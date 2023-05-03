D’Andre Swift is “excited to be back home” as he gets to work with the Eagles

The Eagles made a trade for Lions’ RB D’Andre Swift during the draft, and the Philly native was back home on Wednesday and spoke to reporters for the first time since the trade. He talked about his reaction to the move, what it’s like returning to Philadelphia, and why he’s excited to play with Jalen Hurts. Swift also mentioned that he played with Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis at Georgia.

Here’s what the newest Eagles running back had to say:

On his reaction to the trade

“A lot of emotions — a lot of emotions all at once. But, now that it’s settled down a couple days into it, I’m excited, happy. Happy to — new opportunity, new chapter in my life, my career. Excited to be back home.”

Swift acknowledged that getting traded did come as a surprise to him, and he didn’t really get any sort of explanation from the Lions, everything went through his agent. He reiterated that there were a lot of different emotions, and while he’s excited to be in Philly, Swift wanted to emphasize his appreciation to the City of Detroit, which will always have a place in his heart.

He later said that the Lions drafting Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round was a surprise, and while he didn’t want to get to much into it, said that it brought up some uncertainties. But, Swift reiterated that he was thankful to the entire Detroit organization, from top to bottom, for giving him the opportunity to play in the NFL when they drafted him years ago.

On returning to Philly

“I’m excited. I’m happy. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be apart of a great organization with tremendous history, a team that’s connected — just by being in the building these couple of days, they’re together, love each other. So, I’m excited to build a relationship with the guys in the locker room, and just be a piece to the puzzle.”

During Howie Roseman’s press conference following the Swift trade, the Eagles’ GM mentioned that the RB was someone they had been familiar with since his days playing in high school. Swift explained on Wednesday that he had been by the facility a few times when he was younger and got to practice at NovaCare a couple of times with St. Joe’s Prep.

He later talked about how his high school experience helped shape his career and helped him mature early on, so he was prepared when he went to college. Swift said he’s someone who has always been self motivated and eager to learn, and is big on never being complacent.

Swift also admitted that he’s stayed up the last couple nights thinking about what it’s going to be like running behind the Eagles’ offensive line.

“It’s a great opportunity with this offensive line, this coaching staff. I’m in a great running back room, first and foremost, with the guys that have been here. Like I said, I’m just excited to get to work each day, and be a piece to the puzzle.”

On playing with Jalen Hurts

“The things Jalen does in the passing game, the run game, just the way I see — and I’m just outside looking in — on how he commands the offense, his leadership, everything he brings to the team and organization, I’m grateful to be in the opportunity to sit right beside him and play.”

Other notables