tomorrow before taking a break before training camp next month. Ron Rivera talked about using that practice to make up for the week of OTAs the team lost due to a practice infraction last year. The head coach met with AHC/OC Eric Bieniemy and DC Jack Del Rio, and they’ve decided to cancel the full practice, and have meetings and light workouts instead. They were happy with the attendance this offseason, and didn’t want to risk any injuries. The team already lost second-year TE Armani Rogers (Achilles) for the season. The Washington Commanders will go into training camp with a healthy roster. This is Eric Bieniemy’s first offseason with the team, and he’s already been making an impact on the team, from players and coaches to the way the team practices. He is installing his offense while trying to coach up second-year quarterback Sam Howell, who is playing behind an offensive line that will feature several new starters.

Things Bill Belichick is not: An SB Nation investigation - SB Nation

Bill Belichick is many things. He is the head coach of the New England Patriots, and in that role he has won six Super Bowl titles. In a prior life he was one of the NFL’s best defensive coordinators, and was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams while with the New York Giants. That gives Belichick the NFL record for the most Super Bowl wins as an individual, with eight. He is also the current general manager of the Patriots, and before it all began, he graduated from Wesleyan University (CT) with a degree in economics. He has been spoofed in South Park, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. He has a Bon Jovi song — “Bounce” —based on him. Belichick is a man of many talents. But as he has made clear over the years, there are some things that he is not.

Monday Football Monday #140: Alphabet of the Offseason - The SB Nation NFL Show

RJ Ochoa and Pete Sweeney go through the entire alphabet letter by letter and come up with a word or a sentence that starts with a word that starts with that letter to hit a storyline/thing/whatever going on in the league right now.

