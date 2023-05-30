Eagles OTA schedule begins today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 2023 voluntary offseason workout program began over a month ago on April 24. But now the schedule is finally ramping up to Phase 3, which includes OTA practices. As defined by the NFL:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only. Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted. Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

The Eagles’ workout dates: May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8.

Two of those sessions are required to be open to media. And so Bleeding Green Nation will be providing practice recap notes and podcasts over the next two weeks.

This will be our first glimpse at the 2023 Eagles before the team basically goes on hiatus until training camp begins in late July.

Note that — unlike most teams — the Birds will not host a mandatory June minicamp. That comes as no surprise since they’ve never done one under Nick Sirianni and limiting practice time fits with the team’s injury prevention strategy.