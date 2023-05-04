Dan Arnold, Eagles reportedly agree to one-year contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran free agent tight end Dan Arnold (not to be confused with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold) to a one-year contract, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Arnold originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent signing out of the University of Wisconsin–Platteville (Division III). Spending time with four different teams (New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars) over five seasons, Arnold has logged 143 career targets for 95 receptions, 1258 yards (13.2 average), and seven touchdowns.

Arnold led the Jags in tight end targets in 2021 despite only playing eight games for them after a midseason trade. He then saw a reduced role in 2022 after Jacksonville signed Evan Engram in free agency; Arnold only played 15% of the Jags’ offensive snaps last season.

The Eagles may have liked what they’ve seen out of Arnold when he’s played against them. Arnold had a 26-yard grab (for 19.3% of his season receiving yardage) against the Birds in Philly last year. He previously caught three passes for 54 yards in a 2020 game against the Cards. (You might remember that matchup as Jalen Hurts’ first NFL road start.) All of this to say, Arnold brings some pass-catching ability to the table.

Now entering his age 28 season in Philly, Arnold figures to compete for a backup tight end behind Dallas Goedert. The Eagles’ coaching staff seems to love themselves some Jack Stoll ... but he’s mostly been relegated to blocking as TE2. Grant Calcattera is coming off a rookie season spent at TE3 ... but he’s known for being more of a pass-catcher than a blocker.

And so it’s natural that the Eagles would want to bring in some more competition at a position they didn’t really address to this point in the offseason. We’ll see if Arnold can do enough to stick around.

Here’s a look at all the tight ends (do behave) on the Eagles’ roster:

Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Dan Arnold

Tyree Jackson

Dalton Keene

Brady Russell*

*Reported UDFA signing.