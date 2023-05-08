The 2023 draft season is in the books and, like any draft season, can be wrapped in a bow with a 2024 NFL mock draft. While these are rarely predictive of what happens a year from now, it is a good look at some names to watch heading into the 2023 college season. Projected draft order via Tankathon.
- Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Williams, QB, USC: The Cardinals are going to be bad next year. Really bad. They have a thin roster and a worse coach. They will clean house next spring and start fresh with Caleb Williams as their new franchise quarterback.
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston) - Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State: The Cardinals lucky out with the top two picks and can get their franchise quarterback a phenomenal receiving prospect.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Drake Maye, QB, UNC: The Buccaneers are moving into a new era and now have the signal caller to do so.
- Los Angeles Rams - Jared Verse, Edge, FSU: The Rams are rebounding after selling out to win a Super Bowl. If they can’t get a quarterback, they should add some talent to the trenches.
- Indianapolis Colts - Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia: Do not overthink this. Brock Bowers is a special tight end prospect and will become Anthony Richardson’s best friend in the passing game.
- Washington Commanders - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: The 2024 quarterback class has a chance to be very loaded. Quinn Ewers is a big armed gunslinger who is poised to have a big year in 2023.
- Atlanta Falcons - Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State: The Falcons go big in the trenches with a big, athletic tackle prospect.
- Green Bay Packers - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State: Another year, another pair of incredible receivers out of Ohio State… Emeka Egbuka is a big talent that the Packers will need in their young receiving corps.
- Tennessee Titans - Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama: Assuming Will Levis shows some life in 2023, the Titans could opt to add talent to their defensive line.
- Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Bears: The Bears have added a ton of talent to their roster over the last few months. Here they can add a playmaking defensive back.
- Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Smith, DL, LSU: The Raiders got a lot better through the draft, but could still use some reinforcements.
- Chicago Bears - Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame: The Bears can keep adding premium offensive line talent to keep Justin Fields upright.
- Denver Broncos - Cam Ward, QB, Washington State: If the Broncos are picking this high, it might be time to reconsider the Russell Wilson experiment. Here, Cam Ward could make a ton of sense.
- New England Patriots - JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State: The Pats keep adding athletic playmakers to an already talented defense.
- Pittsburgh Steelers - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson: The Steelers love keeping their front seven well stocked. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is a speedy, physical linebacker that Mike Tomlin will love.
- Minnesota Vikings - Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: The Vikings might be at the end of the line with Kirk Cousins if they miss the playoffs next year. Bo Nix is an athletic, big armed quarterback who could be dynamic in the NFL.
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland) - Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas: Get CJ Stroud some weapons!
- Los Angeles Chargers - Michael Hall, DL, Ohio State: The Chargers have added a lot of offensive talent and now can keep beefing up their defensive line.
- New Orleans Saints - Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State: The Saints add an athletic playmaker to their defensive backfield.
- New York Giants - Rome Odunze, WR, Washington: The Giants have a ton of interesting skill players, but lack a true top receiver in that offense. Rome Odunze has the size and ball skills to lead a passing game.
- Detroit Lions - Grayson McCall, QB, CCU: Is 2024 the year Dan Campbell finally hand picks a quarterback to succeed Jared Goff? Here they get an athletic, accurate quarterback who keeps the ball safe.
- Miami Dolphins - Jack Sawyer, Edge, OSU: The AFC is loaded with quarterbacks. To win the conference, you need a QB and the guys who hit QBs.
- Jacksonville Jaguars - JC Latham, OT, Alabama: The Jaguars know games are won in the trenches. Even after drafting Anton Harrison this year, they can add another really talented blocker who could play tackle or guard for them.
- New York Jets - Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas: Can never get Aaron Rodgers too many receiving options.
- Seattle Seahawks - Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington: The Seahawks stay in state to beef up a young defensive front.
- Baltimore Ravens- Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas: The Ravens want tons of weapons around Lamar Jackson now. Getting a stud running back in that backfield would be a great step.
- Dallas Cowboys - Andrew Mukuba, S, Clemson: The Cowboys add even more speed to their defense with an athletic defensive back.
- Buffalo Bills - Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon: The Bills have yet to establish a true number two receiver after Stefon Diggs. Unless 2023 is the season Gabriel Davis breaks out, Troy Franklin could be a great get for them.
- San Francisco 49ers - Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State: The Niners would do well to add more talent to their offensive line if they want to compete with the Eagles pass rush in NFC Championships for the next few years.
- Cincinnati Bengals - TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State: The Bengals find Joe Mixon’s successor in state.
- Philadelphia Eagles - Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin: The Eagles have three running backs set to be free agents after the 2023 season. Is it the year Howie Roseman finally pulls the trigger on a back in the first round? Allen is a big, athletic runner that would be a monstrous combination with Jalen Hurts in the Eagles backfield.
- Kansas City Chiefs - Johnny Wilson, WR, FSU: Besides Travis Kelce, the Chiefs haven’t had a big “my ball” type player to pair with Patrick Mahomes. Johnny Wilson is a huge player who would be a fun combination with Mahomes.
