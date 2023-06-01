Eagles OTA practice updates!

The Philadelphia Eagles’ OTA schedule began earlier this week but today marks the first of two spring practices open to the media. The action begins around 12:55 PM Eastern!

It should be noted that these practices are less intensive than what we’ll see in training camp. Contact is limited since the players aren’t even wearing pads.

Still, we’ll be able to glean some information from watching the Birds in action. Things to watch include but are not necessarily limited to:

New faces, such as Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Rashaad Penny, D’Andre Swift, etc.

Depth chart notes, especially as they relate to position battles at RG, S, WR3, RB, P, etc.

The progress of young players, such as Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis

First impression of new coordinators Sean Desai and Brian Johnson

Injury updates

We’ll be tracking all of this and more for you here at Bleeding Green Nation. Following today’s OTA session, we’ll be posting practice notes and an accompanying BGN Radio podcast. It’s like a little appetizer before our Eagles training camp coverage begins in late July.

Use the list below to stay updated with the latest news and such. You can also follow me directly on Twitter: @BrandonGowton.