Tracking former Eagles players in the NFL, XFL, USFL, CFL, and FCF

The Philadelphia Eagles’ spring workout schedule is over and that means we’re in the slowest news cycle of the year (AKA The Dead Zone) until training camp begins in late July. As we look for ways to pass the time, we turn to an annual Bleeding Green Nation tradition: checking to see which former Eagles players are still playing in the NFL ... and other professional football leagues!
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE - NFL
AFC NORTH (16)
WR Hakeem Butler, OT Le’Raven Clark, OG William Dunkle, OG Nate Herbig, RB Jason Huntley, S Elijah Riley, OG Isaac Seumalo, CB Chandon Sullivan, OL Jarrid Williams
BALTIMORE RAVENS (3)
WR Nelson Agholor, CB Kevon Seymour, CB Daryl Worley
CLEVELAND BROWNS (2)
WR Marquise Goodwin, S Rodney McLeod
LB Joe Bachie, CB Sidney Jones IV
NFC NORTH (14)
DETROIT LIONS (5)
OG Kayode Awosika, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, OG Ross Pierschbacher, QB Nate Sudfeld, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4)*
CB Tay Gowan, LB Jordan Hicks, QB Nick Mullens, WR Jalen Reagor
CB Rasul Douglas, S Rudy Ford, LB Eric Wilson
CHICAGO BEARS (2)
CB Josh Blackwell, LB T.J. Edwards
AFC EAST (12)
BUFFALO BILLS (5)*
QB Matt Barkley, G/C Ryan Bates, WR KeeSean Johnson, S Jared Mayden, S Jordan Poyer
MIAMI DOLPHINS (3)*
WR River Cracraft, RB Raheem Mostert, LB Duke Riley
NEW YORK JETS (3)*
CB Javelin Guidry, CB Craig James, CB Jimmy Moreland
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1)*
CB Jalen Mills
NFC WEST (10)
ARIZONA CARDINALS (7)*
S Andre Chachere, RB Corey Clement, TE Zach Ertz, WR Zach Pascal, WR Auden Tate, TE Noah Togiai, LB Kyzir White
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (3)*
DT Javon Hargrave, DT T.Y. McGill, OT Matt Pryor
LOS ANGELES RAMS (0)*
N/A
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (0)*
N/A
AFC WEST (9)
K Cameron Dicker, WR John Hightower, CB Michael Jacquet
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (2)*
OT Prince Tega Wanogho, LS James Winchester
DENVER BRONCOS (2)
LB Alex Singleton, CB Tremon Smith
WR DeAndre Carter, S Marcus Epps
NFC SOUTH (8)
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, CB Eric Rowe, RB Miles Sanders, DT Raequan Williams
ATLANTA FALCONS (2)
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR Mack Hollins
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (1)*
S Ryan Neal
S Ugo Amadi
AFC SOUTH (7)
HOUSTON TEXANS (4)
S Grayland Arnold, P Cameron Johnston, CB Steven Nelson, DT Hassan Ridgeway
DE Genard Avery, QB Gardner Minshew
TENNESSEE TITANS (1)
OT Andre Dillard
N/A
NFC EAST (3)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (2)*
S Jeremy Reaves, DE Casey Toohill
NEW YORK GIANTS (1)*
OG Jack Anderson
DALLAS COWBOYS (0)*
N/A
XFL
ARLINGTON RENEGADES (7)
CB De’Vante Bausby, TE Alex Ellis, DT Bruce Hector, RB Adrian Killins, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, DE Ryan Mueller, QB Luiz Perez
SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS (4)
OL Luke Juriga, S Ryan Lewis, QB Reid Sinnett, P Brad Wing
D.C. DEFENDERS (2)
WR Josh Hammond, DT Gabe Wright
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS (2)
WR Deontay Burnett, S Ajene Harris
ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS (2)
CB Lavert Hill, CB Nate Meadors
SEATTLE SEA DRAGONS (1)
DT Treyvon Hester
VEGAS VIPERS (1)
DT Destiny Vaeao
ORLANDO GUARDIANS (0)
N/A
UNITED STATES FOOTBALL LEAGUE - USFL
PHILADELPHIA STARS (4)
LB Joey Alfieri, LB B.J. Bello, DE Ali Fayad, WR Keric Wheatfall
BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS (2)
WR Deon Cain, LB Rashad Smith
MICHIGAN PANTHERS (2)
WR Devin Ross, QB Carson Strong
NEW JERSEY GENERALS (2)
CB Blake Countess, CB Trae Elston
NEW ORLEANS BREAKERS (1)
QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson
MEMPHIS SHOWBOATS (1)
WR Rashard Davis
PITTSBURGH MAULERS (0)
N/A
HOUSTON GAMBLERS (0)
N/A
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE - CFL
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS (2)
WR Carlton Agudosi, WR Rasheed Bailey
EDMONTON ELKS (1)
CB Aaron Grymes
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS (1)
QB Jamie Newman
BC LIONS (1)
QB Dane Evans
TORONTO ARGONAUTS (0)
N/A
OTTAWA REDBLACKS (0)
N/A
MONTREAL ALOUETTES (0)
N/A
CALGARY STAMPEDERS (0)
N/A
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS (0)
N/A
FAN CONTROLLED FOOTBALL - FCF
KNIGHTS OF DEGEN (1)
WR Terrell Owens
Notable free agents
DE Robert Quinn, DT Linval Joseph, DT Ndamukong Suh, QB Nick Foles, QB Carson Wentz, OT Jason Peters, CB Ronald Darby, S Anthony Harris, S Andrew Adams, TE Eric Tomlinson, WR Marcus Johnson, QB Joe Flacco, QB Chase Daniel, DE Vinny Curry, TE Richard Rodgers, LB Nathan Gerry
SOME VERY IMPORTANT THOUGHTS
- I put an asterisk (*) next to the 14 teams the Eagles will play this season.
- The AFC East typically reigns as the division with the most former Eagles ... but not this year! Not one but two divisions have overtaken them.
- Two years ago around this time of year, the Pittsburgh Steelers employed zero former Eagles. Now they have nine! That’s no doubt related to them hiring former Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl as an assistant general manager last year.
- I feel like I missed Agholor signing with the Ravens. Nelly had a great season with the Raiders in 2020 but his time with the New England Patriots was pretty forgettable. Will he thrive with Lamar Jackson throwing his way?
- McLeod is back with Jim Schwartz. Kinda miss Hot Rod. He’s still playing well; Pro Football Focus had him as their 12th-highest graded safety last season.
- The Lions clearly have a thing for former Eagles offensive linemen. Not a bad proclivity to have. The Lions also have CJGJ, which was the most upsetting Eagles offseason departure for a lot of fans.
- Joe Douglas’s Jets love them some former Eagles backup nickel cornerbacks.
- Four former Eagles on Frank Reich’s Panthers. But only one of them (Kamu) overlapped with him in Philly.
- Not sure the Falcons’ strategy of collecting members of the Eagles’ abysmal 2019 receiving corps is an advisable one.
- Only two former Eagles on Shane Steichen’s Colts. Minshew will be tasked with helping bring Anthony Richardson along.
- Really interested to see if Dillard lives up to the three-year, $29 million contract he signed. I still think people think he’s better than he really is.
- A little curious to see no former Eagles on Doug Pederson’s Jags. Though it’s not like he’s in control of personnel down there.
- Lot of former Eagles on Jonathan Gannon’s Cardinals.
- Two years ago at this time, the NFC East had nine former Eagles. That number dropped to six last year. And now it’s down to three.
- Reaves was a Pro Bowler last year as the special teams coverage guy selection.
- The Arlington Renegades won the XFL championship this past season. Kinda cool there’s a bunch of former Eagles on the team that brought more football success to the Dallas area than the Cowboys have in a long time.
- Former Eagles fan favorite Rasheed Bailey is still going strong in the CFL. He posted career highs in receptions (63), receiving yards (729), and touchdowns (9) in 2022.
- Did you know that T.O. was still playing football?! He turns 50 in December. Owens had 11 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns with the Zappers.
- If the Eagles could reacquire one former Eagles player that’s currently under contract, who would you pick? I’m guessing most will say CJGJ. I’d like to have Hargrave back, though. To be clear, I don’t blame the Birds for not outbidding the 49ers to keep him. It’s just that you can never have too many pass rushers.
- Ruling out the big names, who’s one lesser-known player you’d like to have back?
- Most obscure names that you might accuse me of making up: Josh Hammond, Josh Blackwell, Ali Fayad, Ryan Mueller.
- The Cowboys, Jaguars, Seahawks, and Rams are the only teams without a former Eagle. Dallas did employ Peters last season and there seems to be a chance he might be back for his age 41 season. We’ll see.
- Foles got cut by the Colts last month. Will he retire? Seems possible.
- I’ll believe Wentz is willing to be a QB2 behind an established starter when I see it happen. His value is arguably only going down the longer he remains unsigned since he’s not able to get into a team’s playbook while he remains on the market.
