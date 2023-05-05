Nick Foles released by Colts

The Indianapolis Colts signed a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback (Gardner Minshew) and cut a former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback (Nick Foles) this offseason.

The Colts officially announced Foles’ release on Friday afternoon.

This news hardly comes as a surprise; Indy stood to clear $2.1 million in cap space (compared to $1.5 million in dead money) by cutting Foles. He was expendable after they added another veteran in Minshew to help groom their potential quarterback of the future, Anthony Richardson.

So, what next for the Eagles’ Super Bowl MVP? Is he going to wind up back in Philly?!

Sure doesn’t seem like it. The Birds already signed Marcus Mariota to be Jalen Hurts’ primary backup. They also drafted Tanner McKee to compete with Ian Book for the QB3 job. And they did all this knowing Foles was eventually going to be available. As if this move wasn’t already inevitable, I’m sure the Eagles could’ve asked former offensive coordinator Shane Steichen if the Colts planned on cutting BDN.

Does Foles end up signing elsewhere? He sure didn’t look good when he had to play for (an admittedly really bad) Colts team last year. Maybe this is the end of the road for the 34-year-old that previously gave weight to retirement.

If that’s the case, one would expect the Eagles to sign Foles to a one-day contract so he can officially retire in Philly.