Eagles sign 3 draft picks to rookie contracts [UPDATE]

UPDATE: After originally reporting that the Eagles agreed to terms with Jalen Carter on his rookie contract, Adam Schefter later said they also signed Tanner McKee and Moro Ojomo. That makes three of seven picks now under contract. Scroll down to the bottom of this post to see their projected terms.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Carter agreed to terms on a rookie contract, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal is said to be worth $21,806,184.

Carter is the first first-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft to agree to terms. Thanks to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, rookie contracts are typically pretty straightforward these days. There isn’t much negotiating taking place since the deals are tied to draft slots.

That being said, Carter’s price tag came in roughly $1 million below Over The Cap’s projection for the No. 9 overall pick:

Since Carter was a first-round pick, there’s also a fifth-year team option in his contract. Over The Cap offers a detailed explanation of the possible outcomes if exercised:

Basic: Players who do not meet any of the requirements below will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons. Playtime: These players will be eligible for a fifth year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, provided that their snap counts over their first three seasons meet one of the following three criteria: 1) 75% or greater in two of their first three seasons 2) an average of 75% or greater over all three seasons 3) 50% or greater over all three seasons One Pro Bowl: Players who are named to exactly one Pro Bowl on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the transition tender at their position. Multiple Pro Bowls: Players who are named to two or three Pro Bowls on the original ballot (not as an alternate) will be eligible for a fifth year base salary equal to the franchise tender at their position. Upon being exercised, the fifth year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player’s fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so.

The Eagles will look to officially ink their remaining unsigned six draft picks to rookie deals before training camp begins in late July. There’s plenty of time to get that paperwork out of the way by then.

