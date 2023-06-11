Eagles News: James Bradberry allowed the lowest passer rating in the NFL last season

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Ranking the NFL’s top 10 cornerbacks in passer rating allowed: Eagles’ James Bradberry and Panthers’ Jaycee Horn make the list - PFF

1. James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles. NFL passer rating allowed: 51.8. Bradberry backed up his late signing with the Eagles, posting the second-highest coverage grade (77.1) of his career. Not only that, his 51.8 passer rating allowed was the best mark of his seven-year career. Bradberry and Sauce Gardner were tied first with 21 total forced incompletions. Bradberry started his career in Carolina, where he had to face the peak performance of Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Michael Thomas in his division. That being said, it makes sense that his grades have improved since moving to the NFC East, and the tape comes to the same conclusion. The Eagles ended up bringing back their veteran duo of Bradberry and Darius Slay, which at one point looked unlikely, but they return as one of the league’s best cornerback tandems.

Next Gen Stats’ top 10 coverage players of 2022: James Bradberry reigns, but what a debut for Sauce! - NFL.com

1) JAMES BRADBERRY. A lot of these players were remarkably close in final numbers. Bradberry, on the other hand, stood apart from the rest. His overall totals didn’t quite reach the level of Atlanta’s A.J. Terrell in 2021 (although he surpassed Terrell in targeted EPA), but he was clearly the NFL’s best coverage defender as the nearest targeted in 2022. Opposing passers found it incredibly difficult when throwing Bradberry’s way, posting a combined passer rating of 54.7, easily the lowest among all qualifying defenders (the only mark below 60, in fact). Bradberry finished with a respectable-but-not-remarkable three interceptions (while allowing three touchdowns), but his consistency when it came to denying pass attempts elevated his targeted EPA to the best mark in the league. Sure, it helps to play opposite Darius Slay, and it certainly didn’t hurt that he was sharing the field with the league’s top sack defense. But Bradberry proved exactly why the Eagles jumped at the opportunity to add him after he became a cap casualty of the rival Giants last May: He’s a premier cover man who can help elevate a defense to the status of title contender.

Eye on the Enemy #141: RJ Ochoa joins to talk Cowboys’ draft, free agency and remaining roster holes - BGN Radio

Manager and Editor and Chief of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, RJ Ochoa stops by to chat with John Stolnis about the Dallas Cowboys’ 2023 NFL Draft, free agency moves and holes that have yet to be filled for the Cowboys.

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: iDL Moro Ojomo - PhillyVoice

Ojomo was rated a lot higher than his 249th draft slot. Daniel Jeremiah, for example, had Ojomo as his 111th ranked player. Dane Brugler of The Athletic considered him a 4th/5th round prospect. He likely fell because he is undersized, and sort of a “tweener” who is an imperfect fit in many schemes. Ojomo reminds me of another seventh-round player in Shelby Harris, a nine year vet who is currently a free agent but has played for the Raiders, Jets, Cowboys, Broncos, and Seahawks. Like Ojomo, Harris is an undersized interior lineman with long arms and some nice athletic traits.

The most important thing the new Eagles LBs coach is teaching his players - NBCSP

As soon as he was hired, new Eagles linebackers coach D.J. Eliot called up each of his linebackers to introduce himself and get to know them a little bit. Nakobe Dean wasn’t having any of it. “I talked to Nakobe for about five minutes,” Eliot said, “and I was really trying to get to know him, but he was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s great, coach. Hey, can you get me the playbook?’” This is exactly what Eliot is looking for. Young guys who want to be coached. Young guys who want to be taught. Young guys who want to take the next step as football players. That’s why he’s here. “Player development is critical,” Eliot said. “The role of a coach is to take a player somewhere they can’t go on his own. That’s what the role of a coach is. So you have to make sure that with every skill that that player has you’re developing a drill that fits that skill and then you’re finding the time to work those drills.

Brandin Cooks’ speed turning heads in Cowboys organization - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys traded for veteran WR Brandin Cooks this offseason in an attempt to give QB Dak Prescott more weapons this upcoming season. Cooks has had a career filled with several different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. In his nine seasons in the NFL he has played for the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Houston Texans. Despite this, he has still produced six 1,000 yard seasons. Cooks, who is 29 years old, apparently hasn’t lost a step when it comes to his speed. On June 7, Cooks had the play of the day at practice when he beat double coverage for a 60-yard touchdown.

It’s not easy to read the 2023 tea leaves in the NFL - Big Blue View

Can Barkley continue to be that game-changing, clutch performer that he was in 2022 for another three years? That is the dilemma faced by Barkley and the Giants. Barkley is a back with some unique attributes but with some weaknesses as well. He is not the best running back in the NFL, but he is one of the best, and more important, at the moment he is the Giants’ biggest explosive play threat other than perhaps Darren Waller. But with an injury history and his mileage, nothing is certain. Barkley and his agent clearly misread the tea leaves by not taking the $12.5-13M annual average salary deal that was reportedly on the table during the 2022 bye week. But if Schoen is satisfied with having a disgruntled Barkley playing this year (and possibly next) at the franchise tag salary, he may not be reading the tea leaves correctly either. It’s difficult to anticipate whether a solution fair to both sides can be reached.

