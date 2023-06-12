Eagles tickets for single games and one open training camp practice go on sale June 13

Philadelphia Eagles tickets for all 11 home games (two preseason, nine regular season) AND one open training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field in 2023 will go on sale TOMORROW, Tuesday, June 13 starting at 10:00 AM Eastern, according to an official team announcement.

If you want tickets, you’ll need to act fast and be lucky enough to get through. They’re always in high demand and the interest level has only strengthened coming off a Super Bowl appearance.

If you miss out being able to go to a game, you can settle for grabbing tickets to the one and only training camp practice open to fans at The Linc this year.

(Side note: The Eagles confirmed players will report for training camp on Wednesday, July 25. Their practices at the NovaCare Complex are open to media but closed to the public.)

How to buy Eagles tickets

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. Due to high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.

In addition, tickets for the team’s training camp public practice at Lincoln Financial Field – scheduled for Sunday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. – will also go on sale Tuesday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Fans can purchase public practice general admission tickets for $10 by visiting Ticketmaster.com. There will also be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. All ticket proceeds for the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and its mission to fund innovative autism research and care programs. Seating at Lincoln Financial Field will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All individuals over the age of two will require a ticket for entry. There are no ticket limitations per customer and parking will be free.

Open training camp practice

Sunday, August 6 — 7:00 PM ET

Preseason games

PS Week 2 - vs. Cleveland Browns (August 17, 7:30 PM, NBC10)

PS Week 3 - vs. Indianapolis Colts (August 24, 8:00 PM, Prime Video)

Regular season games

Week 2 - vs. Minnesota Vikings (September 14, 8:15 PM, Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Washington Commanders (October 1, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 7 - vs. Miami Dolphins (October 22, 8:20 PM, NBC) Sunday Night Football +

Week 9 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (November 5, 4:25 PM, FOX) +

Week 12 - vs. Buffalo Bills (November 26, 4:25 PM, CBS)

Week 13 - vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 3, 4:30 PM, FOX) +

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (December 25, 4:30 PM, FOX) +

Week 17 - vs. Arizona Cardinals (December 31, 1:00 PM, FOX) +

+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling