NFL Schedule Rumors: Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl rematch in Week 2?

The entire 2023 NFL schedule won’t be officially revealed until Thursday night at 8:00 PM Eastern but rumored leaks have already begun. Including what some would consider to be one of the biggest games of the season.

The Super Bowl LVII rematch featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? That tilt is allegedly set to take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2, according to someone who might know a thing or two about those two teams.

Behold, NFL insider Donna Kelce — mother of Eagles center Jason and Chiefs tight end Travis — apparently breaking the news via Facebook comment?

However, Donna’s comment on her own post no longer says “Chiefs plays Eagles week 2 in Arrowhead.”

Facebook instead shows the following comment:

The Kansas City Star did indeed post an article regarding the Chiefs’ schedule on May 4. It was titled “Who will the Chiefs play in NFL Kickoff Game? Here are the best potential matchups” but it does not include any information or even idle speculation about the Chiefs and Eagles playing in Week 2.

So, not totally sure what’s going on here.

In any case, we’ll see soon enough if Mama Kelce is right or not.

The thinking here is that the earlier the Eagles and Chiefs play in 2023, the better. In terms of how much juice that game has, at least. You can’t wait until late in the year to have that matchup when it’s possible at least one of the two teams isn’t as good as expected. Gotta strike while the iron is hot.

From the Eagles’ perspective, a Week 2 road matchup would seemingly indicate a Week 1 home opener. Unless the NFL has the Birds opening the season with two away games. Not impossible ... and not ideal.