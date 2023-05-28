Eagles News: Jalen Hurts is PFF’s top-ranked fantasy football quarterback

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2023 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings & Tiers - PFF

QB1 Jalen Hurts. To be considered an elite fantasy quarterback in 2023, not only does that player have to possess high-end passing ability, but he needs to be significant rushing upside in addition to that passing threat. Enter the true dual-threat quarterbacks listed above, as all three players ranked among the best in the league in their ability to move the ball through the air and on the ground. Jalen Hurts leads the bunch due to his ability to add more value with his legs than almost any quarterback in the league, averaging nearly 10 rush attempts per game in 2022 (QB kneels excluded), which led to 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts also proved that he could hold his own with the best passers in the league, earning an 80.6 passing grade (sixth) while limiting turnovers and maximizing his opportunities. With arguably the best receiving weapons in the league, there should be no concern that Hurts can keep it rolling into 2023 as a top-tier fantasy quarterback. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes possess all the same dual-threat ability as Hurts to make this the tightest grouping at the position, and landing either of the three as your QB1 is as good as it gets in 2023. All three players averaged over 24 fantasy points per game, posted passing grades above 80.0, threw over 22 catchable passes per game, rushed for over 350 yards and averaged over 7.5 passing yards per attempt. Every box is checked within this tier, so fantasy managers can organize them however they prefer amongst these three.

5 things to know about D’Andre Swift - BGN

1 - How would you recap Swift’s time with the Lions? If I could put D’Andre Swift’s time with the Lions into a single word, it would be “hopeful.” Fans were continuously hopeful that Swift would more consistently show up as the explosive, all-purpose back they drafted early in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Instead, Swift’s pro career has been marred by his inability to stay on the field. But the glimpses you get from Swift, the moments where he does something special, they leave you hoping he can do that on a more consistent basis.

Random Eagles topics: DeAndre Hopkins, RG battle, finding new hobbies, more - BGN Radio

In this Memorial Day Weekend episode, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski riff about the Birds and other nonsense.

Mailbag: Could the Eagles use rookie DT Jalen Carter at times on offense? - PhillyVoice

“I heard some stuff about practice. I’m not at practice. I’m just going off of what we see on the game field. I didn’t see effort being an issue. The other thing I would say is, he hurts his ankle Week 1. He came back. He hurts his knee in the middle of the season. He came back. Like, if you don’t like football, especially with none of the off-field stuff that had surfaced at that point in time, he could’ve said ‘I’m a top five pick, I could shut this thing down.’ He had a couple of opportunities to be like, ‘I’m done. I don’t want to do this anymore. Let me just go wait and I’ll go get all my money.’ He came back twice. I think he does like football and I think the fact that that was in jeopardy I think hopefully gets him in the right space going forward.” To be clear, it’s not ideal that Carter came in heavier than expected at his Pro Day, and that he cramped up and got tired, but I also don’t think that a seven second clip should define his desire (or lack thereof) to be a great player in the NFL.

On conspiracy theories and pursuing truth - PFT

The recent #PFTPM interview with Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman included an effort to shed a little more light on the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation. I doubted I’d get anything from Roseman, but I wanted to at least try. Because I firmly believe — given the way the league dropped the news minutes before the draft began with an unprecedented decision to let the teams resolve it among themselves — that there’s so much more to this story than anyone will ever admit.

After best man honor, Mailata explains relationship with Dickerson - NBCSP

Jordan Mailata is used to standing next to Landon Dickerson on a football field. He was honored to stand next to him off it. When Dickerson got married to his longtime girlfriend in Greenville, South Carolina, in late March it was Mailata right there by his side. “Truly a beautiful moment to be a part of,” Mailata said, “and I was honored to be his best man. That’s my brother.” On the field, they form a left side of the offensive line that is already very good and has unfathomable potential. In 2022, they started 19 of 20 games next to each other with Mailata at left tackle and Dickerson at left guard and 29 games next to each other over the last two years. That’s nearly 700 pounds of All-Pro potential on the left side of the line. Off the field, they’ve become fast friends.

LeSean McCoy gives ‘take it to the house’ a whole new meaning - PE.com

“It was real estate because I can make a difference in my community. The terms ‘Section 8’ or ‘the projects,’ when you hear that, you don’t think of the best things, right? Maybe rundown homes, maybe not safe, not protected. I’m going to change that narrative for young men and women that live in environments that I came from.” That’s when the idea for his new venture was born. His company, Vice Capital, in which he serves as Chairman and Owner working alongside his brother and managing partner LeRon, has proposed plans to develop two large affordable living complexes in Uptown Harrisburg. When built, the construction will primarily serve individuals and families in Harrisburg whose incomes are at or below 60% AMI (Area Median Income). The groundbreaking is set for next Friday, June 2. The project, which will be called J.M.B. Gardens, is planned to be a rental community with two- and three-story duplex townhomes and a ground-floor unit with space dedicated for a computer lab, kitchen, management office, supportive services office, restrooms, plus an outdoor patio and park. The space is also intended for YMCA community program use.

Why the Cowboys going after DeAndre Hopkins makes absolutely no sense - Blogging The Boys

Adding a player like Hopkins is exciting to think about, but in reality, it just wouldn’t make a lot of sense. Every decision comes with a price. The Cowboys are already in a position where they are in good shape at wide receiver. If they want to strengthen the team, then addressing their weaker areas would make more sense.

Jamison Crowder needs a strong return from injury - Big Blue View

The wide receiver position was a major liability for the New York Giants last season. Even after some additions in free agency and the draft, there will be a hodgepodge of veterans and younger players battling for roster spots throughout training camp. Jamison Crowder is currently the most experienced receiver on the Giants, though it’s been a while since he’s made it through a full season without injury. But his last healthy year, in 2019, was arguably a better season than that of any wideout on New York’s roster. The next few months should give us a better sense of if Crowder is still a legitimate option for the Giants, or if he’s past his prime.

The 5 O’Clock Club: Let’s watch film - every Logan Thomas target against the Houston Texans in Week 11 - Hogs Haven

A lot of people spent the early part of the offseason calling for Logan Thomas to be released. In part, this was because of his significant cap hit — he’ll cost the team nearly $8.7m in cap space in 2023, and a further $8.3m in 2024. But I think fans also felt that Logan Thomas simply hadn’t recovered from his 2021 injury, and that he wasn’t really the same player that he’d been in 2020, when he had a career-best 72 catches for 670 yards and 6 TDs. It’s true that Logan Thomas started out the ‘22 season looking very much like everything wasn’t quite right, and then he missed three games (Weeks 5-7) with another injury. I think that created an impression that Logan Thomas was ‘broken’ and that he would never be the same player who had helped carry the offense in Ron Rivera’s first season.

Jets GM Joe Douglas predicted NFL Draft results before they happened - SB Nation

Mock drafts are a necessary exercise, and not just for websites looking to boost traffic numbers during the NFL offseason. Teams also run through simulations of the draft, to game out different scenarios in preparation for the real thing. Perhaps the New York Jets learned a lot from those exercises. In the days and weeks following each NFL draft, the teams share behind-the-scenes videos from draft weekend. Most of the videos go a long way towards building excitement for the incoming crop of rookies, as fans get to see just how fired up the front office is for a given selection. In a video shared by the Jets as the first round of the draft unfolded, fans get to see how excited the Jets were to add pass rusher Will McDonald IV.

