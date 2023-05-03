Eagles News: Jalen Carter is neck and neck with the best DT prospect ever graded by PFF

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 NFL Draft picks, analysis and prospect spotlight - PFF

Carter is neck and neck with Quinnen Williams for the best defensive tackle prospect we’ve graded at PFF (since 2014). Williams was a touch quicker, while Carter is a bit more powerful, but it’s darn close. Carter finished 2022 with a Power Five-leading 92.3 overall grade.

2023 NFL draft: Best picks, worst reaches, favorite fits - ESPN+

What was the best value pick in Round 1? Reid: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 9). Getting arguably the best player in the draft at that spot was incredible value for the Eagles. They have an identity of building through the trenches, and they needed a lot of help along the interior going into the draft. Georgia’s Carter provides them with a plug-and-play 3-technique. Miller: Nolan Smith, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles (No. 30). Jordan, I’m going to stay with you on the Eagles but go with Smith. He was my No. 14 overall player, and the Philadelphia Bulldogs, err Eagles, stole him near the end of the first round. A player often compared to Haason Reddick will now team up with him.

2023 NFL Draft was franchise-altering for the Eagles - BGN

On the field, Jalen Carter should be an instant impact contributor in this defense. He has the quickness and technical prowess to thrive as a penetrating defensive tackle in even fronts. He can take advantage of space eaten up by Jordan Davis to punish interior offensive linemen and generate pressure up the middle. He also has the upper body strength, anchor, and awareness to play as a two-gapping lineman. His versatility and disruptiveness make him a great chess piece in Sean Desai’s defense. A healthy rotation of Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, Kentavius Street, and interior snaps for Brandon Graham means the whole line will be staying fresh and ready to go. I expect Carter to see over 35% of defensive snaps and be a contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Babes on Broad #103: Comparing the Eagles Draft to the NFC + Favorite moments from the draft - BGN Radio

It’s a good day in Philly! Jessica Taylor and Sam Stafford recap what the Eagles were able to get done this offseason and during the 2023 NFL Draft. The ladies also share some of their favorite moments from the draft weekend.

No Real Magic - Iggles Blitz

Stay flexible. Nick Morrow might start for the Eagles at LB. He could also get cut. They didn’t give him guaranteed money. The Eagles feel he can be an effective starter, but they left themselves the flexibility to move on from him if a better player becomes available. If you’re getting a high end player, pay them. If you’re adding fringe talent, be smart. You just might find someone better to add later on. One of the other keys to this is not to add a lot of mid-tier guys. You don’t want to waste money on mediocre talent.

Eagles Soar, 49ers Faceplant in 2023 Draft Grades - Football Outsiders

Nearly 20 years of doing this, and we have never seen a team get a higher GPA after the draft. Part of this is grade inflation, as we will get to later, but most of it is because people really liked the Eagles’ draft—the next four highest GPAs are right in line with what we saw last year. Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman may have found four starters on defense in lineman Jalen Carter, edge rusher Nolan Smith, safety Sydney Brown, and cornerback Kelee Ringo, plus one on offense in tackle Tyler Steen. Over 60% of our graders gave Philadelphia an A+. That includes Tanier—we’re counting his official grade of “BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT” as a perfect score—who said “the Eagles did exactly what a Super Bowl contender should do in the draft: they aggressively pursued maximum-upside talent, because the ‘safe’ picks likely to fall to them in most spots are unlikely to be talented enough to make a difference.” It also includes our old friend Farrar (“Once again, we have to stand back in wonderment at how Howie Roseman is getting away with all of this”), Kelly (“What I wrote about the Nolan Smith pick on Thursday night—’They can’t keep getting away with this’—now applies to the Eagles’ entire draft”), Davis (“Another year, another Howie Roseman masterclass”), Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports (“Is there a grade higher than A-plus?”), Phillips (“another home run class for the reigning NFC champs”), and Knox (“Roseman nailed this draft from start to finish”). Five others limited the Eagles to an A only because they refused to give out A+ scores. That includes Prisco (“Howie Roseman killed it with his haul this year”) and Silva (“Firmly the best GM in the game, Roseman knocked this draft out of the park”).

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round - NFL.com

Nolan Smith: Whether the Eagles play Smith as an edge rusher to spell a similar talent in Haason Reddick or off the ball, the Georgia product’s speed and quick, powerful hands will allow him to make an impact early in his career. General manager Howie Roseman had to be thrilled Smith was still on the board at 30.

NFL Power Rankings post-draft: Ravens get boost with Lamar Jackson back in the fold - The Athletic

3. Philadelphia Eagles. Draft takeaway: The Eagles’ risk tolerance was greater than others in the top 10, as they became the rare team coming off a Super Bowl appearance to add arguably the most talented player in the draft after trading up one spot for Jalen Carter. Time will tell whether that bet pays off. Hype man: Have you seen the rest of the conference? This might be even easier than last year. DeVonta Downer: Aside from the stereotypical Super Bowl loser’s curse, we’re getting ahead of ourselves with the quality of the roster. With free-agent departures and regression for older players, we might be worse than 2022 at defensive line, linebacker, cornerback, safety and offensive line, to say nothing of injury luck.

Spadaro: Another QB? Inside the decision to draft Tanner McKee - PE.com

So, why draft a quarterback? Because, as General Manager Howie Roseman said on Saturday when the draft ended, if you see one you like, you take him. You develop him. You prepare that position – the most important in the game – for any and every scenario. “When we look at the things that we value, it starts with the O-line, starts with the D-line, and it starts with the quarterback position,” Roseman said. “We like Ian, obviously we like Marcus. This isn’t anything about them. This was about that we think it’s a really important position. We had a guy who was highly graded on the board, and so we took him. It’s no reflection of anyone else. We can go back to the (NFC) Championship Game and the 49ers were playing their fourth-string quarterback, and I think for us, you look at that, and these guys are hard to find. If you like one, you’d better take one.”

Super Bowl LVII was most-watched telecast ever, according to updated data - ESPN

Super Bowl LVII was the most-watched U.S.-based telecast of all time, according to revised data announced Tuesday by ratings agency Nielson. The Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12 drew an average of 115.1 million viewers across all platforms, nearly 2 million more than Nielsen’s previous announcement. The updated numbers show that this year’s Super Bowl surpassed the previous record set in 2015, when 114.4 million people watched the Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. The next-highest-rated telecast was Super Bowl LI in 2017 between the Patriots and Falcons, which was viewed by nearly 113.7 million.

Vikings won’t exercise option on Jalen Reagor - PFT

The Vikings passed, as expected, on extending Reagor’s fifth-year option, via NFL.com. Despite appearing in 17 regular-season games last year, Reagor caught only eight passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. His main job was returning punts. Given the decision to use a first-round pick on receiver Jordan Addison, Raegor once again will be a complementary piece of the team, at best, in 2023. And he’ll be a free agent in 2024.

Cowboys draft 2023: Mazi Smith was the right pick for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Regardless of how you may feel about it, the run game is a fundamental component of any offense, and stopping it is critical to defensive success. If Smith can develop into a top tier defensive tackle, he will ideally bring exceptional run-stuffing abilities, using his size and power to plug gaps, shed blocks, and make tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage. The Cowboys hope Smith can disrupt play rhythm, set a tone of dominance, and force the offense into predictable passing situations that will allow the pass rushers to pin their ears back and attack. Smith‘s first job will be to limit the opponent’s rushing attack, and by doing so it will significantly enhance the overall effectiveness of this Cowboys defense.

5 veteran free agents the Giants could target - Big Blue View

Zach Cunningham, LB. The 28-year-old former second-round pick in 2017 has bounced around the AFC South. He started with the Texans and spent the last season and a half with the Tennessee Titans. He only played 205 snaps last season and never played less than 689 prior to 2022. An elbow injury landed him on Injury-Reserved where he missed eight games. Cunningham has desirable linebacker traits. His length is in the 96th percentile with explosive testing numbers and solid speed. The Giants prioritize length and athletic ability at the second level, and Cunningham offers that with some upside.

Film Session: Why the Commanders selected CB Emmanuel Forbes at 16 - Hogs Haven

Forbes is an excellent fit for what Jack Del Rio likes to do defensively. His defensive coordinator, Matt Brock, utilized a healthy balance of man and zone concepts such as cover 0, 1, 2/2-invert, 3, and 4. So Forbes has plenty of experience with coverage responsibilities as a deep and underneath defender, playing off, soft, and press. Forbes’s mental processing is excellent, which makes him a top-tier zone cornerback. He was very good as a bail cornerback in college, and his concept recognition allows him to bait quarterbacks into making the wrong decision at that level. His athleticism, specifically his foot speed, and acceleration, makes him very difficult to challenge vertically because receivers struggle to stack and separate against him. While not as strong in man coverage, he can be above average on the next level. He will need to continue developing his technique, and more patience as receivers will be even quicker on the next level. Forbes will likely get more development as a press corner on the next level so that he can do more with his arm length.

NFL free agency’s 13 best available players after the draft, ranked - SB Nation

The 2023 NFL Draft is now over, and with that teams will begin to examine the roster and find out where they can improve within the margins. Teams have a better understanding of their needs coming into the season after the draft, and with that we should see an uptick in the free agent market again. You can find a full projection of the remaining cap space for every NFL team at Over the Cap. The Chicago Bears lead with the league with more than $30 million available to spend right now. In this final wave of free agency, teams will just be signing veterans who can raise the floor of their team, or help educate the young guys on the roster. With major players making their moves already (Lamar Jackson extending his contract with the Ravens, Aaron Rodgers getting dealt to the Jets), now is the chance for NFL front offices to fill out the rest of their roster.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message