2023 NFL schedule release date is confirmed

We do already know which 14 teams the Philadelphia Eagles will play over the course of the 2023 NFL season. We do not yet know the specific details such as the dates, start times, networks, etc.

But that much will be changing when the league officially reveals the 2023 NFL schedule at 8:00 PM Eastern this Thursday night, May 11.

It was previously reported that the league was targeting this date. But then earlier today Peter King raised the possibility that the league might not be ready in time. False alarm, it turns out.

And so we’ll be breaking out our incredibly important and undoubtedly accurate win-loss predictions for the upcoming season later this week. Exciting!

In addition to that, we’ll get some answers to questions such as:

When will the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs take place?

Are the Eagles truly playing in the NFL’s first Black Friday game against the New York Giants, as has been rumored?

Will the Eagles be playing overseas? (It’s already been floating out there that they will not be.)

As always, stay tuned to Bleeding Green Nation for complete coverage of the schedule release.