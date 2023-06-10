Eagles News: Miles Sanders says he was underutilized in the Super Bowl

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Miles Sanders disappointed in lack of chances in Super Bowl, ready for more in Carolina - PFT

In the Super Bowl, Sanders had 26 snaps and seven carries for 16 yards. (He did fumble out of bounds on the opening play from scrimmage, which could have played into his playing time.) Sanders admits it was disappointing to stand and watch as the Eagles lost to the Chiefs. “Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Sanders said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, [but] if it does, I don’t care.” Sanders signed with the Panthers in free agency, but he said the frustration of not playing more in the Super Bowl wasn’t the reason he left Philadelphia. “I can get into that another day, maybe,” Sanders said. “Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.”

Would You Rather: Jalen Hurts or Josh Allen as your Madden 24 QB? - BGN

Who would you prefer to play with in THIS year’s game, though? Allen will undoubtedly have great stats since he’s on the cover of the game, but Hurts was in the MVP conversation until he got banged up at the end of the year. He’s going to be pretty damn good too.

Eagles updates from the final OTA practice - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss their takeaways from watching the Birds one final time until training camp begins in late July. Interact with us on Twitter: @BrandonGowton, @JimmyKempski, @BGN_Radio, @BleedingGreen. Use discount code BGN15 at RighteousFelon.com for 15% off your order! Same promotion applies at WildRangerPet.com. Check out Kristin Roach at RoachRealtors.com

Eagles player review: LB Christian Elliss edition - PhillyVoice

Those are pretty similar numbers, so it’s not as if Elliss is some unathletic slug who didn’t get drafted because he couldn’t move. Even if when the Eagles add another linebacker between now and the start of the 2023 regular season, I would still project Elliss to make the team and continue to contribute on special teams, at a minimum, with a starting role not out of the question if he crushes it in training camp and Morrow falters.

Best defensive player at each position in the NFC East - Blogging The Boys

LB - Haason Reddick, Eagles. Considered a first-round bust prior to joining the Eagles, the former 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft has become a difference-making type of defender. In a hybrid LB/EDGE role, he accumulated 16 QB sacks in 2022 and was a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Big Blue View mailbag: Tyrod Taylor, Sterling Shepard, offensive line, more - Big Blue View

No, Bob, the offensive line is not “fixed.” I don’t know that I would ever say it was “fixed,” especially when we haven’t seen on-field evidence in some areas. Besides, keeping an offensive line functioning well means it should never be ignored, should never be treated like it is fixed and there is no work left to be done. GM Joe Schoen has made strides toward improving the line. The depth is better — it’s apparent the Giants have more functional options than in the past. Provided good health, the quality of the line in 2023 really comes down to how ready John Michael Schmitz is to succeed in the NFL, and how much improvement Evan Neal shows in Year 2.

State of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals: Question marks abound as Jonathan Gannon era begins - NFL.com

Gannon is a very interesting coaching hire for the Cardinals, who went for the defensive-minded name after firing the offensive-minded Kingsbury. It’s kind of like when you break up with somebody and you want to date a person who is the exact opposite. There was a little dispute between the Cardinals and Eagles, who settled a tampering investigation regarding the hiring of the former Philadelphia defensive coordinator. Gannon’s track record in that role was short and somewhat uneven, with the Eagles ranking 10th in yards allowed in his first season there (2021) and jumping to second in 2022. Still, it’s tough to deny the allure of hiring a coach who helped his team reach the Super Bowl.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message