Eagles News: Jalen Carter is “going to be the story of training camp”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Roob’s Observations: Who was last Eagles rookie to generate this much hype? - NBCSP

1. It’s not even June, and the excitement level surrounding Jalen Carter is off the charts. Understandable because the kid has all the tools to be a difference maker from Day 1 and when you hear his teammates raving about his strength, athleticism, power and technique, yeah, it’s easy to get fired up. It got me wondering the last time an Eagles rookie’s training camp was this highly anticipated. DeVonta Smith? Early on, people were just praying he wasn’t another JJAW or Reagor. Carson? Not really because he was a 3rd-stringer behind Sam Bradford and Chase Daniel until well after training camp ended. Lane? He was the fourth pick overall, but he’s also an offensive lineman and it’s just not the same. Jalen? Nah, the real buzz around Jalen Hurts didn’t start until Year 2. Fletch? DeSean? Corey Simon? Maybe. But honestly, I think you have to go back to Donovan’s rookie year – 24 summers ago at Lehigh – to find a rookie that brought this much buzz with him to training camp. Part of it is the two national championship teams he was a part of at Georgia. Part of it is how we all knew the Eagles wanted him all along. Part of it is the videos we’ve all seen from OTAs of the kid running around in shirts and shorts looking like a beast. The kid has all the tools, and he’s going to be the story of training camp. I just wish camp was still at Lehigh so every Eagles fan could watch him every day.

10 players the Eagles can least afford to lose to injury - PhillyVoice

Reddick basically wrecked the 49ers’ first two drives of the game, as well as their starting quarterback, effective causing the NFL to institute an “emergency quarterback” rule after four subsequent months of 49ers crying. Reddick has now strung together three consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks, and he has done it with three different teams. He isn’t often mentioned as the best pass rusher in the NFL. Maybe he should be. He would obviously be much higher on this list if the Eagles didn’t also employ Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith.

The tricky business of building winning rosters around franchise QBs - ESPN

Telesco and the Chargers are among several NFL front offices navigating how to retain young franchise quarterbacks and simultaneously build a playoff-caliber team around them. General managers, coaches and agents from around the league talked to ESPN about how to achieve it and the risks of doing it wrong. After Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension that included $180 million guaranteed, and contentious negotiations between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson ended with Jackson agreeing to a five-year, $260 million extension with $185 million guaranteed, Herbert and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are likely up next.

Eagles rookie Tyler Steen draws inspiration from his grandfather’s valor that earned the Medal of Honor - Inquirer

Tyler Steen said he was around 5 when he first heard about his heroic grandfather. But it wasn’t until he was 11, when he and two younger brothers traveled with their parents to Seattle to board the first U.S. Navy warship to be named after a Black Medal of Honor recipient, that he started to understand the sacrifice Davis made — like the many who will be remembered this Memorial Day. “I didn’t know the magnitude of it until I got to go on the ship and meet the crew,” said Steen, who was drafted by the Eagles last month. “And then I started to realize what he meant to people in the military. That’s when I started to change my perspective and see what kind of hero he was.”

Sean Desai on his Indian heritage: ‘There’s a big responsibility that comes with it’ - PE.com

This May, the NFL celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Month honoring the talented players, coaches, and staff breaking records and representing the community at the highest level. The first NFL coordinator of Indian descent, Eagles Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai, talks about the richness and traditions of his culture and the path he’s paving for those to follow.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai tested retirement, but couldn’t leave football, teammates - Pride Of Detroit

But the Lions likely wanted to keep Vaitai around for one more year for reasons beyond his play on the field. As one of the most veteran players on the team—and someone who has moved from tackle to guard—he can very much serve as a mentor for fifth-round pick Colby Sorsdal. That role of mentorship is one that Vaitai takes very seriously because he got that same kind of help in Philadelphia from legends like Jason Kelce and Jason Peters. “I’m trying to give (Sorsdal) all the things I’ve known and the knowledge I’ve known over the years, so that way I can help him,” Vaitai said. “So when his time is ready, he should be prepared.” That time may still have to wait for Sorsdal because Vaitai is coming back with a chip on his shoulder and a lot to prove.

Cowboys Trevon Diggs could be the highest paid corner in the NFL soon - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have the opportunity to lock down one of the best defensive players in the NFL to a long-term contract. Diggs has proven to be one of their biggest playmakers in the secondary in just three years in the NFL, and should only improve as he gains more experience. The front office should do what they can to retain him, even if it means making him the highest-paid cornerback across the league. He deserves it.

How far are the Giants from having a championship defense? - Big Blue View

Rebirth of the 2018 Ravens defense at MetLife in 2023? Probably not. Two of the required pieces - a versatile pass rush and a stout run defense - should be there in blue every week. But there’s work yet to be done in pass coverage, even if Tae Banks is as advertised and becomes CB1 right from the start. The Giants will have to find a slot cornerback somewhere. Xavier McKinney will have to fulfill his promise, and someone will have to step up as the second safety. Given the gauntlet of great wide receivers that the Giants will see in 2023, the sooner this happens, the better.

Washington won’t be receiving compensatory picks in 2024 - Hogs Haven

Each team has the opportunity to collect up to 4 compensatory picks in this fashion for each draft - the compensatory picks for developing minority hires use a separate mechanism - and this year, five teams appear poised to hit that mark: the Jaguars, Packers, Rams, Eagles, and the 49ers. Both the Jaguars and Rams also generated four compensatory picks in the 2023 draft, meaning that over two drafts, they will have essentially added an additional draft (8 picks) in Day 3 picks. Within the NFC East, the Cowboys are in line for two comp picks, and the Giants, like Washington, will have no extra picks next year.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s secret foot surgery puts his Raiders availability in doubt - SB Nation

The Las Vegas Raiders saw both quarterbacks who started games for them last season depart for new opportunities over the past few months. Derek Carr is now in the NFC South, as the new starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. Jarrett Stidham, who started the final two games of the season, is now the backup behind Russell Wilson in Denver. In their place, the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo, whose final season with the San Francisco 49ers was cut short due to a foot fracture. Now, there are concerns about his availability for at least training camp, if not longer. According to a new report from The Athletic, Garoppolo’s injury eventually required surgery, and his recovery timetable is being described as “unknown.” Originally, doctors believed that Garoppolo’s injury was not a Lisfranc injury and therefore did not need surgical intervention.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Request a video message