Eagles OTA practice notes ft. Jalen Hurts, Nolan Smith, D’Andre Swift, and others

The Philadelphia Eagles held the first of two OTA practices open to media members on Thursday afternoon and I watched the action unfold at the NovaCare Complex. Let’s get to some observations!

Before we get started, please remember that the Eagles don’t permit videos/photography after warmups and position drills. So, that’s why you’re not seeing any team drill highlights. ATTENDANCE UPDATES: A number of notable players were missing from practice. It bears repeating that OTAs are voluntary, so it’s not the biggest deal that they weren’t there. Included in that group: Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick, DeVonta Smith, Lane Johnson. The Eagles previously released footage that indicated at least Cox and Smith have been around for some spring workouts that weren’t media-attended.

A little surreal to finally see Marcus Mariota practicing in an Eagles jersey. One of his two most memorable reps was when he held on the ball for a long time, rolled left, and then threw into traffic to connect with UDFA wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

The other memorable Mariota moment was when he threw a pass over the middle that didn’t get high enough to not be intercepted nicely by Christian Elliss. Nice play. I’ve mentioned on a couple BGN Radio podcasts that I believe Elliss might have the largest delta on the roster. He could conceivably not even make the roster ... or he could potentially steal a starting off-ball linebacker spot. The most likely outcome, of course, is that he falls between those two options. But I feel like Elliss has more of a chance to play meaningful snaps than most would think. He showed some juice in an incredibly small sample size last year. At the very least, he should be a good special teams contributor. Interesting under-the-radar candidate to monitor.

Dan Arnold made a tough leaping catch in traffic that drew praise and high fives from his fellow tight ends watching from the sideline. Will be interesting to see which players win the backup tight end jobs behind Goedert.

The aforementioned Joseph Ngata, an undrafted rookie free agent signing, had a few nice catches. I’ve previously referred to him as a very poor man’s A.J. Brown. He’s big and runs hard after the catch. Ngata received the largest guarantee from this year’s Eagles UDFA class. That said, Ngata did draw criticism from Nick Sirianni and Brian Johnson for seemingly not running the right route on one rep.

Ian Book was QB3 ahead of Tanner McKee.

Hard to get a great gauge on new schematic stuff in a limited 7-on-7 practice. So, nothing much to say about Sean Desai or Brian Johnson.

Here’s your first look at the Eagles’ first player to wear No. 0:

D’Andre Swift, the first Eagle to wear No. 0



UP NEXT: The Eagles’ remaining OTA schedule: June 1, June 5-6, June 8. Media will be allowed to attend one of next week’s sessions. That will be our final look at the Birds until training camp begins in late July.