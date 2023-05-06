Eagles News: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to Philly next year?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2024 NFL mock draft: Todd McShay’s early first-round predictions - ESPN+

30. Philadelphia Eagles. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., ILB, Clemson*. Porter went to the team that drafted his dad back in 1999 (Pittsburgh) this year, so why not project Trotter to go to the team that selected his dad in 1998 next year? The younger Trotter is coming off a great season and could join Nakobe Dean to fill the hole left up the middle after the departures of T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. He has great instincts and 6-foot, 230-pound size. Trotter had 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble last year. He does it all.

Eagles announce jersey numbers for new players, including their first No. 0! - BGN

If I had my way, I’d put Jordan Davis in No. 98, Jalen Carter in No. 97, and Kentavius Street in No. 90. The Eagles understandably have No. 99 retired for Jerome Brown. Otherwise, Davis should be wearing what he wore in college. I still think the biggest man on defense should have the biggest number on the team. But, alas, Davis is No. 90, and the biggest number on the team is instead going to his old teammate. Carter wore No. 88 in college so this was a logical evolution for him in the NFL.

2023 BGN Draft #14: Eagles Final 2023 Draft Class Reactions - BGN Radio

On the final episode of the 2023 BGN Draft Shane Haff, Mark Henry Jr. and Chris Deibler react to the Eagles draft class and provide brief reactions to the other drafts in the division.

Eagles rookie camp practice notes - PhillyVoice

Rookie third-round offensive lineman Tyler Steen lined up at right guard. Steen exclusively played at tackle during his college career at Vanderbilt and Alabama, but the Eagles listed him as a guard when they drafted him. Nick Sirianni was asked during the weekend of the draft if Steen would have the opportunity to compete for the starting RG job that was vacated by Isaac Seumalo, who left in free agency. “That’s really a long way away,” he said. “We don’t have to make that decision for a while, but the best player will play at that position, and we feel like we have some good options, and the reason why we took him is because we feel good about him. Everybody in the building feels good about him. Yeah, it’s too early to say that, but the best player will play, so I guess that kind of answers that question.” The favorite to start at RG for the Eagles in 2023 is 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens, but it appears that the Eagles aren’t just handing him that job. He’ll have to earn it.

The Overlooked Dawg - Iggles Blitz

Some people are worried about the Eagles linebackers. How can they count on Nick Morrow to start for a team that wants to get to the Super Bowl? That is a fair question. The team didn’t keep either starter from last year and didn’t go after any notable free agents. They didn’t show much interest in LBs in the draft (admittedly a weak class). I think we might be overlooking one guy that will be returning…Nakobe Dean. Think about how good Nakobe was in his final year at Georgia. 168 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 8 PDs, 2 FF. Those are insane numbers for a guy playing in the SEC. That looks like something you’d see from a stud on a small conference team. He didn’t get on the field much as a rookie, but that was because the guys ahead of him were playing so well. When Nakobe did play, he looked good.

Did Carter show up in better shape at Eagles’ rookie camp? - NBCSP

For what it’s worth, Sirianni said he’s not concerned about Carter’s conditioning. When asked about his level of concern on Friday, the Eagles’ head coach responded, “None.” But this will be something worth monitoring during the early portion of Carter’s career. The Eagles invested a lot to land Carter with the No. 9 overall pick and they’ll hold him to a high standard. “I told them straight up … we obviously went over our rules, right, our team rules,” Sirianni said. “And one of those team rules is be on time and another one of those rules is be the weight you’re supposed to be. And those are non-negotiable for me, and they know that and we’ll just keep that standard as we go. But yeah, I sense that he wants to be the best pro he can be, and not every place — again, I don’t know exactly. I have no idea what each program says the person’s supposed to weigh, right, or sometimes, programs, even within the NFL don’t track that or they track it, but they don’t say, you have to weigh this amount. We do.”

Spadaro: Rookies take an all-important first step in their NFL journey - PE.com

Welcome to Eagles Rookie Minicamp, where it is all – and this is not an exaggeration in any way – about the basics. Players arrive at the NovaCare Complex and spend Friday and Saturday in the classroom with their position coaches being introduced to the schemes, on the field working without pads and at a reasonable tempo to take into practice what they learned off the field, and then they watch the film and correct mistakes. There is so much information flowing, yes, but the whole weekend is about introducing the players to the Eagles Way and getting them up to speed about what is expected. And it is ground-floor basic, including signs throughout the building to the places they need to be – the locker room, the meeting rooms, the playing field, the cafeteria. “Yesterday’s message was about our core values and how we live them,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday, talking about the arrival message to the players. “What they are, why they are important, and how we accomplish them. We went over connect, compete, accountability, football IQ, and fundamentals yesterday, and today we’re setting the tone of how we practice. The details of how we practice. Where to stand. How to go from period to period. How to treat the quarterback when you’re out there on defense. What the requirements are of finishing.”

Players drafted by the Dallas Cowboys’ NFC East division rivals that are bothersome - Blogging The Boys

Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith. If it is not obvious, I picked the Eagles player that bummed me out the most and Brandon picked the Cowboys player that bummed him out the most. Onward. While Jalen Carter is a very talented football player my logic behind not selecting him was that it wasn’t exactly a surprise (it was frustrating though) to see him making it down to Philly, even if they traded up a spot to land him. Many different mocks had Carter winding up with the Eagles. Obviously mock drafts are not the end-all-be-all but you would be hard pressed to find one that had Nolan Smith making it all the way down to the Eagles at the end of the first round. Their pass rush is already incredibly stout and that they are able to replenish and reload it without breaking much of a sweat is highly annoying.

Big Blue View mailbag: Joe Schoen, Darius Slayton, Giants vs. Jets, more questions - Big Blue View

No, I don’t think Darius Slayton is expendable. I think at some point down the line, maybe in 2024, he could become expendable. To me, that isn’t the case now. Yes, it is easy to compare Slayton and Jalin Hyatt. Both are vertical threats. Neither is considered a great technician as a route runner. Hyatt is thought to have better hands, but not perfect ones. Maybe Hyatt someday makes Slayton expendable, but he enters 2023 as a rookie coming from a simplistic offense with a large learning curve. He will be asked to play outside instead of in the slot and to learn a more varied route tree. His speed will always be valued, but there will be a learning curve. Don’t forget that as deep as the wide receiver room looks on paper, there are injury concerns about many of those players. No one is sure whether Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) or Sterling Shepard (ACL) will be available when the season begins. Collin Johnson is coming off an Achilles tear. The 2022 season was Parris Campbell’s first healthy one after three injury-riddled years. Let’s see who makes it to the starting line before we start thinking the Giants have more wide receivers than they can use.

Why Washington is all-in on Sam Howell as its quarterback - ESPN

According to sources with knowledge of the Commanders’ draft process, Washington’s scouts gave him a grade that equated to a second-round pick. Some of them gave him a third-round equivalent but others had him in the late first. One source said leading into the draft that, had they not traded for Wentz, they would have targeted Howell on the second day. When he was still available in the fifth round, the Commanders pounced. In scouting receiver Dyami Brown before the 2021 draft, and attending his pro day at North Carolina where Howell was throwing passes to him, they got to see Howell up close. “It was a very impressive day,” Mayhew said. “You would’ve thought he was one of the guys coming out. And there’s a quiet confidence that he has. The guys trust him, they respect him, he works his butt off. He’s very smart. Like I said, he can make every throw that there is and the guy’s very, very talented. He’s going to be a good player, I believe.” The Commanders were also well aware of what the Tar Heel coaches thought of Howell. They considered Howell obsessed with the game, saying he’d study fronts and protections on Sunday mornings — the day after a game — which allowed the coaches to have more advanced conversations with him when they met. “The game comes naturally to him,” said former UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo, now at Wisconsin. After the draft, Longo compared Howell to ex-New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. In terms of size at 6-foot-1, Howell is one inch taller and has pocket presence and ability to make quick throws even as defenders swarm him.

Update: The Washington Commanders have released Chase Roullier - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders have reportedly released veteran center Chase Roullier with a June 1st designation. They have been telegraphing this move since free agency opened and they signed former New York Giants center Nick Gates. They also drafted Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg in the 3rd round. Head Coach Ron Rivera talked about competition at the position between Gates and Stromberg, while the last report on Roullier was that the team was waiting on MRI results.

Report: Colts Part Ways With Quarterback Nick Foles - Stampede Blue

Cutting Foles saves the Colts $2.1 million, per IndyStar. Indianapolis brought in veteran Gardner Minshew to go along with new rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and Sam Ehlinger, so Foles’ release makes sense. Although Foles didn’t perform well last season, he is a former Super Bowl MVP and has experience playing for a handful of teams over the last few seasons. Now, the veteran quarterback will hit the open market after just one season with the Colts.

