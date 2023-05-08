Everyone is excited about Jalen Carter and is giggling about the Cardinals

If we could look into a crystal ball and see five years into the future, it would be easier to assess grades to the Eagles 2023 Draft.

It’s easier to analyze whether a team’s philosophy and player evaluation were good once you know how the players performed relative to their talent and expectations, but we don’t have the ability to peer into the future. Draft grades now tell us about the process.

Did the Eagles reach for a player they could have traded down for? Did they give up too much to move up? Did they take a player at a position that does not hold as much value in today’s NFL? These are the kinds of questions we can answer in the here and now.

Given that, it appears fans around the NFL believe GM Howie Roseman did pretty well.

That’s right, nearly 7 in 10 respondents of this nationwide SB Nation Reacts poll believes the Eagles emerged as the biggest winner following draft night.

Perhaps it’s because they landed maybe the most talented defensive player in the draft, a player who will start right away and fill the void left by Javon Hargrave’s departure, at No. 9 overall. Perhaps it’s because they added another rotation edge rusher to the mix at No. 30. Perhaps it’s because they added potential starters along the offensive line and at safety on Day 2.

Perhaps it’s because they added all those things to a roster that was already Super Bowl worthy.

Of course, there’s the other side of the coin to that question, too.

Yeah, it’s not ideal when the league office forces you to give a team the third-round pick you possess at the top of the round in exchange for one at the bottom because you tampered to hire a head coach that was almost solely responsible for his team losing the Super Bowl.

That aside, I don’t think the Cardinals had an awful draft when it came to selecting players, but that was a monumental screw-up. It’s also off-putting that Jonathan Gannon didn’t speak to reporters at all during draft weekend.

Not for nothin’, I’m not sure what Bill Belichick is doing in New England, but it’s been a nightmare since Tom Brady left.

As for Eagles fans, I know you’re excited about pretty much everyone they brought on board, and it’s nice to know that the entire state of Georgia is likely going to be gobbling up Eagles jerseys over the next few years. It’s not surprising which player has you most excited.

And I can’t argue with the nearly half of you who are most excited by Carter. He is an early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, and it certainly makes everyone feel better to know there is another monster on the interior of the defensive line in 2023 and beyond.

For me, Sydney Brown would be No. 2 on my list, as I think he has a real shot to see significant snaps at a position where they are woefully short-handed. Will he start in his rookie season? I’m not sure, but with Chauncy Gardner-Johnson gone, the team needs someone to step up and be a player for Sean Desai this year, and I like Brown’s makeup and ability.

Good draft, Howie! Good riddance, Jonathan Gannon!

