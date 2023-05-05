Eagles News: Deebo Samuel says he hates the Eagles

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Deebo Samuel Is Tired of Eagles’ Trash Talk, Says 49ers Lost ‘Because We Played With 10 People’ - Complex

Q: Brandon Aiyuk said you guys were the best team hands down even after losing. I’d assume you agree? DEEBO: No question. Q: Even with the Chiefs beating the Eagles, the team that beat y’all? DEEBO: We lost because we played with 10 people. [...] Q: You said recently the Rams are the team you hate the most. Jalen Ramsey left, will you be disappointed to not match up with him twice a year anymore? DEEBO: I mean it’s cool. A lot of people think we got beef but in real life, that’s my dog. That’s my partner but on the field, there ain’t no friends. It’s cool, I was happy to see he was excited to move on and go to a different team but going back to your question, (my) most hated team is the Eagles right now. 100 percent. Q: Oh so it’s different now. Why did you change your mind to the Eagles? DEEBO: I mean hey man, we done wiped the Rams so many times. All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.

Eagles Mailbag: Rain on our own parade - BGN

Add in Rashaad Penny to the mix along with Boston Scott and you’ve got a bunch of mouths to feed. Swift and Gainwell can be on the field in any situation, while Penny isn’t a three down back, had double digit touches just 16 times in his 42 games, and played 20+ snaps just 18 times, and has just 27 career receptions, while Gainwell had more than that in 2021 alone, and Swift has caught at least 46 passes every year. Scott also isn’t a three down back unless he’s playing the Giants. Last season Miles Sanders and Gainwell combined for 85% of snaps and 85% of touches by RBs, they also both played in every game. I think the Eagles want to spread that out a little bit to lighten the load. If everyone stays reasonably healthy I imagine that Swift and Gainwell will combine for ~70% of snaps and touches and splitting the “games started” stat. Penny will pick up ~20% of snaps and touches, and Boston Scott the rest, ~10%. Of course we know that isn’t going to happen, running back is a fragile position, which is one reason why the Eagles have stocked up this year. Penny has played 42 games and missed 40; Swift has missed at least three games every season. Which is one reason why they added Swift, you can never have enough depth.

At the Podium: D’Andre Swift & Olamide Zaccheaus’ Introductory Press Conferences - BGN Radio

On Wednesday afternoon, Eagles new RB D’Andre Swift and new WR Olamide Zaccheaus both spoke with the Philly media at their introductory press conferences.

Which NFL rookies will make the biggest immediate impact? A pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Carter figures to be counted on to help replace the defensive tackle production left behind by Javon Hargrave. The Eagles traded up one spot to select one of the best talents in the draft not only because he can be a pillar player along the defensive line moving forward, but because he’s a perfect fit for a priority short-term need. Even with Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams and Jordan Davis returning, the Eagles have 40.6 percent of their defensive tackle snaps to replace with Hargrave, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh gone. Given Carter’s talent, it would be a significant disappointment if he isn’t heavily involved early.

Did draft help set the Eagles up for another Super Bowl run? - ESPN

The Eagles signed veteran Edmunds to a one-year deal in March — he’s a favorite to start alongside Reed Blankenship — and also inked former Saint Justin Evans. While there is some talent to work with, the position overall feels light for a championship-caliber team. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s group would benefit if Brown, who posted six interceptions en route to first-team All Big-Ten honors last season, could make his presence felt early. “He has exceptional play tempo. He’s a big hitter. You see him flying around, making plays on the ball,” said Roseman. “He can blitz, he can play in the run game, he can cover the slot, he can cover tight ends. ... I think our fans are going to love Sydney Brown, and we’re excited to get him here.” Linebacker is also in an uncertain state following the departures of starters Edwards and White. Dean, the 2021 Butkus Award winner for best linebacker in college football, is expected to step into the vacancy alongside Morrow, who posted 116 tackles for the Chicago Bears last season. It should be noted that the Eagles didn’t acquire Gardner-Johnson until late August last year. They are likely to add to both safety and linebacker before the start of the season.

Browns sign veteran safety Rodney McLeod - Dawgs By Nature

The Cleveland Browns added some veteran depth to the defensive side of the ball on Thursday with the signing of safety Rodney McLeod. An 11-year veteran, McLeod is familiar with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz from their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2021. Having played both strong and free safety in his career, McLeod will likely serve as the primary backup for starters Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill.

Finding Dalton Schultz’s doppelganger for pennies on the dollar is a smart move by the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys would’ve loved to keep Schultz around as he’s a reliable blocker and safety net receiver for Dak Prescott, but they opted to let him leave in free agency and use their money elsewhere. Instead, they now get his doppelganger on a cheap, four-year deal that will come with an average annual cost of about $1.5 million per year. To replicate a veteran player who offers a meaningful role on this offense for pennies on the dollar is smart roster building. [BLG Note: Drafting a 25-year-old tight end who ranked 100th on the consensus big board at No. 58 overall ... genius.]

Giants sign Dexter Lawrence to a 4-year, $90 million extension, per report - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have signed defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million contract. The contract was first reported by from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The contract extension, which includes $60 million guaranteed, will lock the 26-year -old defensive tackle up through the 2028 season. The extension makes Lawrence one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in the NFL, slotting in just under DaRon Payne ($90 million, $60.02 million guaranteed) and Javon Hargrave ($84 million, $40 million guaranteed).

Every NFL QB as ‘Star Wars’ characters for May the 4th - SB Nation

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: Jango Fett. Resourceful improviser. Gets the job done. Now everyone is trying to find a clone of him.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message