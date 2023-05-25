Jason Kelce among the NFL’s best 30 players over 30 years old

The Eagles’ culture centers around getting one percent better every day, always improving, and never reaching a ceiling. That certainly seems to be the case with Jason Kelce, who is already a Hall of Fame worthy center and Philadelphia legend, and somehow still continues to improve as he heads into his 13th season.

Kelce will turn 36 in November and recently made PFF’s Top 30 players over 30 list.

“10. C JASON KELCE, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Kelce hasn’t given up a sack since Week 6 of 2021 and allowed just 12 hurries and no hits in 2022. The best center in the league on the move, Kelce anchors the best offensive line in football and shows no signs of slowing.”

Understandably, the veteran takes time after every season to mull retirement, but Kelce has talked various times this offseason about how he still wants to play, and still feels like he can do so at a high level. It didn’t quite feel like the end for Kelce following the Super Bowl loss, and there’s still so much potential for the Eagles’ 2023 roster, but it’s always a sigh of relief when he confirms his return.

Jordan Mailata is certainly glad to have Kelce around another season, and talked about how Kelce is the epitome of a football player and called him a true leader.

“He’s a legend. It just shows that — to me, he’s a legend. And the legend of Jason Kelce is forever going to live in these hallways [...] It’s not even like myth anymore. You know, people talk about myths, the legend of Jason Kelce is going to be a real story. One day, his picture is going to be up here on the walls. Like me, the young cats walking into this building was not going to know who he is and then they’re going to find out who he is, later on. But, he’s just a legend, man. I have so much respect for Kelce. He’s the epitome of a football player, and a true leader and captain.”

Mailata mentioned that when he joined the Eagles, the offensive line room already had such a high standard, set by coach Jeff Stoutland and led by Kelce and Lane Johnson, and now he and Landon Dickerson try and emulate and reach that status as they become more experienced. They certainly are going to have some big shoes to fill when Kelce does decide to hang up cleats — hopefully, that’s not too soon.