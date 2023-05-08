Eagles waive Andre Chachere

The Philadelphia Eagles waived veteran journeyman defensive back Andre Chachere on Monday, according to an official team announcement.

This development marks the third time the Eagles have waived Chachere since originally claiming him off waivers in September 2021.

In addition to providing depth at safety and nickel cornerback, Chachere mostly played on special teams in Philly. He logged 76% of their ST snaps in 2021 and 77% in 2022.

Chachere was kind of like the NFL equivalent of an AAAA player for the Eagles. He was on the high end of being useful as a practice squad member but he never did enough to warrant sticking around as an active roster fixture. We’ll see if the 27-year-old is able to catch on with a new team.

Moving forward, the Eagles have the following players at safety: Terrell Edmunds, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, and K’Von Wallace. There’s bound to be a competition for two starting spots so it’ll be interesting to see who emerges at this position.

Chachere’s departure leaves the Eagles with 89 players listed on their website’s roster page. With an open spot to fill, perhaps they’ll sign one of the 19 tryout players they invited to their rookie minicamp?