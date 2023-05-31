Chris Long names Nelson Agholor among ‘Most Misunderstood Eagles’

During one of the latest episodes of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Long caught up with friend and former teammate, Jason Kelce. During their chat, the host asked the veteran center who he would say is among the Eagles’ most misunderstood players — someone who the fans should like more.

The retired Philly defensive end named Nelson Agholor as his example of someone who fits that description.

“Poor guy drops the ball, then he’s a meme because the guy [on the news],” Long explained.

Kelce agreed saying that Agholor is a good player and he loved the Eagles drafting him in 2015, noting that he was one of the most unselfish players.

“This is something stupid that not everybody is going to appreciate, but like, you’re running dive solid, or like an inside run, and the receiver’s got to go in there and dig the safety out — news flash, not all receivers want to go do that. And, Nelly, without question would go in there and try and do that. Like, to me, he was willing to do whatever the coaches put on his plate. He tried to get better — I mean, he was on the jugs machine non-stop. There wasn’t like a lack of effort or want to. I really, really enjoyed Nelson as a teammate, even though there were some drops, but as a teammate, I don’t think anybody can question that.”

Kelce went on to point out that not every season was filled with drops — Agholor was “phenomenal” in 2017 and had success with the Raiders and Patriots since.

During his five seasons in Philly, Agholor had 2,575 total offensive yards, 18 touchdowns, and averaged 11.2 yards per reception. And, to Kelce’s point, despite having a 59.9 percent catch rate through his Eagles’ tenure, Agholor finished the 2017 and 2018 seasons with a 65.3 and 66 percent catch rate, respectively.

