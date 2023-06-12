Tracking former Eagles players in the NFL, XFL, USFL, CFL, and FCF

The Philadelphia Eagles’ spring workout schedule is over and that means we’re in the slowest news cycle of the year (AKA The Dead Zone) until training camp begins in late July. As we look for ways to pass the time, we turn to an annual Bleeding Green Nation tradition: checking to see which former Eagles players are still playing in the NFL ... and other professional football leagues!

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - NFL

AFC NORTH (16)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (9)

WR Hakeem Butler, OT Le’Raven Clark, OG William Dunkle, OG Nate Herbig, RB Jason Huntley, S Elijah Riley, OG Isaac Seumalo, CB Chandon Sullivan, OL Jarrid Williams

BALTIMORE RAVENS (3)

WR Nelson Agholor, CB Kevon Seymour, CB Daryl Worley

CLEVELAND BROWNS (2)

WR Marquise Goodwin, S Rodney McLeod

CINCINNATI BENGALS (2)

LB Joe Bachie, CB Sidney Jones IV

NFC NORTH (14)

DETROIT LIONS (5)

OG Kayode Awosika, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OG Ross Pierschbacher, QB Nate Sudfeld, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4)*

CB Tay Gowan, LB Jordan Hicks, QB Nick Mullens, WR Jalen Reagor

GREEN BAY PACKERS (3)

CB Rasul Douglas, S Rudy Ford, LB Eric Wilson

CHICAGO BEARS (2)

CB Josh Blackwell, LB T.J. Edwards

AFC EAST (12)

BUFFALO BILLS (5)*

QB Matt Barkley, G/C Ryan Bates, WR KeeSean Johnson, S Jared Mayden, S Jordan Poyer

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3)*

WR River Cracraft, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Duke Riley

NEW YORK JETS (3)*

CB Javelin Guidry, CB Craig James, CB Jimmy Moreland

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1)*

CB Jalen Mills

NFC WEST (10)

ARIZONA CARDINALS (7)*

S Andre Chachere, RB Corey Clement, TE Zach Ertz, WR Zach Pascal, WR Auden Tate, TE Noah Togiai, LB Kyzir White

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3)*

DT Javon Hargrave, DT T.Y. McGill, OT Matt Pryor

LOS ANGELES RAMS (0)*

N/A

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0)*

N/A

AFC WEST (9)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3)

K Cameron Dicker, WR John Hightower, CB Michael Jacquet

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2)*

OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LS James Winchester

DENVER BRONCOS (2)

LB Alex Singleton, CB Tremon Smith

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (2)

WR DeAndre Carter, S Marcus Epps

NFC SOUTH (8)

CAROLINA PANTHERS (4)

LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Eric Rowe, RB Miles Sanders, DT Raequan Williams

ATLANTA FALCONS (2)

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Mack Hollins

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1)*

S Ryan Neal

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (1)

S Ugo Amadi

AFC SOUTH (7)

HOUSTON TEXANS (4)

S Grayland Arnold, P Cameron Johnston, CB Steven Nelson, DT Hassan Ridgeway

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (2)

DE Genard Avery, QB Gardner Minshew

TENNESSEE TITANS (1)

OT Andre Dillard

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (0)

N/A

NFC EAST (3)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (2)*

S Jeremy Reaves, DE Casey Toohill

NEW YORK GIANTS (1)*

OG Jack Anderson

DALLAS COWBOYS (0)*

N/A

XFL

ARLINGTON RENEGADES (7)

CB De’Vante Bausby, TE Alex Ellis, DT Bruce Hector, RB Adrian Killins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, DE Ryan Mueller, QB Luiz Perez

SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS (4)

OL Luke Juriga, S Ryan Lewis, QB Reid Sinnett, P Brad Wing

D.C. DEFENDERS (2)

WR Josh Hammond, DT Gabe Wright

HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (2)

WR Deontay Burnett, S Ajene Harris

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS (2)

CB Lavert Hill, CB Nate Meadors

SEATTLE SEA DRAGONS (1)

DT Treyvon Hester

VEGAS VIPERS (1)

DT Destiny Vaeao

ORLANDO GUARDIANS (0)

N/A

UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE - USFL

PHILADELPHIA STARS (4)

LB Joey Alfieri, LB B.J. Bello, DE Ali Fayad, WR Keric Wheatfall

BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (2)

WR Deon Cain, LB Rashad Smith

MICHIGAN PANTHERS (2)

WR Devin Ross, QB Carson Strong

NEW JERSEY GENERALS (2)

CB Blake Countess, CB Trae Elston

NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS (1)

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson

MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS (1)

WR Rashard Davis

PITTSBURGH MAULERS (0)

N/A

HOUSTON GAMBLERS (0)

N/A

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE - CFL

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (2)

WR Carlton Agudosi, WR Rasheed Bailey

EDMONTON ELKS (1)

CB Aaron Grymes

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS (1)

QB Jamie Newman

BC LIONS (1)

QB Dane Evans

TORONTO ARGONAUTS (0)

N/A

OTTAWA REDBLACKS (0)

N/A

MONTREAL ALOUETTES (0)

N/A

CALGARY STAMPEDERS (0)

N/A

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (0)

N/A

FAN CONTROLLED FOOTBALL - FCF

KNIGHTS OF DEGEN (1)

WR Terrell Owens

Notable free agents

DE Robert Quinn, DT Linval Joseph, DT Ndamukong Suh, QB Nick Foles, QB Carson Wentz, OT Jason Peters, CB Ronald Darby, S Anthony Harris, S Andrew Adams, TE Eric Tomlinson, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Joe Flacco, QB Chase Daniel, DE Vinny Curry, TE Richard Rodgers, LB Nathan Gerry

